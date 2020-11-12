Two churches unite to honor souls of loved ones

EATONVILLE | In an unprecedented event, St. Mary Magdalen Parish in Altamonte Springs and Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Eatonville joined hands Nov. 7, 2020, to clean up and beautify a local cemetery in Eatonville. The corporal work of mercy brought together two communities to honor souls.

Father Charlie Mitchell, pastor of St. Mary Magdalen Parish, said the parish was inspired by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ letter, Open Wide Our Hearts. He said the parish has been a longtime neighbor of Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church and this is, as far as he knows, “the first attempt to reach out our hands in a spirit of fellowship.” After a long summer of racial unrest throughout the nation, the concerted effort seeks to unite the neighboring communities and hopefully, foment friendships by working together at Eatonville Memorial Gardens.

“We just feel it is the Lord that has brought us together on this day to begin a walk together in discipleship,” Father Mitchell said. “We want to build bridges together between our communities and into the larger community as well.”

Pastor Willie Barnes, of Macedonia Baptist, was equally delighted at the opportunity. Eatonville is the oldest black-incorporated municipality in the United States. Incorporated in 1887, it is the first town successfully established by African American freedmen. “This coming together with Father Charlie and his church is a wonderful effort of restoration for a historic part of this community,” Pastor Barnes said. “This is a Christian effort that shows we have many things in common – an effort that fulfills our missions as churches to be able to reach out to people of all communities, not just our own congregations.” He added, “I believe this will spark a solidary that can bring community efforts together for many good things in the future.”

After morning prayer and a reflection on Eatonville’s history, more than 100 volunteers (80 from St. Mary Magdalen) began the cemetery “renewal.” The largest project was shoveling and leveling gravel to refurbish the internal roadway and entrance pathway. The Mercy Morning on the Road project was co-hosted by the parish’s Mercy Morning and Pastoral Care and Outreach Ministries. The parish gifted stone markers for unknown grave sites and gravel for the roadway.

“We want to make sure this is not a one deal and it’s done,” Father Mitchell said. “Our goal is to ultimately forge some bonds of friendship, collaboration and fellowship with our brothers and sisters at Macedonia so we can continue the walk of discipleship together and get to know each other as fellow Christians better.”

Father Matthew Hawkins, who serves as diocesan liaison for ecumenism and interreligious dialogue, added, “For Catholics, the month of November is filled with reminders that our ultimate homeland is not of this world — that our citizenship is in heaven. There, united in Christ, every wall and every division are torn down — one Lord, one faith, one Baptism. Coming together to beautify a cemetery is a tangible means of beginning, even now, to prepare and pray for that day.”