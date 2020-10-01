Jubilarians: Proclaiming God’s goodness faithfully, joyfully, beautifully

This year, the Diocese of Orlando celebrates the 60th jubilee for religious life of three consecrated religious of three different orders. Below are biographies of the jubilarians — Sister Elizabeth Crean, Sister Deling Fernando and Sister Patricia O’Malley. (Stories and photos by Glenda Meekins).

Sister Elizabeth Crean

Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary

As Sister Elizabeth Crean sits down for her interview, her blue eyes sparkle with delight. They reflect the vigor and adventure of her early years as a religious, and show no sign of slowing down.

A gentle kindness is exuded in her humility. Despite her many leadership roles in her community, three degrees, and a non-profit that helps immigrants, she said all those accomplishments occurred thanks to the grace of God and her willingness to go wherever the Lord needs her.

“When I think of what I’ve done and what some of my sisters have done, I think, ‘You better get on the ball, Crean.’ You don’t have much time left.”

With a dismissive laugh, she discounted her own work of molding a generation through teaching and leading her order through difficult times. Sister Crean entered the order inspired by her Catholic school teachers – Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary in Maryland and Washington, D.C.

“The women who taught me were so real and friendly. I thought, ‘Gee, it can’t be bad to be one of them someday,’” she said, noting specifically her senior teacher. “She was the most down-to-earth person I’ve ever met.”

Young Elizabeth entered the convent after high school graduation, in the summer of 1960, nine days before her 18th birthday. She had left two young brothers at home and reflected on missing out on them growing up. “Maybe I should have hung around a little bit longer, but I didn’t.”

So rooted in the present moment, it is hard for her to look back. Yet, she has no regrets about where the Lord has led her. On the contrary, she is joyous. She embraced each opportunity set before her with confidence, a reflection of her deep trust in her creator.

“It’s been fun to be a sister. God has been so extraordinarily good to me,” she said with a broad smile. “I’ve seen God in my life in the way my life has unfolded. In the way things pop up that I hadn’t expected.”

In typical fashion, the changes the Second Vatican Council brought to her order in the 1960s were simply accepted like petals unfurling into full blooms. She left her habit behind without much thought, trusting as always in God’s providence and plan for her. All she recalled of the changes was how her superior and principal of her school in Opa-Locka, a rural town on Lake Okeechobee announced on a Friday, “Now boys and girls, on Monday the sisters are going to look different. Now don’t be surprised.” She got a kick out of her telling the students not to laugh.

After earning her education degree from Barry University in Miami Shores, she taught in schools as a history teacher in New York, Virginia, and Florida – including Bishop Moore Catholic High School in Orlando. She served as president of one of the order’s many schools, Academy of the Holy Names in Tampa. While there, she earned a master’s degree in history from the University of South Florida.

She even spent several years (1981-1985) working for the Florida Catholic as a writer and jack-of-all-trades, assisting where needed. Over the years, she has worked feverishly on several leadership committees within the order – notably assisting them when their five provinces merged into one, the U.S.-Ontario Province, in 2006.

Sister Crean went on to earn a paralegal degree from Seminole State College and a juris doctorate from California Northwestern School of Law online. True to the order’s charism of social justice work, she said she was moved to do so, “as the plight of immigrants was becoming more public and people knew about them – what they suffer, how they get here and why they come.”

She thought she could help them fill out applications and assist them in becoming citizens. She applied to the Department of Justice and became an accredited representative. In 2018, she established the non-profit Paralegal Immigration Advocacy, Inc., which offers pro bono assistance to immigrants seeking citizenship.

“I’m very proud to be a Sister of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary,” she said. She rattles off a list of sisters and their accomplishments throughout the world. Sisters going to the boarder to feed immigrants or those in Peru and Brazil or Africa. “It’s great to be a part of something like that—even a small part.”

Considering the current social justice and climate challenges in light of the order’s other charism, to care for creation, and addressing the dwindling numbers of religious, she said, “Even as things are changing, we’re changing, too. It’s not something like, oh my God, we’re going to fall apart. We’re not. If we end up with five (sisters), we end up with five. We started out with four or five. Who knows what’s going to happen?”

