Catholics inspired to vote for the common good

ORLANDO | A member of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops reminded the faithful it is everyone’s responsibility to vote. And, thankfully, the Church teaches the principles of social teachings and how to apply them to major issues.

In his presentation, “Civilize It: Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship,” Greg Schleppenbach, associate director of the secretariat of pro-life activities for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, focused on using Evangelium Vitae as a road map for pro-life advocates. He was one of 11 speakers at the Culture of Life Conference, offered virtually Oct. 24, 2020.

When St. John Paul II wrote Evangelium Vitae (the Gospel of Life) 25 years ago, the pope later wrote the encyclical as central to the magisterium of his pontificate. Schleppenbach said that it is something that should be taken very seriously.

“As pro-life advocates, we must recognize our ultimate goal is not merely to make abortion illegal or to fight assisted suicide, it’s too make these deadly acts unthinkable,” Schlenppenbach said. “Evangelium Vitae provides an essential understanding of the origin and roots of what St. John Paul II calls a culture of death, as well as a blueprint for cultural and spiritual transformation necessary to build and sustain a culture of life and civilization of love.”

When humans play God to manipulate life and death — whether it is the manipulation and cloning of DNA or the use of a suicide manual at an end-stage of life or using rhetoric such as “it is a blob of tissue” to justify abortion or verbiage such as blastocysts instead of embryos when referring to stem cell research — it creates those roots for the culture of life. Without killing the roots of the culture of death, a culture of life cannot flourish.

“We hear phrases like freedom of choice and death with dignity. These terms demonstrate the destructive strategy that verbal engineering always precedes social engineering,” he added.

Within that culture of death, Schleppenbach said there are many examples of “failure to be brother’s keeper,” such as when mothers are abandoned after abortion, and the needs of elderly and disabled are abandoned because of the use of assisted suicide. Relativism, materialism and individualism create the roots of the culture of death.

“All of these distortions lead to an impoverished view that the human person is a problem, an impediment of freedom and a burden to be eliminated, rather than an opportunity to give and receive love,” he said.

Schleppenbach then returned to Evangelium Vitae to discuss, what St. John Paul II referred to as the “heart of the tragedy” — the eclipse of God because of secularism. If people don’t know God, or have a diminished relationship with God, then they cannot fully understand that all life is created in the image and likeness of God. Schleppenbach said it stands to reason that the road to building a culture of life begins by proclaiming the Gospel. As St. John Paul II wrote, the Gospel of Life must be rediscovered, celebrated and served.

“Societal conversion starts with our own conversion. We must grow in faith, virtue and holiness and virtue to better inspire others to conversion,” Schleppenbach said. “We must strive to so embody the love of Christ that through us others are attracted to that source of love and joy.”

The service of charity is important to promote the Gospel of Life. Along with serving at agencies that offer needs — whether it is helping unwed mothers, palliative care for the sick and caregivers or a kitchen or pantry to feed the hungry — there is the responsibility to become politically engaged to serve the common good.

Schleppenbach said Catholics should “embrace citizenship as an opportunity to build the culture of life,” and that responsible citizenship is a virtue.

He then quotes the U.S Catholic bishops’ statement “Living the Gospel of Life: A Challenge to American Catholics:” “Every voice matters in the public forum. Every vote counts. Every act of responsible citizenship is an exercise of significant individual power. We must exercise that power in ways that defend human life, especially those of God’s children who are unborn, disabled or otherwise vulnerable.”

Through its document, “Civilize It: Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship,” the U.S. bishops answer the question of “why does the Church teach about issues that affecting public policy?” The answer: A central mission of the Church is to expose the moral truths, including within the political forum. The Catholic community bring important aspects to political dialogue, such as its “consistent moral framework drawn from basic reason illuminated by Scripture and the teachings of the Church for accessing issues, political platforms and campaigns.”

Who in the Church should participate in political life? Everyone. And that obligation should both oppose evil and do good.

Schleppenbach reaffirmed that the Church “doesn’t and shouldn’t” tell the faithful how to vote but inspires its members to form their conscience based on research of both candidates and platforms and the Church’s teachings and prayerful reflection.

The U.S. bishop’s document states, “Aided by the virtue of prudence in the exercise of well-formed consciences, Catholics are called to make practical judgments regarding good and evil choices in the political arena. There are some things we must never do, as individuals or as a society, because they are always incompatible with love of God and neighbor. Such actions are so deeply flawed that they are always opposed to the authentic good of persons. These are called ‘intrinsically evil’ actions. They must always be rejected and opposed and must never be supported or condoned.”

The document also warns to avoid two temptations: that any threat against life from conception to natural death should be opposed, and that there is not one issue of life to examine. Just because a candidate is against abortion, citizens should research what that candidate stands on all issues of life. Catholic voters should not stop at one issue and ignore other stances that offend human dignity.

Quoting from the document, Schleppenbach said, “When all candidates hold a position that promotes an intrinsically evil act, the conscientious voter faces a dilemma. The voter may decide to take the extraordinary step of not voting for any candidate or, after careful deliberation, may decide to vote for the candidate deemed less likely to advance such a morally flawed position and more likely to pursue other authentic human goods.”

To read the document Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship, visit www.usccb.org or CLICK HERE.