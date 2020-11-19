Box of Joy a continued success locally

The Cathedral of St. Ignatius Loyola in Palm Beach Gardens collected 500 Boxes of Joy for Cross Catholic Outreach’s yearly ministry project of assisting the poor in struggling countries. Thanks to the leadership of the parish’s Women’s Guild and the collaboration of various parish ministries, the cathedral parish was able to order an additional 500 boxes that will be filled this month.



Susan Melillo, one of the lead organizers of the Box of Joy drive, said, “This is the first time the cathedral parish has participated in this ministry and the response has been just overwhelming. We could not have accomplished this without the encouragement of Father Gavin Badway and the ministries at St. Ignatius.”



Many parishes and schools throughout the Diocese of Palm Beach, in addition to Pastoral Center employees, have participated in this year’s Box of Joy ministry, collecting small gifts of toys, school supplies, hard candies, personal hygiene products, apparel, accessories, and other useful items.



These gifts will then be given to families in countries such as the Bahamas, Guatemala, Nicaragua, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador and Haiti. The goal of the ministry is to bring “hope to children in developing countries, providing them memorable Christmas gifts and a much-needed reminder of God’s love.” To learn more about Cross Catholic Outreach’s Box of Joy efforts and how to join the ministry at a local parish or school, visit crosscatholic.org/box-of-joy.