Renovated home in Orlando lodges immigrant family

Yahumary Martinez is taken aback by her new home, provided by Catholic Charities of Central Florida and its partnership with Orange County. After seven years of living with family, Martinez is looking forward to settling in with her husband and children. (PHOTO BY ANDREA NAVARRO)

ORLANDO | Walking into the three-bedroom, two-bath home recently renovated by Catholic Charities of Central Florida was “a dream come true” for Yahumary Martinez and her family.

“I was in shock. I cried,” said Martinez, recalling the moment she opened the door. As emotions peaked, she had to pause and take it all in.

Martinez left Cuba in 2013, fleeing death threats and violence. As one of the Ladies in White (Damas de Blanco), an opposition movement of women related to jailed dissidents who protest the unjust imprisonments by attending Mass on Sunday wearing white dresses, she and her daughter were targeted as counter revolutionaries. Fearing for their lives, the family fled to the United States.

Soon after her arrival, she sought out Catholic Charities of Central Florida. Staff members helped her attain residency, gave her food, and helped find schooling for her son, who has epilepsy. Two years later, when her son was diagnosed with a form of bone cancer, Catholic Charities was there again and provided a case manager to help him navigate his medical and educational needs.

“They have supported me in everything,” she noted gratefully.

For the past six years, the family has shared a small, crowded space, so when she qualified for one of the homes Catholic Charities renovated through its partnership with Orange County, she could not believe it. “Because this is something we could never have in Cuba, for me this is a tremendous gift,” she said. “I know many refugees will come after me and that brings me joy… I always knew coming to this country was coming to a land of opportunity.”

She recalled arriving in the United States knowing no one, and not speaking English. “We knew that working, we could get ahead and succeed. That always remained foremost in my mind.”

This home is the fourth donated by Orange County to Catholic Charities of Central Florida in a commitment to provide affordable housing. It has an upgraded kitchen, remodeled with new appliances, and new paint and flooring. Father Anthony Aarons blessed the home Oct. 16, 2020, in preparation for the new homeowners who signed their lease Oct. 30.

Martinez said she is thankful to God, “without whom any of this would be possible and for this country for allowing us to come.”

“And great gratitude to Catholic Charities, not just for me, but for all immigrants who knock on their door because I know they open, no matter the color, race, or where they are from,” she added. “They never say no. They help as much as they can and give above and beyond. I have seen it and lived it.”