Although officially retired, her tall, slender figure finds it hard to stay in one place for long. Each day she asks, “Is there more I can do, please? I’m not young anymore. Please God, I’m in good health. I want to keep doing what I’m supposed to do.” She noted, even if she can only help one person, “Every one person you help is one person helped.”

Sister Deling Fernando

Sister of Providence of Montreal

Sister Deling Fernando was 8 years old when her sister asked her to go next door to retrieve a coconut grater lent to their neighbor in their hometown of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, Philippines.

It was early on a Saturday morning. Upon entering, their poverty struck her. Two children were crying – their parents still asleep.

“I realized they were starving,” she recalled. Rummaging through the kitchen she found leftover rice, mixed it with water and coconut oil and fed them. “They were very happy.” The two hugged her tightly. It was in that moment she said, “God, if you want me to be a sister and help out your kids like this, take me.”

She finished Catholic high school at age 15 and “wanted to be a sister so badly.” She looked into several orders, from the Benedictines to the Carmelites, and the Sisters of the Divine Word where she went to school. All the communities told her she was too young. Pursuing college with an unquenched desire to serve, her father’s words echoed her longing, “God has created all to become saints with His grace. Our purpose in life is to glorify God.”

She was 17 when she went to visit her cousin, a seminarian. Unable to attend to her, he gave her a Franciscan magazine. “It was providential,” she said. “It was a windy day and pages were blowing everywhere. Then they fell open to a list of all the religious orders in the world.”

Taken back to the moment, she closed her eyes and circling her hand in the air, dropped it down and pointed to a name on a page in her memory – the Benedictine Sisters in Philadelphia. She wrote to them and the Sisters of Providence in Spokane, Washington, as a back-up.

While the Benedictines told her she was too young, the Sisters of Providence shared information about the order and its ministry to care for the poor. They welcomed her as a scholar in their university. Vividly remembering her departure from the Philippines, Nov. 16, 1957, her small figure (not quite 5 feet tall) became effervescent. She entered the novitiate as the first Filipino and the youngest, with a secret desire to one day establish the order in her native country.

With master’s degrees in education and theology, she spent two decades serving rural parishes throughout Montana, Idaho and Washington, sometimes serving as a principal for schools in impoverished regions.

In 1988, her provincial, noting Sister Fernando’s restlessness, asked what was on her mind. She shared her dream of expanding the order to the Philippines. With her help, it became reality in 1989.

Five religious were sent to establish the order and Sister Fernando came to Florida, reuniting with her brother, diocesan priest Father Bernard Fernando. She served at Holy Redeemer, in charge of Sacramental preparation for Baptism and Marriage, and provided assistance with annulments. She helped the late Father John McCormick raise funds to build the school until her order sought her assistance in the Philippines.

She joined her Filipino sisters who were then working in parishes. When she arrived in 1995, she found people living under a bridge. “We helped them in their education and began a foundation for scholarships,” she said. As provincial, principal and vocation director, she grew the community. Their mission continues today.

Returning to Florida equipped with a degree in religious education and spirituality, she continued her work as director of faith formation at St. Thomas Aquinas Parish in St. Cloud, and later in adult education and spiritual enrichment at Holy Family Parish in Orlando.

Now semi-retired she volunteers at Holy Redeemer in formation of young adults and travels with her brother, assisting where needed. After 60 years as a religious, she described the vocation as “just to serve our God.”

“As I get older, all the wisdom and knowledge that comes to me is the memory of my father saying, ‘Our life here is to become holy, to become saints,’” she recalled. “I realize as I grow older, that religious life is a means to an end. Being a sister is helping me again and again to become the person God wants me to become.

“In my vow of poverty, chastity and obedience, I am free to pray, to have an encounter with God in a really different way,” she continued. “It’s more of a holiness we all strive for.”

She acknowledged her life as a religious as a grace, noting her grandmother consecrated her and her brother before birth. Sister Fernando explained her father, Mariano, desired to become a priest. As her only child, his mother asked him to reconsider. She told him, “If God wants you to be married and have children, I pray that if you have a son, he becomes a priest — and if you have a girl, that she become a sister.”

Their faith continues to bolster Sister Fernando, who said she is “discovering more and more who God is in my life and who I am before God.”

