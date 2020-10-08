Nashville musician provides hope at conference

ORLANDO | Even over the phone, singer/songwriter Sean Forrest exudes a charisma so alive with genuine Catholic faith and devotion to God that it will make anyone follow along.

After his eventual trek to convert to Catholicism, he captured his desire to travel the world and set up missionaries are an extension of his sociable personality and faith in Christ. His search for a deeper meaning has led Forrest to speak at the upcoming Culture of Life Conference 2020 Oct. 24. The Florida Catholic took a moment to discuss with Forrest his involvement in the conference, his journey to the Catholic faith, and his love for the people of Haiti.

Culture of Life Conference

During his presentation, Forrest will share his experiences with his missionary organization, where he possesses a sincere passion. Forrest’s time in Haiti, helping the underprivileged and poor by providing food and prayer, has formed in Forrest an authentic concern to preserve life.

Instances, such as accompanying children on a retreat to pray for a sick child in the mountains of Haiti exemplifies Forrest’s kindness for the sick and his goal to teach others why life is so precious.

“I’ll be speaking about pro-life but also about the culture of life,” he said. “I’ll be talking about abortion, what it is, the reality of what is going on, and things people might not know.” His presentation will tackle politics, the raw data on abortion, and will “give information for themselves to help evangelize other people.”

Forrest did not begin his life as a member of the Roman Catholic Church. A convert to the Catholic faith, he explored an agnostic period, Buddhism, Hinduism and then Christianity via the Protestant Church. From here he found a spiritual home in the Catholic Church, which offered logical and empathetic teachings. These lessons will come forth during Forrest’s live presentation at the Culture of Life Conference.

“As Catholics, we have to be completely Catholic. The Church clearly states there is a hierarchy of evil,” he said. “It’s hard with abortion (to recognize the horrors) because you don’t see the death afterwards. We just hear about it. We hear words. The devil is really smart.”

Forrest acknowledged the words used to describe abortion are problematic. “We don’t say ‘the baby,’ we say, ‘the fetus,’ which means ‘little one’ in Latin.” His sympathy goes out to the pregnant women who sincerely believe they are trapped. “Most women who have had an abortion had them because they felt they had no other choice. Most of them don’t want to abort their children. It’s better to be poor and in poverty than be killed before you ever get a chance to be in poverty.”

Musician’s Goal

Once Forrest found Christ in the Church, his faith was so grand it snowballed into creating Catholic missionaries in impoverished countries, like Haiti. His organization, “Haiti180” (previously titled “Movin’ with the Spirit”) exceeds expectations.

“We have an orphanage with 40 children,” Forrest said. “We have a school with over 400 kids. We have elderly nursing homes with 18 elderly in it and a medical facility that cares for over 2,000 people.”

With thousands of people relying on Forrest, he employs other Catholics to venture with him to Haiti to spread the Good News. “I bring over missionaries from America, college students, families, men’s groups, and we go up in the mountains (of Haiti) and evangelize the people, befriend them, make them dinner. It’s really a mission trip in the truest sense.”

Forrest has the skill of conversation on his side to allow him the best methods to evangelize. This was a talent he had since his early days in the Church.

“I started out as a youth minister and I started doing talks and more people just started hiring me. So, I just founded this nonprofit,” he said. “I found that God gave me the gift to be able to speak to ministers, to parents, to teens and families. I used to run about 100 confirmation retreats each year.”

Soon later, Forrest established his missionary organization. He credited Catholic literature as a major source that provides a concrete platform to perform his faith in the Lord, especially Pope John Paul’s II who wrote “Fides et Ratio” (Faith and Reason) concerning the sensible reasons for a creator and how Catholics need to maintain their faith.

“If you just hear about Jesus but don’t encounter him, he becomes a subject like George Washington,” he said. “I wanted to bring that evangelization piece to kids (to experience the Holy Spirit) and fill their heads with logical sense. I bring them a call to action.”

Even with his success, Forrest is a humble man, never allowing his pride to overshadow his accomplishments or future goals. “I have to go on record by saying that I am not a holy man,” he said. “I am a sinner. I am such a regular person. There is nothing about me that would make you go ‘wow, well of course he can do it. Look at the gifts he has.’ I play the guitar. If God wants to get something done, He is going to do it.”

Indeed, that has been the outcome thus far regarding Forrest’s success with his music career and missionary organization. “I always say I never want to run faster than God is walking with me. My goal is to keep this going and not let ego or pride make us build something bigger than what God has designed. My plans for the future is just to keep this holy. I want to stay right where God can really keep using us.”

ADeeperMeaning

When Forrest is not performing in Nashville, or attending Mass at St. John Vianney Parish in Gallatin, Tennessee, he is reflecting on his path with the Lord by letting other Catholics know there is more to life. He performed for famous people, made money, had a condo on a beach, a sailboat and a beautiful wife. But he asked himself, “Is this it? Is there a deeper meaning in life?”

Faced with that existential question of all, Forrest began to probe further into religion. “I couldn’t keep living in bars and singing songs and watching everybody get drunk. God created me for something greater than that.”

This epiphany led Forrest to recite the Gospel, a way of knowing God “is not just made up to make you feel good for a little bit.” When he is not in Haiti, Forrest is “talking with parents and at men’s conferences and with moms and dads.”

Although Forrest tried several religions prior to his conversion, it was the Gospels that solidified his Catholicism. From there, Forrest studied more, strengthening his faith. “I went into the sciences and started reading the evidence’s for God’s existence — that was overwhelming. There must be a God.”

Forrest knows that he and his fellow Catholics are special in the Lord’s eyes. He knows he is here on earth for a real reason.

“We’re not just cosmic orphans that popped into existence out of nothing,” he said. “There is a creator that made us in his image and likeness. Therefore, there is a God. (He made us) to be the hands and feet of Christ in a weary world and to care for His poor, lost, and lonely and to share the Gospel.”