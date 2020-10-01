Catholic prison ministry adapts through pandemic

ORLANDO | Visiting the imprisoned is a corporal work of mercy rooted in the Gospel of Matthew: “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me” (25: 35-36).

St. Paul wrote: “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you” (Eph 4:32).

For many Catholic ministers and volunteers, it is the beauty of the corporal work of mercy and the recognition and sympathy reflected in St. Paul’s words that leads them to be an example of God’s mercy and bring forth their positivity by spreading the Gospel to those behind bars.

But providing that ministry can be difficult during a pandemic. For the better part of a year, visitors — including those involved in Catholic prison ministry — haven’t been permitted within the walls of any Florida prison. Like many other institutions, the coronavirus has forced prisons to operate more strictly, limiting who can visit for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Even though precautions were taken, the coronavirus has infiltrated the prison system, affecting the inmates and the correctional officers. According to News Service of Florida, nearly 3,000 of the state’s approximately 24,000 prison workers and almost 16,000 inmates have tested positive for the highly contagious disease. At least three corrections employees and 131 inmates have died of complications related to the disease, according to the state.

A moratorium of visitations was made in late March to stem the number of cases. While understandable, halting face-to-face ministry concerns Catholic prison ministers. Dedicated members of that ministry discussed with the Florida Catholic how faith is maintained during the pandemic. Testimonies from Catholic ministers and current prisoners express the importance of keeping hope alive.

CATHOLIC MINISTRY RESILIENCE

Florida’s inmates rely heavily on their meetings with ministry, as they pray and seek the grace of sacraments, trusting on the physical presence of the attending deacon to deliver the Gospel and provide support to the inmate.

On the surface, it may appear as if the practice of Catholic faith has been removed. It hasn’t. Only the methods by which the Catholic ministers and prisoners practice their consultations have changed. In fact, many prisons have resorted to snail mail contact with their ministers. Some inmates even have the luxury of using tablets to message their ministers and loved ones, many times using the JPAY, a private company that partners with state, county, and federal correctional facilities across the country to provide services for family and friends of incarcerated individuals with email services and online payment solutions.

Deacon Richard Dodd, diocesan coordinator of the Ministry to the Incarcerated of the Diocese of Orlando, explained the current situation of prisons.

“Generally, Catholic ministers are only able to communicate via letters or through contact with (Department of Corrections) chaplains,” the deacon said. “Due to the current adjustments to religious and educational service programs, institutional COVID-19 access, communication and access restrictions prevail.”

He looks forward to the near future “when conditions improve and we are able to begin returning with traditional personal contacts, direct access will be gradually phased in.”

In the Archdiocese of Miami, an area with many Spanish-speaking parishioners, Deacon Edgardo Farias uses the radio station, “Radio Paz,” of the Archdiocese to connect with Spanish inmates.

“We can reach incarcerated/detained persons 24 hours a day and the weekly one-hour program ‘Fe y Esperanza’ of the Archdiocese’s Detention Ministry Office,” the director of Detention Ministry said. “The radio program has been divided into two parts, one in Spanish and the other in English conducted by the detention ministry parochial teams.”

Deacon Farias wants the inmates to know that Jesus is always with them regardless if he cannot be there to help them in person. Sometimes, it’s the simple things, such as having physical items around the cell that is enough to provide hope.

“The presence and accompaniment are still maintained by handing out bibles, rosaries, devotionals, and religious cards, which it distributes by the correctional/detention chaplain to those who request it,” he said.

Keeping strong family ties is always important for an inmate, especially now with a global virus that has seeped within the confines of Florida’s prisons. “Phone calls and video calls are now the only options for families trying to keep in touch,” Deacon Farias said. “So, we can advocate for preserving family contact during the COVID-19 pandemic by writing a letter and sending it to your county sheriff or prison warden or administrator to request that, more important than ever, that these calls are available at no cost during the pandemic time.”

Johnny Frambo, chaplaincy services administrator for the Florida Department of Corrections, said he hopes ministry will resume soon.

“Catholic ministers will be reintroduced back into the prisons to assist inmates whenever state and federal regulations permit,” he said. “As our Institutions continue their phased approach returning to normal operations, this process includes our Catholic ministers.”

PREVENTING THE SPREAD

The Florida Department of Corrections is Florida’s largest state agency and the third largest state prison system in the United States. According to the department, it employs 24,000 people and incarcerates approximately 90,000 inmates. The department has 143 facilities statewide, which includes 50 major institutions, 17 annexes and seven private facilities that, while contracted, are overseen by the Florida Department of Management Services.

Similar to the life outside prison, inmates must adhere to specific procedures that will help stop the increase of the coronavirus. The Florida Department of Corrections initiated safety protocols in accordance with the Florida Department of Health, Florida Emergency Management and Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which include standard hygienic precautions — use of masks, social distancing, frequent hand washing with soap and water and medical quarantines when necessary.

