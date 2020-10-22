Festivals take on new form during COVID

St. Mary Magdalen Parish’s One Community 2020 Challenge celebrates the parish’s 60th anniversary by giving. Cooperating with Walking with Moms in Need parishioners collect 21,500 diapers for Life Choices Medical Clinic and donations of almost 5,000 pounds of food for The Sharing Center in Longwood, led by the Buy One, Get One, Give One (BOGOGO) food assistance ministry.

ORLANDO | How do you hold a festival and make sure people socially distance and wear masks?

The simple answer: you don’t. Keenly aware of the obstacles they faced in holding a festival in the throes of pandemic, schools and parishes throughout the Diocese of Orlando got creative.

While some schools canceled events, others chose to make the best of a rough situation. Considering most festivals are a significant part of the fundraising budget, many felt cancelling was not an option.

Ed Eberl helped put St. Peter Parish in DeLand’s Oktoberfest together (Sept. 25 thru Oct. 25). The event has run for 69 years, so Eberl, an ad man, brainstormed ways to continue, such as offering the traditional sweepstakes, but with tickets purchased online. The parish held a live Bingo — socially distanced — and added an art contest extended to youth throughout Volusia County.

Adding to the fun are virtual rides. Guests to VirtualOktoberfest.org can board several rides from all over the country, virtually, from roller coasters to ferris wheels. He thought the kids would like it, but was surprised to see everyone enjoying it. “We’re doing better than we thought we would and it’s fun,” he said.

Eberl expected a lower response rate, especially since visitors from as far as Ocala and Daytona Beach would generally attend. But he said even a quarter of the usual funds raised “will help families in need” of tuition assistance. And, in a year when many parents have lost jobs, the funds are needed more than ever.

Charlotte Funston, St. Peter principal, said the virtual Oktoberfest allowed the community to gather and support the school at a distance. “Oktoberfest has a very long history in DeLand and we wanted to be able to carry on in spite of COVID-19.”

For Annunciation Catholic Academy in Altamonte Springs, the choice was to go forward with only an online raffle. “Though we can’t be together for our Community Fall Festival this year, we can still raise funds for our neighbors in need,” said Patty Kahle, Annunciation’s principal. One hundred percent of the proceeds went to assist local charities during this critical time.

According to festival chair Sue Mohr, the All Souls Parish Community Harvest Festival is the “largest event in Sanford” and reaches a lot of people. After receiving numerous calls she thought the festival should go virtual.

“We can at least do something to build the community,” she said of the online festival that runs Nov. 6-8, 2020.

In its 12th year, events include livestreamed music bands, an online auction and an online jail where guests to the site can select victims by their photos and participants can pay to put them in jail. Raffles tickets are sent in the mail and “attendees” place online orders for pick-up. Funds raised benefit parish and school ministries.

“Sanford itself is important to us,” Mohr said. “It’s a hard time right now for everybody, so if we can bring a little bit of normalcy in a safe way, that just means a lot.”

Although St. Mary Magdalen Parish’s CommunityFest usually funds parish ministries, this year pastor, Father Charlie Mitchell put forth a new vision. Wanting to “stir community spirit” in harmony with past festivals, the One Community 2020 Challenge still embraces the “need to do something and get involved.” On Oct. 17-18, participants were invited to wear the Altamonte Springs parish and school colors, blue and gold, fill virtual baby bottles for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Walking With Moms in Need program and gather 2,020 diapers for a local pro-life clinic.

To help those especially impacted by the pandemic, Father Mitchell hoped parishioners would fill food carts with at least 2,020 pounds of food. Because the fun is in giving, parishioners also supported seminarians and the Diocese of Orlando Mission Office, which assists the Sister Diocese, San Juan de la Maguana in the Dominican Republic.

Father Mitchell said every part of the event helps others “beyond parish boundaries. He emphasized the importance of “going into the larger community and being Christ in those places where people are hungry, people are fearful, and need to know the love of Jesus Christ in very practical, human ways.”

For Oktoberfest virtual rides go to https://virtualoktoberfest.org/rides/