Butterfly release memorial heals hearts coping with loss

A young parishioner named Jessica enjoyed chasing the released butterflies after one landed on her arm. (PHOTO by ALEEN STANTON | FC)

Vero Beach | The butterfly release memorial at St. Helen Church in Vero Beach has healed many hearts coping with loss. Parishioners met on the parish grounds for this third annual event, Oct. 11, 2020.

Participants were given a small envelope to hold, which encased a delicate butterfly waiting to be released in remembrance of a child lost.

“As a body of Christ, we are strengthened when we take the time as a community to gather through prayer and action in response to the grief experienced from the loss of a cherished life. Like incense used during our liturgical celebrations, the butterflies provide a fitting symbol of our prayers being carried to God,” said Father Nicholas Zrallack, parochial vicar.

Holli Skrapits, chairperson of the butterfly release memorial, is a member of the parish’s respect life ministry. She said the event started three years ago as a way to “extend love” to those who suffer a miscarriage, stillbirth and/or abortion.

“St. Helen’s Respect Life Ministry always focuses on loving ways to bring awareness and support for all life from conception to natural death,” she said. “(The event) is a day of remembrance and sorrow, but also a day of great peace, love and unification.”

She began the event saying, “The loss of a baby results in a multitude of emotions: deep sorrow, grief, anger, guilt, emptiness, loneliness, and even more. Today, however, I pray that you feel love, great love, love from your baby above, love from the people who surround you, and most of all, love from God our Father.”

She then read a poem titled “Little Butterfly” by Amy Farquhar, a poem about a loss of a baby. While the song “Perfect Way to Start” by Craig Aven was playing, the butterflies were released, as parishioners’ personal intentions written on red paper hearts were read. Some of those intentions were for the names of a lost loved one, an end to abortion, a prayer for all the unborn and unwanted children, for reconciliation of families and other personal intentions.

Father Pierre-Soul Estefont, parochial vicar, began the ceremony with the Hail Mary prayer and a message — that each person be a “transformer.”

“A butterfly is a transformation; it is something that transforms,” he said. “After that transformation from a caterpillar to becoming a butterfly, the butterfly says, ‘I am not going to die. I will transform to something else that will lead me to life again.’”

Father Estefont compared the butterfly transformation to Jesus dying on the cross and rising from the dead. He quoted John 3:16: “’For God so loved the world that he gave his only Son, so that everyone who believes in him might not perish but might have eternal life.’ We need to be like Jesus, to transform, to have life again.”

Marie Ferretti, chairperson for the St. Helen Church Respect Life Ministry, looks forward to this event every year.

“The butterfly release memorial was of particular interest to me because it gave me a chance to personally memorialize my second son, little Joseph, who lived only one hour,” Ferretti said. “It touched the core of my being and provided me with a long overdue opportunity to honor him.”

Susan Baldwin, co-chair, said she has held enthusiasm for the event since it was first offered. “This event offers a time to remember these babies and receive comfort from the release of these butterflies as symbols of new life.”

To learn more about on the butterfly release memorial at St. Helen Church, email Holli Skrapits at holliann2504@yahoo.com or call 484-515-7882. For more information on the respect life ministry at St. Helen Church, email Marie Ferretti at maf595@bellsouth.net or call 772-473-9269.