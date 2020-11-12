VIRtual diocesan concert series to continue

The first Virtual Diocesan Concert was livestreamed from Incarnation Parish in Sarasota Nov. 6, 2020. Incarnation Music Director Andi Zdrava, who is playing the piano at right, directed the performance. Johanna Fincher, also seen at right, and Abigale Zdrava provided vocals. Dr. Nina Kim played the violin and Edevaldo Mulla, seen at left, played the cello. Music included a variety of selections such as “Panis Angelicus” and “I heard the voice of Jesus say,” and two versions of the “Ave Maria.” The series continues from a new location Nov. 13, 2020 at noon and again Nov. 20, 2020. Each segment will be live and last about 30 minutes. View the livestream through the Diocese of Venice Facebook @Dioceseofvenice. Registration not needed to view live events on Facebook.