ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | The Diocese of Orlando’s Faith Fit app offers new rosary reflections from Father Ivan Olmo, pastor of Annunciation Parish. The 40 reflections are an invitation “to grow in a deeper love of Christ, our Lord, through the immaculate heart of Mary,” Father Olmo said.

Each reflection is less than 10 minutes. The 40-part series is divided into four sections with each meditation focusing on the joyful, luminous, sorrowful and glorious mysteries. Father Olmo explained the 40 days are symbolic in our Church history. The reflections are designed as “a time of prayer and preparation, a dedicated time of retreat.” Father Olmo said the inspiration came after his appointment as pastor of Annunciation Parish.

“I asked the Lord in prayer what His mission for us was and what was His vision for accomplishing it. The Lord shared it was a renewal and rekindling of our current mission statement: Annunciation hearts are burning to know, love and serve God by loving and serving others,” Father Olmo said. “The Lord invited us to know Him ever more intimately, love Him more profoundly and serve Him more faithfully in imitation of Christ by, ‘becoming a people of great prayer.’”

The parish prayed the mysteries of the rosary with the reflections for 40 days then concluded with a spiritual retreat and holy hour in Eucharistic Adoration. “It was a beautiful and blessed journey,” he said.

The first podcast offers a reflection from 1 Kings 19:7, “‘Then the angel of the Lord came again and touched him and said, “Get up and eat some more, or the journey ahead will be too much for you.’” Father Olmo hopes the meditations might be a source of nourishment for listeners and seekers of a deeper relationship with the Lord.

In his Apostolic Letter Rosarium Virginis Mariae (On the Holy Rosary), St. Pope John Paul II said, “With the rosary, the Christian people sit at the school of Mary and are led to contemplate the beauty on the face of Christ and to experience the depths of his love.”

As Christians throughout the world dedicate October as the month of the rosary, it is an ideal time to add these short, but powerful reflections to the Faith Fit app. Jennifer Drow, Diocese of Orlando senior communications director, said, “I stumbled across Father Olmo’s reflections while searching for more good news to share with the faithful. They immediately drew me closer to Our Lord and Our Lady. I knew we had to make them available to all of our brothers and sisters in Christ.”

Father Olmo noted his gratitude in being able to share the reflections with the broader community. “May our hearts burn with great love as we all become a people of great prayer through the Immaculate Heart of Our Mother Mary,” he said. “Our Lady of the Rosary, pray for us.”

To listen to Father Olmo’s rosary reflections, download the Faith Fit app and select “Rosary Reflections.”