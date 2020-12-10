VATICAN CITY | Mary’s Immaculate Conception offers a glimpse to the promised life for all Christians who open their hearts to God and his grace, Pope Francis said. Addressing pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on the feast of the Immaculate Conception Dec. 8, the pope said the grace “to be totally free from sin” is a gift from God and the “fullness of holiness” given to Mary from the beginning. “And what Mary had from the beginning will be ours in the end, after we have passed through the purifying ‘bath’ of God’s grace. What opens the gates of paradise to us is God’s grace, received by us with faithfulness,” he said. In the early morning, the pope visited the Spanish Steps privately to pay homage to the Immaculate Conception at a Marian statue atop a tall column. Customarily, the pope, accompanied by hundreds of people, would pray before the statue every year. However, the Vatican announced Nov. 30 that the pope would “make an act of private devotion” due to the coronavirus pandemic and avoid the risk of infection that would be caused by a large gathering.