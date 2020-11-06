Couple fought knowing ‘every single day is a gift’

ORLANDO | As the second decade of the 21st century rolls forward, and states become more divided on preserving human life. Currently, eight states (including Washington, D.C.) allow assisted suicide — a physician-aided agreement to end a patient’s life based solely on the patient qualifying for death under state law.

Florida is not one of those eight states, and pro-life advocates hopes that status remains. The Diocese of Palm Beach Respect Life Office hosted the 34th annual Culture of Life Conference virtually. Working with the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops and other diocesan directors of respect life offices, the event included 11 sessions that raised awareness of a plethora of social concerns. Due to COVID-19, the 2020 conference was held via livestream, and can be viewed at any time through YouTube (CLICK HERE to be taken to the page).

Among the many informative lectures was a heart-warming and passionate presentation showing the value of preserving life and why assisted suicide in America symbolizes a nation of potential hopelessness.

FIGHTING WITH HOPE

Kristen Hanson spoke fervently on the subject by sharing her personal experience. As a conference lecturer and community relations advocate for PRAF (Patient Rights Action Fund), Kristen had witnessed her beloved husband, James Joseph, Jr. (JJ) endure several years of brain cancer. She expounded on the importance of keeping hope alive.

Although her husband succumbed to cancer in 2017, his voice was heard during the presentation — “Warriors of Hope: Fighting Against Assisted Suicide in America.” At the beginning of her presentation, Kristen showed two short videos of her family that were filmed before JJ passed away. The couple discussed their ordeal and what kept them from losing hope.

“We were living, what people would consider is, the American dream,” JJ had said in the video of the time spent with his wife and then-infant son, James. “May of 2014, I started to feel, what felt like, a deep anxiety attack and I knew something was wrong with me because it kept getting worse. At that point, my ability to speak began to go away.”

After a visit to the doctors, the Hanson’s discovered JJ was suffering from an aggressive form of brain cancer — glioblastoma multiform (GBM) — on his left temporal lobe. JJ was 33 years old. Because of the particular placement of the cancerous tumors, doctors were hesitant to operate for fear of doing damage to JJ’s brain, such as losing the ability to speak and comprehend language.

Physicians told JJ he had roughly four months to live. In his best-case scenario, maybe a year.

“In that moment, time stood still,” Kristen said of her panic. “I couldn’t breathe. Everything went silent except for the pounding of my heart and the sound of my own voice in my head crying out why? Why only 4 months? … We have a baby. Our poor baby. Poor James.”

But the couple urged one another not to give up hope. JJ surpassed that four-month mark by more than three years before his death.

As the two family videos were broadcast, conference attendees could see a thumbnail photo of Kristen in the upper-right hand corner. She was watching the video just as conference visitors were. The first family video was about six minutes in length. The end of the video shows JJ and Kristen sitting together looking at one another. Kristen is heard saying, “I’m more in love with you now than I ever thought possible.”

“Every single day is a gift, and you can’t let that go,” JJ said.

As those words are spoken, viewers can see Kristen wiping the tears in her eyes. The experience of losing her husband is still raw, yet she continued to watch and share the next almost four-minute video where her husband only had weeks to live. His voice sounded different, his body was affected by his illness. But they continued to state how they had to “hold on to hope.”

“You cannot think about assisted suicide in one situation. You have to think about who it could hurt. … The joys we have experienced in these last three and a half years are too many to count, and when if we had given up hope we would have missed out on so much,” she said before echoing her husband’s words. “Every moment we share together is a gift.”

TREATMENT

Back when first diagnosed, the couple were initially presented with “awake” surgery where the operating doctors would ask questions to JJ to test his cognitive functions while they removed the tumors, the Hanson’s — who resided in New York state — sought for a second opinion at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Hospital in New York City where JJ has family. With the help of JJ’s family and friends, they landed him an immediate meeting with the chief of neurosurgery at Sloan.

“We scheduled the appointment for their next available surgery, May 29, which just so happened to be our nine-year wedding anniversary,” Kristen said of the hope the operation had represented. “The neurosurgeon removed the two tumors and actually found a third smaller tumor.”

JJ’s recovery started off well. But later that week, he had difficulty speaking and answering questions. Suspecting JJ was having sub-clinical seizures, Kristen convinced the doctors to perform an EEG (electroencephalogram). She was correct. JJ had a total of 10 seizures since his operation.

“I had to hold on to hope,” she said. Bouts of radiation and chemotherapy followed. “We enrolled him in a clinical trial and thankfully, JJ went into remission for almost two years.”

ASSISTED SUICIDE

While the history of euthanasia and assisted suicide in America dates back to the late 1800s, its resurgence emerged in the 1960s and 1970s with a wave of support. Oregon, home to a movement encouraging assisted suicide since its first presence on its political ballots in the early 1990s, legally established assisted suicide in October 1997 with the Death with Dignity Act.

