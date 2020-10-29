Pro-life advocacy makes a difference

Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito of Palm Beach offers the homily at the closing Mass of the 34th annual culture of life conference, offered virtually Oct. 24, 2020. View the Mass by clicking on the inset icon below. (SCREENSHOT)

ORLANDO | Pro-life advocates were reminded they are women and men of the Gospel of Life, and they truly make a difference.

Those were the words of Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito of Palm Beach during his homily at the 34th annual Culture of Life Conference held virtually Oct. 24. While hosted by his diocese in southeast Florida, in light of the COVID crisis, coordinators used YouTube to broadcast all 11 sessions of the conference to the state and worldwide community. Along with the Mass that concluded the conference, the event included speakers focusing on various life issues, such as abortion, end-of-life and palliative care, the death penalty, and faithful citizenship, among others.

The event also included spiritual offerings, including the recitation of the rosary to song. The final session focused on youth and was led by singer and national speaker, Sean Forrest. Because every session was pre-recorded, they are still available to view to anyone who visits the YouTube channel. Visitors can view the site without registration or downloading any programs. Click here to view the content.

The conference focused on St. John Paul II’s groundbreaking encyclical, Evangelium Vitae — The Gospel of Life. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the document, so the conference used it as the theme for the conference.

In his homily, Bishop Barbarito stressed the importance of the work by pro-life advocates becuase they “promote the sanctity of life and making others aware of it, which makes such a big difference.” The basic tenet of the Catholic faith, which is hailed in St. John Paul II’s encyclical, is that all humans have dignity and need to be protected.

“Our society today is faced with so many threats to life, and misunderstandings of the meaning of life need so desperately to hear and appreciate those words,” the bishop said. “As Catholics, we fully appreciate life. And that respect for life is from the moment of conception until natural death. And respect for life is not only about opposing abortion. However, in line with the Gospel of Life and the consistent teachings of Pope Francis today, the matter of abortion is a threshold issue which must always be primary in our commitment to the protection of life. The legalization of abortion within our nation has put us on a slippery slope which erodes respect for life at every stage.”

During the Mass, Bishop Barbarito reflected on the readings of the day — Oct. 24 — and how they were fitting for the conference as they recognized how every single life is sacred as made in the image of God.

“The reading from the book of Exodus commands us to treat every life — that of the alien, the poor, the orphan, the abandoned and those in any form of need — with compassion, dignity and respect,” he said. “Such treatment is not a privilege that we give to others despite the condition of their standing in life but a human right they are entitled to because of dignity they possess which is deemed from the creator.”

In that vein, the Gospel reading from Matthew proclaimed how the “love we give to others is the same love we give to God. We love because God is love and we show love for him when we love others.”

He also recalled the example of St. John Paul II’s life as embodying the heart of Evangelium Vitae. The pope’s life was full of limitations and health issues, and although he suffered, he never let the limitation hinder his own God-given dignity.

“With all of his limitations right to the very end (Pope John Paul II) went to the window of St. Peter’s Square, showing his weakness, showing his infirmity, showing above all the love of God, reminding us no matter our limitations, no matter what our pains and illnesses, we are all equal until the moment of death,” Bishop Barbarito recalled.

The Gospel of Life, the Catechism of the Catholic Church and the words of the universal Church’s shepherds remind Catholics that the life of all persons — especially those vulnerable, such as the elderly, the infirmed, the unborn, the physically and mentally challenged, those who are abused or trafficked or sent into slave labor — have a right to health, home and family. But the bishop added, the culture and society must also understand the right to human life — “the most basic and fundamental right” — must be defended,because all those elements go hand-in-hand with respecting life from conception to natural death.

The final prayer of the conference was offered by Bishop Felipe Estevez of St. Augustine, who also serves as episcopal moderator of Florida’s pro-life coordinating committee. Bishop Estevez thanked Deanna Herbst, respect life director for the Diocese of Palm Beach, for her work on the conference and the staff of the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, , which also sponsored the conference.

The bishop said pro-life advocates should especially focus on Evangelium Vitae during the election and urged them to become actively engaged in citizenship. Research, discernment and prayer are important elements to face before going to the polls. Within that discernment, voters should truly focus on whether candidate priorities attack “human life.”

“Abortion is not something that should be taken lightly. And the protection of elder needs to be given priority,” Bishop Estevez said, who closed his remarks with a prayer to the Lord, asking, “Awaken in every heart in our country reverence for the work of your hands and renew among your people a readiness to nurture and sustain your precious gift of life.”