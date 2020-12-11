St. Clare chosen for re-imagined Pastoral Center tree trimming

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito blesses the tree in the Pastoral Center lobby, which was decorated by St. Clare School. Click on the image to view the blessing and the bishop’s message to the students of St. Clare School. (SCREENSHOT)

PALM BEACH GARDENS | The lobby of the Pastoral Center in Palm Beach Gardens typically rings with the sound of children singing and laughing this time of year at the annual Pastoral Center Christmas tree trimming.

Each year, a class from one of the 17 diocesan Catholic schools from throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach is chosen to create ornaments, sing Christmas carols and witness the blessing of the tree by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito in preparation for the Advent season. However, due to COVID-19 precautions, students from St. Clare School in North Palm Beach — who were chosen this year for the tree trimming, Dec.3 — were unable to physically visit the Pastoral Center.

Despite this change in tradition, the students’ presence remained at the center of this holiday activity through the handmade ornaments on the tree and a special video message from Bishop Barbarito to the school community.

This year’s theme for the tree trimming was “Angels We Have Heard On High,” which was represented in the ornaments the students created for the tree. Brightly colored paper angels covered in sequins and glitter adorned the tree.

“This tree is a blessing to our Pastoral Center,” the bishop said. “It reminds us of all that is beautiful, all that is filled with the gentleness and the promise of God. It stands in our midst as a tree of light that we might promise such beauty to one another and to our world. It stands like that tree of paradise that God made into the tree of life, the cross of Jesus.”

Bishop Barbarito continued, “Lord God, let your blessing come upon us as we illumine this tree. May the light and cheer it gives be a sign of the joy that fills our hearts. May all who delight in this tree come to the knowledge and joy of salvation.”

Gary Gelo, superintendent of schools, assisted the bishop with the blessing and members of the Office of Catholic Schools attended the tree trimming, which was coordinated by John Clarke, assistant superintendent of schools.

