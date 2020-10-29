Women’s ministry reflects on ‘Feminine Genius’

Annie Noll, a junior chemical engineering major at Florida Institute of Technology in Melbourne gives a witness talk during LIFT's (Ladies in Faith Together) first Day of Reflection, Oct. 24. The faith-based women's group is the first of its kind on the predominantly male campus. (ALEX TEMPERT))

MELBOURNE | To walk onto the Florida Institute of Technology campus in Melbourne and not notice the majority of students are male is like stepping into a rodeo ring and not noticing the man riding the bull.

When Society of the Divine Saviour Father Mike Neeland began leading campus ministry in 2018, he discovered a lack of faith-based events for women. Hoping to build a women’s Catholic faith community presence on campus, he raised funds and recruited a native of Melbourne, former Melbourne Central Catholic graduate Jade Chan-Pong. On Oct. 25, Chan-Pong hosted Ladies in Faith Together’s (LIFT) first day of reflection.

LIFT is the creation of Chan-Pong and friend, Sydney Mabery, a Catholic engineer at Northrop Grumman. Chan-Pong began work in January and by March established a women’s study group. She recruited Mabery because she is a role model to the women, many of whom are studying engineering. They had one meeting before spring break, then the COVID-19 lockdown hit. Undeterred, they went online.

Over the summer, the group of less than a dozen listened to podcasts and videos together then discussed them. They spoke of the importance of vulnerability, St. Pope John Paul II’s “Feminine Genius,” and more. By fall term, there were two small groups.

Meeting monthly for social events like a tea party or painting pottery attracted those seeking a good faith community of women, who most likely encounter more male peers on campus than female peers. Women attending are mostly Catholic, but also Protestant or non-denominational. Chan-Pong thinks it is because there are no women focused faith-based ministries. Chan-Pong discovered many are asking, “How do they practice their feminine genius on campus and how do they live that out as college women, especially in the STEM field?”

That was the impetus for the day of reflection. A speaker presented Mary as their model, and Mabery spoke of her experience as a female engineer.

“This is the only thing on campus that is specifically a faith group centered on women,” Chang-Pong said. “It’s amazing to see how much God has done in these women’s lives in the short amount of time I’ve been here.””

Annie Noll, a junior chemical engineering major whom Chan-Pong mentors gave a “witness.” She feared she “wasn’t going to say the right things or the people weren’t going to receive what they needed to hear.” She said feedback “proved to me I had an impact.” She felt it was God’s way of showing her she “was doing something right.” She said LIFT has brought her closer to Christ.

“LIFT has brought me back to the Church. I don’t think my faith has ever been this strong. Having a women’s faith-based group on campus has definitely made a difference,” she said. “Many times in my classroom, I’m the only girl or one of two or three. It’s really nice to be surrounded by women, especially who have the same beliefs I do. I don’t have to pretend I’m someone else. I can fully be who I am and who God is calling me to be surrounded by accepting women.”

Kennedy Nolan, a junior civil engineering student, is another woman Chan-Pong mentors. She said having a women’s faith group on a predominantly male campus is important. “LIFT has allowed me to be a part of a community that keeps me accountable in my faith and allows me to learn, share, and grow in God’s word,” she said. “I can learn from the other girls what it means to be a women of God. I love to be surrounded by women who are supporting me in my walk with Christ.”