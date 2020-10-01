Columbarium allows remembrance of loved ones in new way

The Holy Presence Columbarium at Queen of Angels Cemetery offers peaceful views of the lake, fountain, and nature in an air conditioned setting. (PHOTO by MARJORIE DURANTE and COURTESY | FC)

WINTER PARK | When visitors arrive at Queen of Angels Cemetery, they might notice joyful families making plans or simply visiting a loved one.

Deacon Tommy Cuff, a memorial advisor spoke of such a “touching example.” A family secured space in the columbarium three weeks prior. Diagnosed with cancer, a husband toured the cemetery with his family.

“They were actually having a great time. He was in pretty good shape and was optimistic. Today, the wife came back with her adult son to make arrangements in a hurry because dad had taken a turn for the worse,” Deacon Cuff said, recalling how the family loved the Holy Presence Columbarium when they were there previously. “We were able to pray together, (which is) one of the nice things of Queen of Angels.”

A columbarium is where the cremated remains of loved ones are stored. Columbariums can be located in a building or wall, indoors or outdoors. Since 1997, after the Vatican lifted the ban on cremation for Catholics, columbariums have become an increasing popular choice over ground burial.

The beautiful glass front niches lend a richness and peace to the columbarium. Comfortable chairs face two large windows at the back, with views of the entrance fountain and natural surroundings. The spot is a favorite for many. David Branson, director of cemeteries for the Diocese of Orlando, recalled one gentleman who “sat and pondered,” as he came to the columbarium to spend time with his wife.

“(He had selected) a lovely container with a nice cross emblazoned on it, and a beloved picture of her in her youth.” Branson said, “This is what is beautiful about these glass front niches. It’s an opportunity to honor the memory of a loved one in a unique way.”

Queen of Angels Cemetery is in close proximity to San Pedro Spiritual Development Center. Deacon Cuff said the attraction is, “the prospect of being able to be buried here, in a place that means so much to people, and that has been such a significant piece of their spiritual journey.”

“So many people have stories of meeting their spouse while serving as camp counselors or having experienced marriage encounter there,” he continued. “People have worked and made retreats there. Their children have attended summer camp there.”

Deacon Cuff described the arrangement between the two entities as “beautiful,” and it allows a certain “synergy” to have the two ministries side-by-side.

“In my 15 years as a Catholic, San Pedro has been interwoven through my whole journey. When you find out you can be buried here, it’s almost too good to be true,” the deacon said. “That excitement level has certainly been present. People feel privileged to be here.”

For him and his wife, Amy, it was a natural progression in their walk of faith. The couple chose the Holy Presence Columbarium “because it spoke to our life.”

“If it’s comfortable and air-conditioned maybe our daughter will come and visit us,” he chuckled.

Since the Vatican gave permission in 1997, for cremated remains of a body in church to receive the liturgical rites of burial, cemeteries have seen a steady growth in cremations. Deacon Cuff said his favorite part of a tour is when people get to the Holy Presence Columbarium and think it is out of their budget.

“It is just as accessible as any other spot we have in this beautiful cemetery. I love that the leaders of the Diocese had the heart to make it possible for just about everybody to make a decision to care for the dead, not based on money, but on where they would find suitable sacred ground,” he said. For some people that’s outside. For some it’s in the columbarium. As a corporal work of mercy, the staff assures the Queen of Angels Cemetery serves them.