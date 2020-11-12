Catholic faith holds strong during Veterans Day

ORLANDO | “Even if you don’t feel it, God is there for you and all you need to do is apply your faith.”

Those are the words of Father Martin Okoro, a Catholic chaplain at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, when discussing how America’s veterans can overcome struggles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Helpful reminders and words of encouragement from Catholic clergy and others seem to have more weight these days. With mandatory social distancing, facemasks and religious ceremonies being limited in size (if not canceled) veterans might find it difficult to obtain the Catholic inspiration they need. The Florida Catholic spoke to three leaders of the Catholic Church that want Florida’s veterans never to forget they have their full support.

Deacon Joe Gassman of the Diocese of Orlando was a military veteran before serving the Lord. Always competent as a soldier, it was when Deacon Gassman honed his Catholic faith did he see a change in his leadership skills.

“Based on my evaluations I was a good leader,” he said. “When I re-appropriated my faith, I became a better leader. I was better able to accomplish the mission and care for the people I led. This actually led me to change from being an equipment operator to pursuing a career change as a human relations advisor and trainer. In this transition, I learned to see myself not as ‘JoeSeabee’ (a negative connotation of his official troop: Navy Seabees) but as who God created me to be a disciple of Christ who was able to see and defend the human dignity of every person, every one of God’s children.”

Rhode Island native and former Marine Bob Marrah became a Knight of Columbus immediately after retiring as a Honeywell engineer for 38 years and has been “very active ever since.” Marrah’s dedication to the faith shows no sign of stopping. He spends his days now as a high-ranking Knight, working for the Sarasota National Cemetery where he holds funerals for deceased veterans who may not have any relatives to attend the ceremony. “I’m a Marine veteran,” he said, proudly. “So, I hold veteran things in regard.”

Honored as a Fourth Degree Knight in 2009, Marrah jumped at the opportunity to serve the cemetery. “There was a lot of funerals for veterans that didn’t have any family. There is no one there to receive the flag. We have done 558 (funerals) so far for 10 years. The Cemetery is near and dear to my heart.”

When participating in the funeral ceremony, he knows that his involvement provides compassion. “You know the name, the service he (or she) was in, but you don’t know why (they died), and you don’t know whether family had died or lost communication. We are family in lieu of family.”

Serving at MacDill, Father Okoro helps veterans with a variety of issues, calling it a “very great opportunity from God” to help others. When dealing with veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress, he urges the veterans to learn Scripture to improve their situations.

“The Lord is my shepherd,” he announced as his primary advice. “There is nothing more reactional than to know that God is in charge of you, your affairs, and God is willing you.”

He tells veterans in need that “even when ‘You walk through the valley of darkness’ He is there. Your faith becomes part of the solution to the problem. Even if you don’t feel it, God is there for you and all you need to do is apply your faith.”

Deacon Gassman can attest how Scripture plays an important role in his own Catholic journey. During his time in the service, Deacon Gassman encountered many hardships that were solved with Scripture. “Often playing hard, in my experience, did not always result in the best decisions especially on liberty,” he said. “Like so many, my faith took a back seat. When loneliness and guilt arose, an Army Chaplain had me read and meditate on Psalm 51, the prayer of repentance. As I consider this in light of my life now, it was my first experience of knowing God’s mercy. I also lean on Matthew 28:16-20, the commissioning of the disciples. How we can doubt and yet be sent, knowing promised to be with me always, until the end of my time.”

For any Catholic veterans who may be struggling with their faith during the pandemic, Deacon Gassman suggest returning to the Church is the answer. “I like to remind veterans they are only one good confession away from experiencing God’s unfathomable love for them and their ability to return to the sacramental life of the Church. Returning to the sacramental life of the Church is more than a onetime visit to the confessional.”

Indeed, trusting in the Church’s ability to provide a sense of community and hope is priceless, especially for veterans who could be struggling with Post Traumatic Stress. “Much like the bond we experienced in the military, we can find in our parish community: in small faith groups, volunteering in community outreach programs, bible studies, do something so they are not facing the daily spiritual battles alone,” Deacon Gassman said. “For some this will be enough, for others, whose wounds may be much deeper, professional help may be necessary. Seek the opportunities of the available veteran’s assistance programs. Know you are not alone in the battle to regain the joy and peace God desires for you.”

Knowing God through attending Mass is also a mission Father Okoro believes works with veterans looking to strengthen their faith. “They could get closer to the Eucharist. It is the source of consolation and source of faith.” He added, “I want to encourage the men and women in uniform and those who serve this country, we are made to be God’s physical aspiration body and soul. When you are in need you are not alone.”

Continuing lifelong bonds made with other veterans is a special connection that Deacon Gassman hopes all veterans keep after they return home. “One of the elements of life I’ve come to miss in my retirement was the comradery of my brothers and sisters in arms. It’s kind of hard to explain, but when you trust yourself so completely, to the point your life depends on each other, a bond is formed, family is formed,” he said. “I’ve worked with, volunteered with, and heard so many service stories that mirror my own physical, mental, and spiritual brokenness that how could I not help feel the pain they endure because of the shared bond we have in our service experiences. A pain that not everyone can know or understand, our fear of being judged, the mental torment that seems to unceasingly follows us as we try to put the things of our past behind us and blend into what seems to be an often very cold and lonely world.”

Thankfully, the embrace and forgiveness of Christ is always there to provide

solace for veterans. “It boils down to understanding that we are a beloved child of God,” Deacon Gassman said of a veteran’s need to accept God. “I often have to say the words, ‘I am a beloved son of God’ and know that God promised that he would never leave me; that no how many times I am haunted by my past, God will always forgive me; that I am an important member in the one body of Christ. I remind myself that I can be a ‘wounded healer’ for others.”

Marrah, who attends St. Patrick Parish in Sarasota, hopes veterans and others support past and present troops. Veterans Day means a time to honor those who have given their lives and who spend time away from their loved ones to fight for freedom.

“For vets who have served, there are three different days when they honor vets,” he said. “You got Memorial Day for those who have been killed in service. Veterans Day is for those who have served in service. And Forces Day in May for those who are currently in service. It’s a time to say thank you for those who have served. It’s time to give back a little.”

Because of the COVID-19 restrictions, the annual Veterans Day ceremony and Mass held at Sarasota National Cemetery will be livestreamed. Diocese of Venice Bishop Frank J. Dewane will celebrate the Mass at 3 p.m. Nov. 11, 2020. CLICK HERE for link.