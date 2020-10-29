Clergy, religious share discerning a vocation

From left, Missionary Sister of the Holy Family Rose Urbanczyk teaches at St. Peter School in Deland. Sister Maria Sagrario of the Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary assists the grieving through her ministry at St. James Cathedral in Orlando. Deacon Dave Camous, director of diaconate formation, pictured while working on a cruise ship. Father Adam Marchese during Army training. He will serve as a chaplain for the U.S. Army after serving the Diocese of Orlando for three years. (COURTESY)

ORLANDO | For most people, knowing what they want to do in life is not always obvious or easy. Some may hear and accept a calling from a young age, while others battle the conscience until surrendering to God’s will.

Nov. 1-7, 2020, is National Vocation Awareness Week, the annual celebration of the U.S. Catholic Church dedicated to promote vocations to the priesthood, diaconate and consecrated life. As we prepare to pray for vocations, it only makes sense to understand discernment through the eyes of these men and women.

Discernment is different for each person. Father Scott Circe heard the Lord calling him at age 12 on an altar server field trip. His response, “If this is a true calling from God, it will still be there in 10 years.” Ten years became 15, but through the life experiences the Lord provided him, Father Circe was able to offer a free, and unconditional, “yes” to his vocation.

Seminarian Eddiel Rivera reflects upon the Catechism of the Catholic Church that states, “the fulfillment of this vocation is eternal happiness” (1700).

“That is what gives discernment and choosing a religious or priestly vocation its true beauty,” he said. “If it wasn’t freely chosen, it would not be fulfilling nor would it bear life in the same way.”

When Missionary Sister of the Holy Family Rose Urbanczyk reflects upon her own discernment to religious life, she said “one can never rush the process.”

“Discernment doesn’t look at the value, it focuses on exploring all the options without cutting out any one of them,” she said. “It’s tuning in to ‘God’s station’ and attentively listening to His voice and those He puts on the path of our journey in faith.”

Father Adam Marchese considered the call in college. His first response was, “Absolutely not.” He had wanted to be chef since he was 10 years old. The Lord was patient – allowing him to make the decision freely. Surrender and love manifested itself in Ordination to the priesthood and life as a chaplain in the U.S. Army.

“Discernment is the means, while deciding is the ends,” he said. “Good discernment happens when a decision is made. The difficult thing about discernment is that it’s always a choice between multiple goods. What can hinder people’s discernment is not wanting to ‘shut the door’ on a particular good. In the process they choose nothing, and wonder why they’re unsettled.”

Before a general audience in 2014, Pope Francis said, “No vocation is born of itself or lives for itself. A vocation flows from the heart of God and blossoms in the good soil of faithful people.” And making the decision to say ‘yes’ often brings peace.

“My favorite memory of my first profession was the overwhelming feeling of joy, fulfillment and conviction of being on the right path and recognizing God’s plan for me through it,” Sister Urbanczyk said.

Her advice: “Take time and truly open the heart to the voice of Jesus trying to recognize Him in everyday events, work, and people whether it be family, friends, or absolute strangers. Be sensitive to what’s happening in your heart and discern what it all means.”

For Servants of the Pierced Hearts of Jesus and Mary Sister Maria Sagrario, who recently made her first profession in July, the experience was similar. Once she decided to give her life to God, she began discerning through which order. She was invited to a Cenacle prayer with the sisters the following evening so she looked them up. When she saw a photo of the sisters, radiant and joyful, she knew this was the order to which God called her.

The catechism defines vocation as, “The calling or destiny we have in this life and hereafter.” Conciliar document, Lumen gentium, (n. 39-42) affirms, “All the faithful of Christ of whatever rank or status, are called to the fullness of the Christian life and to the perfection of charity; by this holiness as such a more human manner of living is promoted in this earthly society. In order that the faithful may reach this perfection, they must use their strength accordingly as they have received it, as a gift from Christ. They must follow in His footsteps and conform themselves to His image seeking the will of the Father in all things” (CCC, 40). This pertains to all vocations, whether married life, priesthood, religious or diaconate.

Openness to God’s will unleashes His power to work through humanity for the greater good and empowers the strength to carry out that desire and this fulfillment is ongoing. Seminarian Rivera notes, “the discernment never ends… even in deciding to pursue a specific calling, our hearts must always be open to discerning the deeper, and in a sense more ordinary, call of living out our vocation.”

Deacon Dave Camous was ordained a deacon in June 2002. He said if he wrote an autobiography, the title would be “Fool for Christ.” He left a lucrative career in industry to work for the Church, served as president of a high school, and spent the better part of four and a half years caring for more than 1,000 crew members on a cruise ship.

“Living my vocation has certainly led me on a career path that could certainly seem foolish to man, but I believe that God keeps putting me exactly where He needs me,” said Deacon Camous, who leads the formation of deacons. “I expect God may have more ‘foolishness’ in store for me, and I only pray that I continue to be his fool.”

Most recently, God has called nine men to the seminary. Father Josh Swallows, director of vocations for the Diocese of Orlando, said many have called the vocations office throughout this pandemic.

“The Holy Spirit continues to move in the hearts of men and women throughout our diocese, even in the midst of crisis,” Father Swallows said. “Despite all of the spiritual challenges we are all facing, God is still calling, and God’s people are listening, desiring to give their lives to the Lord in a profound way.”

How is this happening? He said, “By far the clearest answer I could give (and the one that I am most confident in its validity), is that the Lord is answering our prayers.”

He believes it is the prayers of the faithful and the bearing of their own crosses that leads many “to think about what really matters in this life, and many of these young discerners have been led to give their hearts to the Lord even more deeply.”

Father Swallows said people are asking that fundamental question, “What is God’s will for my life?” All these consecrated men and women urge that this question be pondered and encourage us to not be afraid to explore it. During National Vocation Awareness Week Father Swallows asks, “Please continue to pray for holy vocations and for our seminarians.”