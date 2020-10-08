Culture of Life annual conference goes virtual

Members of the Diocese of Palm Beach who are involved in the Culture of Life Conference include, from back row, left to right, Katherine Bowers, program director of Birthline/Lifeline Pregnancy Care Center; Beth Zanotelli, coordinator for the Office of Family Life; Frankie Chevere, and CEO/executive director of Catholic Charities; and from front row, left to right, Deanna Herbst, program administrator of Resepct Life Ministry; Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito; and Deacon Gregory Quinn, director of Prison Ministry. (CECILIA PADILLA | FC)

ORLANDO | The internet, with its opportunities for Zoom meetings and Facetime calls, has served as a lifeline during the coronavirus pandemic.

And later this month, that lifeline moniker will become even more appropriate as annual conference goes virtual.

The annual Florida Culture of Life Conference — formally known as the state Respect Life Conference — will be hosted virtually by the Diocese of Palm Beach, Oct. 24, and will be a day of informative speakers sharing their voices through pre-recorded presentations.

Deanna Herbst, respect life program administrator for the Diocese of Palm Beach, has been working with the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops and other respect life diocesan directors to present the conference. While the pandemic has canceled the in-person event, coordinators worked to create a virtual conference that begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 7 p.m. At that time, a special track for youth will begin with a presentation by musician and speaker, Sean Forrest. (see accompanying story).

Those who wish to participate in the event are asked to register. Herbst explained once registered, participants will receive a confirmation email and later receive a link to the conference.

“Just tap on the URL and then no login will be required (on Oct. 24). It will take you right to the conference,” she said, “You will receive an agenda and a live link of the conference that day.”

At this point, all the presentations are prerecorded. This will allow the presentations to be available at a later time for the those who miss the conference or who cannot virtually stay for the entire conference.

Topics for the event include Theology of the Body, the Walking with Moms campaign to support mothers in need, combatting human trafficking, abortion, Rachel’s Vineyard post-abortion healing program, faithful citizenship, palliative care and the Gospel of Life. Dale Recinella, who has served as spiritual advisor for many death row inmates, including in the time as they face execution, will speak about the death penalty.

Speaking about fighting assisted suicide the need for patient rights, Kristen Hanson, who serves in community relations with the Patient Rights Action Fund, will share her story about living with her husband after being diagnosed with brain cancer. While doctors said his terminal illness could not be cured and would be painful, her husband refused any ideas of assisted suicide. Although he did pass three years after his diagnosis, it was not before he and Kristen welcome another child.

“She’s going to be speaking for advocating for those who are terminally ill and mental diagnosis,” Herbst said. “Spiritually, the Church doesn’t teach that we are allowed to take our own lives or have anyone else do that. … (H)e had three more years with his family and plus another child. It is a beautiful story of just having hope when having a terminal illness.”

The event will include spiritual dimensions, including a prayer by Bishop Felipe Estevez of St. Augustine, who serves as episcopal moderator for the state Pro-Life Coordinating Committee, and Mass celebrated by Bishop Gerald M. Barbarito of Palm Beach.

The final speaker for the day will be Father Joseph Papes, chaplain for Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, in residence at Emmanuel Parish in Delray Beach and the Palm Beach Diocese moderator for respect life ministry. Herbst said he will be the keynote for the day, and will concentrate on the Culture of Life.

“He attends Catholic Days at the Capitol. He oversees what we do spiritually, as far as being out at the abortion clinics and having other events. He sets up the clinic down at Miracle House. We have a pregnancy tier center that we offer Mass and Adoration for pregnant moms. And he is hands on with the college students,” Herbst said. “He is our fun tie-it-all-in Culture of Life speaker at the end day.

Herbst was present when the Mass with Bishop Barbarito was taped, and said, “the bishop has an amazing homily.” Bishop Barbarito said it is in the Mass that the Lord nourishes life with his very own, calling all to remember the dignity that every individual possesses as made in the image and likeness of God. “We are so precious to the Lord,” he continued, “that he gives his life for each of us and for every person, not because we deserve it, but because He loves us.

“As we reflect on the gift of life from the moment of conception until natural death, it is at this moment in the Eucharist that all of the moments of our lives come together and the Lord feeds us with his life here and now and for all eternity.”

Ingrid Delgado, associate director for social concerns/respect life for the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, will speak about abortion in Florida. “I think that everyday Catholics would be appalled that over 71,000 children were aborted in Florida last year,” Delgado wrote to the Florida Catholic. “This state reports some of the highest numbers of abortion in the nation. But we also report some of the highest numbers of human trafficking; incarceration; homelessness; and death sentences, executions, death row population, and death row exonerations. From the Catholic perspective, all of the life issues are connected. And there is much work to be done in Florida to protect life in all of its stages.”

Delgado said this Florida legislative session Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature on the parental consent bill was a “great victory for the pro-life movement in Florida, but especially for children and families.”

“In my presentation, we will celebrate this success and thank the Catholic community for their advocacy,” she wrote. “Catholics from around the state contacted their members urging support of this bill and advocated for it at our annual Catholic Days at the Capitol.

At the conference, she will share some additional opportunities to advocate for unborn children and their families in future legislative sessions. “Until abortion is — not only illegal but, more importantly — unthinkable, there will always be more work to be done.”

While excited to participate in the virtual conference, Delgado said she will miss the in-person dynamic that serves to “reenergize” participants. But the virtual forum does allow more people to join the conference without the worries of travel and accommodations. And anyone who wishes to start a dialogue or ask a question, Delgado invited them to email her at idelgado@flaccb.org.

The election will be the focus of a talk presented by Greg Schleppenbach, associate director for the Secretariat of Pro-Life Activities for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops. “Civilize It, Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship” will focus on voting with conscience and forming it while understanding the teaching of the church. It will also cover how to support families with political opposition.

The presentation, like the conference itself, will display how the Culture of Life is not one issue, but many. Delgado said the Catholic conference works to provide opportunities to “educate both the community and the legislature that being authentically pro-life challenges us to be pro-life for the whole life, from womb to tomb.”

“At the same time as we advocate for the unborn we call for an end to the use of the death penalty, the protection of the environment, care for migrants, access to healthcare, and parental empowerment in education, among many issues,” she added. “Members from both major parties tell us all the time that, while they may not agree with us on all of the issues, they admire our consistency.”

Maurice Beaulieu contributed to this report.