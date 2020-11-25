2020 Advent will bring much-needed hope

As 2020 comes to an end, and Advent is beginning, for many Catholics faith in the Lord hasn’t ever been as significant as it has been this year.

The year has been filled with political turmoil, social unrest, natural disasters and a global pandemic. As the countdown to the birth of Jesus commences, Catholics are reminded of the vigor it has taken to endure this year and how it will solidify their faith for years to come.

The year has been difficult for people of all ages. For youth, the unrest has subjected them to a distinct set of problems as they try to mature and grow. Throughout virus paranoia, cities set ablaze, and millions unemployed, many youth have recorded it all and posted on online platforms — Instagram, Facebook Live and TikTok.

Catholic youth ministers recognize the challenges young people face. And especially in this year, the skilled leaders of their parish ministries who dedicate their lives to protect and guide the youth have worked hard to instill a love and passion for God and Catholic Social Teachings.

Unwavering Hope

Joanna Ojeda, youth ministry coordinator at St. Stephen Parish in the Diocese of Orlando, knows the pandemic has strengthened her faith. Now, she fearlessly plans to celebrate the weeks leading to the birth of Jesus.

“For me, it is a time of preparation,” said the Dungeon and Dragon’s aficionado and faith formation leader of middle and high school students. “We don’t know the time or hour that Jesus is coming back” but it is a moment for “refocusing on what’s really important and making sure that my life is lining up where God is calling me to do.”

In the Diocese of Palm Beach, Andy Baker, diocesan youth and young ministry coordinator, reinforces the hope that Catholic youths know and love Christ.

“Advent is about waiting in joyful hope. I think we need Advent now more than ever. With everything going on in this world we need a good reminder of hope — Christ is our hope, and he is our goal — life with him in heaven is our goal and living our life with and for him with that goal in mind leaves no room for fear,” said the 21-year veteran of the Church. “I plan to celebrate Advent the same as I do every year, with my family and our church family and with our Savior who comes to greet us each time we come to the altar.”

For other youth ministers, Advent 2020 will bring a time of self-reflection and metamorphosis. “I always thought of Advent as a season of preparation, similar to Lent,” said Joshua Mazrin, director of Evangelization in the Diocese of Venice. “(Advent) requires me to do something,” to change something “in me that’s lacking, that can use purification, a change that needs to happen.” During Advent, Mazrin will enjoy “longing and eager expectation” of the birth of Jesus with “a time of prayer and reading so Christmas can impact me more.”

Adrienne Garalde, coordinator of youth ministry at St. Matthew Parish in Winter Haven, knows the Lord will guide him through any future problems. “Advent is a time to be really trying to be joyful and hopeful,” said Garalde, a native of West Palm Beach who built a shrine in his apartment during the pandemic to keep the faith. “The Lord will take care of it and will come, and it will be beautiful and it’s going to look different, but the fact that the Lord can work through all of it keeps me hopeful.”

Advent Advice

Beginning Sunday, Nov. 29, Advent 2020 will commence a period of much anticipation for Christmas. Church decorations of Nativity scenes and clergy donning purple vestments will be common. Churchgoers will enjoy choirs singing George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” inside churches laced with Advent wreathes made of evergreen leaves, all waiting for and celebrating Christ’s return. Advent season ends Christmas Eve.

Youth ministers know how badly their flock wants their daily lives and Catholic communities to return to normal. The youth long for retreats with their friends and social gatherings that allow them to partake in worshipping Christ, just as it was pre-COVID. Eventually, the country will return to normal once more. Until then, Florida’s youth ministers look forward, lending their support however they can. They begin by reinforcing the belief that Jesus is working through each Catholic youth.

“Christ says do not be afraid, I am with you and come to me and I will give you rest,” Baker said. “Do those two things this Advent. Make a commitment to live your life for Him and do not be afraid. He’s got this, and he’s got you. If you haven’t already, go back and meet him at the altar. Meet him in the sacrament of teconciliation. The doors of the Church are open. He loves you and he’s calling you.”

Mazrin views the pandemic as a moral lesson of suffering, noting that “Christianity is the only religion who has use for suffering. Catholicism is the only one who has an explanation and answer for suffering.” He added the importance of devoting time in Advent with close kin. “It’s a great opportunity to spend time with families. Look at it as a fresh start. I get very excited for Christmas. Christ is coming to give us renewal and cast all of our cares in a joyful way.”

Because of the pandemic, Ojeda acknowledged an overwhelming sense of hopelessness that has infiltrated her youth groups. She wants them to know that “Advent is a time of hope. … Our hope remains in the Lord and we are called to trust Him and make lemonade out of the lemons we have been dealt in 2020.”

Seeing each other again is the primary goal for the youth. Having been restricted from participating in many of the everyday activities that teens enjoy, youth ministers advise them to keep their faith. “(The kids) are really hoping to meet in person,” Garalde said. “My message for them is to continue to be hopeful, to be excited that Christmas is coming. The Lord is coming and with that joyful anticipation of Advent is a perfect opportunity to build that excitement.”

Ojeda shows concern for her teens because she is aware of the negative effects of an extended quarantine can have on many young people. “There were a couple of girls who do feel hopeless,” Ojeda said. “One girl really needs someone to talk to. She is doing online courses all day, just listening and she is really struggling with her faith.” Ojeda combats this problem directly by asking troubled teens: “What do you need? What are you hungry for? What would help you?”

New Year Optimism

Hopes for what comes after Advent and Christmas is the same from every youth minister — to see each other once more in the name of Jesus.

“I, like everyone else, hope for some return to normalcy,” Baker said. “While I pride myself in having some really cool masks, I long for the smile of others.”

Mazrin misses the smiles, as well. “I’m hoping that we can get some people together and smile a little bit more,” he said. We need “more prayer, gatherings of the faithful, getting likeminded friends that give us a sense of fulfillment,” that provides the solace of a Catholic community.

A time without negative news is a main concern for Garalde. “It has been a tough nine months.” Meeting in person is what “I’m looking forward to. Everyone is just so tired of all the sad news. The best thing to get the good news is at the Mass. People will not take their faith for granted anymore.”

With Advent leading Catholics forward to hope, Ojeda believes that “the Lord has inspired a lot of creative things during the pandemic.”

Carlos Bernard, director of Youth Ministry Secretariat for Laity, Family, and Life in the Diocese of Orlando, prepares for Christ’s salvation during the Advent season with valiant advice for Catholic teens. “The word advent means ‘coming.’ During the four-week Advent season that begins the Church year we prepare for the coming of Jesus by remembering his birth in Bethlehem (past), anticipating his coming in glory (future) and by celebrating his coming to us in word and sacrament (present). As the Youth and Young Adults of our Diocese of Orlando journey through Advent preparing ourselves for the way God continually comes to us, we are reminded once again that our God is a God of surprises, and no matter how settled and sure we are in our expectations, God always does something new.

“As we await a new Church year, we also await a new season of healing and renewing our commitment to serving our young Church here in the Diocese of Orlando.”