Sister Patricia O’Malley

Sister of Notre Dame de Namur

Sister Patricia O’Malley came to her order in the 1960s, in the midst of the civil rights and farmworker movements, the closure of the Second Vatican Council, and the height of the Vietnam War. Her work as a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur reflects the impact of those events and the course they set for her life as a religious.

“There was so much going on and people were out there standing up for the poor and people’s rights,” she said of the era when she began her religious life. “It was such a remarkable time. I’m so glad I was there.”

Born in Detroit an only child, she longed for siblings.

“I was kind of a spiritual little kid. I loved going to daily Mass and praying novenas with my mother, especially when we lived in Boston,” she recalled, adding how the priest allowed her to light the candles. “That was a big deal, especially in the 1950s, especially a little girl up on the altar.”

It was there, at age 10, she decided to prepare for life as a sister. And while the desire stayed with her, it was not until the eighth grade when she lived in Virginia that she decided to join the Sisters of the Precious Blood, the religious who taught in her school.

She persuaded a friend, Louise, to go with her. Thinking Sister O’Malley was along for the ride, the reverend mother accepted Louise and denied young Patricia. But when she got to high school and encountered the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur she found a home. It was there she found the “siblings” she always wanted.

“It was the hand of God,” she said. “They were really happy people. They were fun to be with, very education minded. They were human.”

As the effects of Vatican II began to take form in religious orders and parish life, she read Cardinal Leon Joseph Suenens’ “The Nun in the Modern World” and noted how “that exploded everyone’s mind.” She devoured the encyclicals of the time, trying to live them.

“They’re as pertinent today as they were back then,” she said.

The order lost many sisters. “Some felt we were not moving fast enough, while others felt we were moving too fast. And we had the upset of the people in the parishes and communities.”

Although the peasant dress and bonnet were gone, the values on which the sisters were founded remained. They went forward donning a cross with their foundress, Sister Julie Billiart’s words on the back, “How good is the good God.”

For Sister O’Malley, that means, “Being appreciative of God’s goodness every day” and His beauty in others. “That can be challenging, particularly these days,” she said. “It’s a whole spirituality in itself. You need a contemplative stance to do that because it calls for a sense of presence.”

She offered that presence through works of social justice. Focusing on education, she became a teacher and volunteered for an experimental school in the poor neighborhoods of south Boston. The idea was to “make the hopes, dreams, and suffering of the people your own.”

“We noticed the children lacked a positive self-image and self-esteem,” she said. She responded by earning a master’s degree in the Montessori teaching method and opened a Montessori school in the projects.

“We saw education as a way for these children to begin to change, first themselves, then to move out of the poverty cycle.” In the morning, they taught. In the afternoon, they visited the families. Today the school thrives with an infant and toddler program and a women’s education center, “to educate and empower mothers” helping them become “the women they were meant to be.”

In 1981 sister responded to the call of the Spirit by accepting a position at St. Margaret Mary Parish in Winter Park as director of family life and social justice ministries. With the support of Msgr. Richard Walsh and Ruth Bliss, she established a Thanksgiving and Christmas store for needy families, advocated for social justice, and traveled to Nicaragua as part of Witness for Peace.

As a regional advocate she worked at St. Ann Parish in Debary, St. Mary Magdalen in Altamonte Springs and Our Lady of the Lakes in Deltona. Meanwhile, she earned another master’s degree in marriage and family counseling. Together with fellow Sister of Notre Dame de Namur Ginny West, she began a counseling center in Winter Park. Her training in marriage and family therapy became useful as court expert for the marriage tribunal. The two sisters also designed and led convalidation workshops, currently led by a team of volunteers at Sts. Peter and Paul Parish in Winter Park.

Always active, she continues serving St. Mary Magdalen and is involved in St. Margaret Mary’s mission work in Haiti. As a delegate in her order, she hopes to attend the sisters’ international chapter meeting in Nairobi next year.

Today Sister O’Malley’s advocacy roots remain strong, though more subdued, addressing the issues of racism through participation in social justice activities at St. Margaret Mary. She leaves the heavy lifting to the next generation, of which she is profoundly confident.

“Our sisters know the mission is going to carry on through our associates and AmeriCorp volunteers. That gives us hope that we’re not dying,” she said. “Maybe vowed life is changing, but the legacy will still be there. These young people are dynamite. It’s evolving, although it may not look the same.”