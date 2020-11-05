Serving seniors in pandemic times

LAKELAND | Among the tenets of Catholic Social Teachings is to care for the poor and vulnerable. The COVID-19 pandemic has made the elderly more vulnerable than ever. Catholic Charities of Central Florida Senior Services staff are working to comfort the lonely and promote healthy living.

“We have been busy getting creative to make sure our seniors don’t fall prey to the negative results of isolation during this pandemic when we are asking them to stay safe at home,” said Barbara Cage, Lakeland Activity Center for Seniors’ program manager. The center closed March 13, 2020, and the other 12 mobile senior center sites closed soon after. To maintain contact with seniors, Catholic Charities works with six core S.O.U.L. (Senior Organizations Uniting Locally) partners to meet the needs of the community.

At first, Cage acknowledged it was about addressing urgent needs. Staff would deliver much needed supplies from the Catholic Charities Agape Mission Market directly to seniors. A $10,000 grant helped assist adults age 60 and above who were still working, to help pay rent or mortgage and utilities.

“(The funds) kept them in their homes and stabilized them while they scrambled to replace lost income,” Cage said. “We could have used 10 times that amount, but we were glad we were able to help some.”

Senior services also helped connect several seniors experiencing severe stress and/or depression to mental health services provided by Catholic Charities Behavioral Health professionals over the phone.

Lisa Buice, the ministry liaison who oversees CCCF’s 12 mobile senior center sites, also hosts a weekly Zoom hour. Together, she and Cage keep in touch with clients in a variety of ways — mail, phone calls, email, and social media.

“Fifty percent of our population are widows. And we’re supposed to look after our elders. It’s enjoyable work and they are such valuable people,” Buice said. “I think it’s important for the Church to give all it can for their elders – to love on them and celebrate the lives that they’ve lived so well.”

With initial needs met, Cage and Buice worked with community partners to coordinate extra monthly events. From mobile health fairs and food drops to activity-centered mailings to occupy minds and bodies, seniors are being cared for on multiple fronts.

Judy Curlee enjoys Buice’s weekly Zoom hour filled with chair exercises, games and conversation. Curlee lost her husband four years ago. After back surgery last year, she found she wasn’t getting out much. Then her friend invited her to the mobile senior center in Dundee. Eventually they added a weekly visit to Holy Spirit Parish’s senior gathering. “I enjoyed being with other people and not home so much,” she said.

Curlee said quarantine has been difficult and she finds herself getting down at times. “It’s not just the loneliness,” she explained. “It’s the human contact. Usually when my kids would come in, if they didn’t hug me on the way in, they would hug me on the way out. Now that doesn’t happen, so you have no human contact and that’s hard.” She said the Zoom hour helps because, “It’s always enjoyable to communicate with other people and Lisa is such a joy to be around.”

John Cavese is 86 years old. He too was attending activities at his parish, Holy Spirit in Lake Wales and the Dundee center. A self-professed extrovert, he said the engagement was wonderful. “I enjoyed those meetings tremendously, because we’re all in the same boat,” he recalled, adding he looked forward to “being with the people and the friendships.”

Once COVID hit, he lost all that. Participating in the mail-in activities was a way to regain some ground. He completed the puzzle package that showed up at his door. It included crosswords, Sudoku, trivia and fill in the blanks. He sent it back with the attached raffle ticket and forgot all about it. A few weeks later he received a $50 gift card that lifted his spirits.

On Oct. 30, nearly 50 seniors pulled up to the mobile food drop at the Polk City Community Center. For most, it was their first time out other than to the grocery store or to be seen by a doctor. Sarah Young was giddy with excitement to see familiar faces. It was her first time attending an event because she is on oxygen and concerned about getting sick. Adding to the fun, the pre-registered seniors were invited to dress up for Halloween.

“If older adults are socializing, they’re not focusing on their pain. They’re giving themselves something positive to focus on,” said Cage. Young agrees. She now follows her friends on social media and even participates in some of the activities Buice posted. “What Catholic Charities does for seniors is absolutely wonderful,” she said with a wide grin.

Gary Tester, president of Catholic Charities, noted that serving seniors is truly a corporal work of mercy – visiting the sick in new and innovative ways.

“St. Anthony of Padua is the patron saint of the elderly and, in a prayer to him for the elderly, we pray that if they are tested with illness, suffering, loneliness or the death of loved ones that they be blessed with God’s peace and comfort, strength and courage,” Tester said. “Barbara and Lisa are two shining examples of exactly how God hears and answers that prayer.”