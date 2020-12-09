Student’s example serves to display holy moments

St. Mary Catholic School eight grader, Riley’s “Holy Moment” makes a difference. Riley’s car wash helped her purchase of much needed toys and games for adolescents at Devereaux Advanced Behavioral Health. The project is the result of a religion assignment. (COURTESY PHOTO)

ROCKLEDGE | For the past two years, Nancy Potchka, religion teacher at St. Mary Catholic School, has assigned 8th graders a religion project called “My Holy Moments.” The idea came to her after reading a book by Matthew Kelly, which spoke of how “one holy moment can change people’s lives.” This year, a project by Riley touched more than just her life.

Potchka designed the project around the Corporal Works of Mercy. When Riley received the assignment, she had no idea where to begin. “My Holy Moments” is a complete service project that includes researching a person, group or organization in need. The student must then formulate a plan to be of service by fundraising or helping in other ways.

With the help of her parents and siblings, Riley decided to do a car wash to raise funds for the children at Devereaux Advanced Behavioral Health, a local center that provides help to adolescents facing significant emotional, behavioral, and developmental challenges. Due to COVID-19, the children needed toys, games and crafts to keep them busy. As a person with Down syndrome, Riley could relate and felt compelled to help.

Her plan in place, she proceeded to secure a car wash location. She presented her plan to the general manager of a local auto parts store and set up in the parking lot.

“Because of her disability, sometimes it takes Riley a little longer to process,” explained her mom, Jennifer, who added at first Riley did not understand the magnitude of the funds raised and what it would enable. To date, she has raised $750 and more is still coming in.

“As she stuffed the cart with toys and crafts and sports equipment, she never once thought, ‘I want this for Christmas.’ It was her joy to help other kids,” Jennifer said.

She delivered the items with her mother and staff was taken aback. “I really enjoyed helping the kids get these games, and now, they will have some because of my religion project,” Riley said.

Afterward, Riley and her mom got in their car and Jennifer looked over at her daughter. Riley had a wide grin on her face. “It’s hard not to get teary-eyed,” said Jennifer, who said Riley was the first child with Down syndrome to ever attend St. Mary. She began in kindergarten. “There were a lot of trials. It was a challenge. All the teachers have guided her toward graduation next May. I watched her inspire so many others.”

One of those people was a woman who stood behind Riley in line at a store. Riley had two carts full of items, waiting to pay. The woman stood behind with only two. Prepared to let her go first, the woman responded, “Don’t worry about it. I’m enjoying listening to Riley’s story and all the goodness and blessings she is spreading with her religion project.”

With joy and gratitude in her voice, Jennifer said, “It was profound because I was told in the hospital (Riley’s) IQ would never go above 70, to set the bar low. That our lives were going to be horrible. That she was never going to be able to go to the school my son was going to go to,” Jennifer said. “I come to these moments – at her kindergarten graduation, at her First Holy Communion, as she was picking her Confirmation sponsor, and we’re preparing for her eighth grade graduation and just marvel at the profundity of that achievement.”

Jennifer said the “magnitude” of the service project wasn’t lost on Riley.

“She got that it wasn’t about her,” Jennifer said. “That it was about serving Christ and being His hands and feet. As a mother and a woman of faith, I want my children to have that faith.”

Riley is already talking about repeating the project next year and the whole family is on board.

“If everyone chose to do one or more Holy Moments each day, our world would be a better place,” Potchka said. “My students have made many differences in so many lives… That is the lesson I want them to learn, as this is our Catholic faith.”

Father Juan Osorno, parochial vicar at St. Mary, described Riley as an inspiration and an “example for all.”

“She brings joy and hope to our lives, in the school and in the Church. Stories like this remind us about the importance of putting all our love in all we do, especially when we are in a position of teaching. It is not so much about how much you know. It is about transmitting the truth with love, through beauty, because God is in love, beauty and truth,” he said. “In this way we are able to bring God into all we teach, and impact the lives of others in a very powerful way. Riley is a great example of that.”

He added, “Teachers here really inspired Riley, because they teach with love and care—the best way of teaching. Now Riley inspires others because of her love and care for them. Teaching this way becomes a chain of love that never ends.”