During that time, a brain cancer patient Brittany Maynard, 29, gained notoriety for her infamous decision to end her own life. A California native, Maynard moved to Oregon where assisted suicide is legal. First diagnosed in early January 2014 and again in April with additional forms of brain cancer, Maynard was given six months to live. Unlike the Hanson’s who sought to fight the disease that extended JJ’s life, Maynard succumbed and ended her life in November 2014 through assisted suicide methods.

“I remember when we first saw (Maynard) on T.V., we could see so clearly how her story was being glamorized to perpetuate a message of hopelessness,” Kristen said. “JJ looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, ‘Kris, if I had suicide pills with me in my nightstand a few weeks ago, I might have taken them. And you can’t undo that. This is so dangerous for patients like me.’”

Knowing that the fight was long and arduous, yet never backing down, JJ took initiative to publicize his story. “JJ connected with the Patient Rights Action Fund and a few week later, PRAF came to capture our story,” Kristen said. Eventually, JJ was asked to helm PRAF as its president, “leading the national fight against the legalization of assisted suicide.”

GOOD NEWS AND BAD NEWS

The following year was “one of the happiest of our lives.” JJ’s cancer went into remission and his health had improved greatly. “It was during that time that we allowed ourselves to dream of the possibility of having more children.”

However, in late October 2016, JJ’s cancer reemerged. An experimental drug was offered to JJ, but allowed only with the consent that they wouldn’t get pregnant because of possible birth defects. “My heart broke as we signed those documents,” Kristen recalled. “But we knew that we had to do it.”

Immediately after JJ began his new treatment, the Hanson’s discovered they were pregnant. “In July of 2017, we welcomed our little miracle baby into the world.”

That joy was short-lived when JJ’s new therapy wasn’t working as expected. Yet, they choose to enjoy life and whatever time they had together than turn towards death.

“JJ chose to fight against the ableism that permeates our society and our medical system, and which has perhaps its most deadly expression in assisted suicide policy,” Kristen said.

JJ knew the campaign that promotes assisted suicide is strong because it appeals to people who are in their most susceptible state. He made his wife “promise that after his death (Kristen) would continue sharing our family’s story to protect the vulnerable against the threat of legalized assisted suicide.”

DANGEROUS

LEGISLATION

Kristen ran through several examples why assisted suicide continues to be problematic. Beginning with the physicians themselves, she noted that “doctors make mistakes.” To ensure a proper diagnosis, patients should seek second or third opinions before surgery and any actions that will follow. The time allotted by a doctor should never be taken as solid. “JJ’s story highlights this. He was only given four months to live and lived almost four years. I have met numerous other GBM patients living five, 10, 20 years out following their diagnosis.”

“Insurance companies deny care and offer a cheap death instead.” Health care providers may view the amount of time and money it may take to ensure care for a patient will outweigh the importance of an individual’s life, making a counteroffer for assisted suicide that will save them funds in the long run. “When faced with the choice,” she asked, “do you think insurance providers will do the right thing or the cheap thing?” Oregon patients hoping for health care were instead “sent letters from the Oregon health plan denying them coverage for the life extending treatment that their doctors were requesting for their cancers and instead they were offered assisted suicide.”

Kristen continued, “Pain is not the reason patients end their lives by assisted suicide.” When a person chooses assisted suicide, it is typically out of “existential suffering or disability related concerns at the end of life, such as fear of being a burden to friends and family.”

The presence of assisted suicide policy sets up a discriminatory system that determines who may live and who may die. “This insidious form of ableism results in death to the devalued group and nothing could be more discriminatory.”

“Mental health conditions often go ignored and patients struggling with depression receive the medication.” If such legislation confirming JJ suffered from a mental disorder while residing in New York, “he could have requested the medication and he could have gotten it and he could have had it on his nightstand.”

During his fifth month of cancer treatment, JJ had considered assisted suicide, though he didn’t tell anyone. He later told his wife about his pondering to die: “Am I too much of a burden to my family?” he asked. “Is this worth it? Would it be easier for everyone if I just ended my life?”

Severe depression is common amongst patients in such situations, clouding their minds from making positive decisions. “These laws abandon vulnerable patients like JJ who can experience periods of depression at any point following their diagnosis.” Patients like JJ, “are (hardly) ever referred psychological evaluation.”

Yet, Kristen regards JJ and others like him as “warriors of hope.”

“What makes life here on earth so valuable is that it doesn’t last forever. What makes it precious is that it ends. We couldn’t save JJ’s life. But we can continue to share his story and help to save other lives. We can advocate for better access to truly compassionate, multi-disciplinary care at the end of life for everyone, not just the privileged few. We can be warriors of hope in an all too often hopeless world.”

To learn more, visit www.patientsrightsaction.org. To watch Kristen Hanson’s presentation from the 2020 Culture of Life conference, CLICK HERE.