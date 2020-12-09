Honor society organizes Thanksgiving food drive

LAKE WORTH | The National Junior Honor Society at Sacred Heart School in Lake Worth hosted a food drive in November. The students collected non-perishable food items such as rice, pasta, canned products, broth, stuffing and more. The food will support between 70 and 90 families in Lake Worth, Greenacres, Lantana, Palm Springs and other areas in Palm Beach. The items will be distributed by the volunteer chapter of the St. Vincent de Paul Society in Lake Worth Beach.

Teresa Daniel, a middle schooler and National Junior Honor Society member, said the drive me her feel like she could “really make a difference.” “When I found out how much food we actually collected, I felt proud of our school community and myself knowing that during a difficult year, this Thanksgiving we helped so many families.”

The students of the National Junior Honor Society applied three objectives to the organization of food drive: determining a need, creating a goal and creating a timeline. The timeline included decorating large boxes for each classroom to store and collect their donations and determining dates for the final food pick up by the St. Vincent de Paul Society. The National Honor Society members, along with their advisor, visited classrooms to discuss the importance of giving back and helping others. They also cheered on other students in the mornings as they entered the school building with their food items to donate.

Taylor Burton, National Junior Honor Society advisor, said she felt blessed to witness support for the community. Students filled 10 boxes with donated items. “Over the week and a half of collecting these food items, students and faculty were able to reflect and be grateful for all that we have.”

Due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic, some students are currently attending school through via at home learning. One at-home learner, Kristina, wanted to participate in the service project activity. Although Kristina is not attending in-person classes, she created two bins for the food drive. She sent the first bin to work with her mother, and the second bin was kept at home for family members to bring and donate items.

“Collecting for other people was fun and made me happy. I know this past Thanksgiving was not the same for some people. I feel lucky that I could help from home,” Kristina said. “The food drive taught me that no matter how far apart you are, you can still make a difference in someone else’s life.”

To learn more about Sacred Heart School, visit sacredheartschoollakeworth.com or call 561-582-2242. Follow the school on Facebook and Instagram @sacredheartschoollakeworth.