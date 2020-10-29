UCF chaplain ministers beyond her Church’s walls

ORLANDO | As a police officer for the University of Central Florida, Maya Tolentino believed she was “doing God’s work, helping people.”

But as she worked in the community she discovered she could do even more.

“My idea to become a chaplain actually came to me a few years ago, but I didn’t know where or how to begin,” said Tolentino, a parishioner of St. Joseph Parish in Orlando. In March, the university police created a Critical Incident Stress Management team. Although not required, they felt it was necessary to have a chaplain on the team, that deals with the “residual efforts” experience after a traumatic event.

“I volunteered and they were happy to oblige, as much as I was happy to answer the call,” she said. “The team is prepared to assist the community on mass casualty incidents similar to something such as Pulse Nightclub,” Tolentino explained. “We assist with smaller scale incidents as well and offer peer-to-peer counseling for officers and staff within the department. (The team says), ‘We’re here. We’re first responders and understand what you’re going through.’”

According to the department’s Patrol Commander James Mangan, the goal is to reduce post-traumatic stress and “other issues frequently experienced.” When Tolentino volunteered for the 24/7 job, Mangan was not surprised.

“I thought she was the perfect person for this role,” Mangan said. “She is a very calming force within the agency. If you talk with her more than five minutes, you can see that. She is trustworthy and has a lot of credibility.”

Training was required and because it occurred during the COVID-19 lockdown, she had extra time to complete the online courses, as well as mentor training. Her mentor, Michael Saxe, is a member of another Critical Incident Stress Management team and Clermont Police Department Chaplain. He described Tolentino’s appointment as “fantastic.”

“Maya has had some very interesting challenges in her life. The combination of the Catholic faith and going into the chaplaincy is amazing,” he said. “She’s going to really help a lot of people from first responders to students.

“The fact that Maya can tie it all together is amazing,” Saxe continued. “She is such a bright light. Everybody she speaks to leaves the conversation with a positive feeling and a smile, feeling touched by a part of the Scripture and God.”

Including ethics and morals of a chaplain, the training urged that a chaplain’s personal life should also reflect those tenants. Tolentino said that was not an issue for her, a fact affirmed by Dennis Johnson, director of parish life at St. Joseph in Orlando, Tolentino’s parish.

“She is a regular part of our adult formation activities which is a wonderful testament to all of us,” Johnson said. “As Catholics, we want to grow in faith throughout our lives and we hope that as disciples of the Lord we will impact all aspects of life and society. Maya gives tribute to this understanding and approach.”

Her daughters attend faith formation and the family serves in parish volunteer opportunities whenever possible. She said while police officers wear bullet-proof vests, they do not have “bullet-proof souls,” which is why helping others is so important. When she thinks of the chaplaincy, she is reminded of John 10:11-18, and the words of Pope Francis, who reminded the faithful it is important to smell like the sheep and be willing to lay down your life for those who are served.

“I believe there is nothing more powerful to leave behind in this world than giving of yourself,” Tolentino said. “Through my volunteerism, protecting people as a police officer, offering comfort, peace, and understanding as a chaplain gives others an example to be like Jesus through seeing his work through me.”