Deacon Dodd said these safety precautions have halted various programs until further notice.

“Education and substance abuse programs as well as chaplaincy services have been either adjusted or suspended until the DOC determines it safe to resume,” said Deacon Dodd, who also serves at Holy Family Parish in Orlando. “There may have been minor exceptions, but overall access is currently limited to all but essential DOC and medical staff.”

Deacon Farias said similar actions prisoners take to ensure safety. “Regular symptom screenings, isolating people with symptoms, physical distancing, intensified cleaning, infection control training, disinfection of high-touch surfaces, and cloth face coverings.”

However, if inmates happen to test positive for COVID-19 they “are isolated and quarantined from general population” for a few weeks or until symptoms reduce. Deacon Dodd said, “Upon a positive diagnosis, on-site medical clinicians determine the standard of quarantine or isolation protocol necessary to apply to an incarcerated individual.”

Prisoners at the women’s facility at the Federal Correctional Complex Coleman in Sumter County participate in Mass in this 2016 FC file photo.

PRISONER EXPERIENCES

But despite best efforts, infections have occurred. The department has a COVID-19 information page on its website in that updates the number of positive tests for staff and inmates in facilities across Florida. As of Sept. 25, 2020, the site noted 16,237 inmates with positive tests (out of 64,202) and 3,106 positive tests for staff. The site also notes the number of inmates put in security quarantine, medical quarantine and medical isolation.

Every facility listed on the department’s table has positive tests, either within the inmate population or amongst the staff, and in most cases, both. The virus has even touched the most isolated wings at a Florida prison — death row.

Communicating through the JPay system, the Florida Catholic confirmed that a death row inmate was hospitalized because of COVID-19. The publication has followed the case of William Thomas Zeigler Jr. for more than 20 years. He was convicted of quadruple murder in 1976, and has been on death row ever since. He always has maintained his innocence in the crime, during which he was shot in the abdomen and almost lost his life. He continues to fight on appeal for DNA testing to prove his innocence.

In early September, Zeigler fell gravely ill and was taken to the hospital outside the prison walls to UF Health Shand’s Hospital in Gainesville (where other inmates have been taken with COVID-19, including an inmate from Alachua County Jail in July). After a stay in the hospital with the coronavirus with pending pneumonia, he was transferred to the hospital at Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, then was back in his cell on death row by Sept. 15, 2020.

Still recovering from COVID-19, the 75-year-old death row inmate said he has a long road to recovery, but “the good Lord and the thoughts and prayers of so many have brought me back from the grave and I am quite sure the good Lord has a plan for me.”

“I thought I came close to dying Dec. 25, 1975,” Zeigler wrote, referring to the date when the murders occurred and he was shot, “but I was wrong after going through this. This coronavirus is really, really bad!”

Another inmate in contact with the Florida Catholic is Earl Hinson Jr., who is serving life in prison after convicted of murder that occurred in May 2000. He asserts his guilt, and serves time currently as an inmate at Hamilton Annex in north Florida. He was profiled in the Florida Catholic in 2017 after being honored as pro-life volunteer of the year from the Palm Beach Diocese. He was formerly incarcerated at Martin Correctional Institute in Indiantown, and served his fellow inmates in a Project Rachel post-abortion ministry.

In an email through the JPAY program with the Florida Catholic, Hinson said he misses the routine visits from ministers. Without the company of deacons to share the light of Christ, he uses “the rosary, Magnificat monthly devotional, lectio divina, contemplation, examination of conscience, spiritual communions, and frequent Acts of Contrition.”

“I also try to be that encouragement for others,” he wrote. “This time is trying. (I miss) the sacraments and the sanctifying grace they provide, I am continually tempted to fall into ill tempers. Stress, frustration, and annoyance are common throughout the institutions.”

Free time for inmates can make their already long sentences seem longer and can raise the rate for violence. The answer to an inmate’s loneliness is visits from the Catholic ministers to help them with the solitude.

“During this time any rehabilitation of inmates is at a standstill. It is clearly just warehousing at this time. No programs are running, no services, and no education. A lot of men are left idle or to their own devices,” the inmate explained. “For some, ministerial visits are their only contact with the outside world.”

The fortunate inmates are those who receive more mail than usual because their own families and friends are staying at home due to the pandemic. Hinson said JPay email, videograms and video connect sessions offer important means of communications for inmates.

“All-in-all, the (Department of Corrections) is trying to compensate, but nothing replaces the Eucharist and confession,” Hinson concluded.

Compassionate by nature, Hinson concerns himself not only with inmates, but prison staff, who he feels have been underrepresented during the pandemic.

“I think prison workers are the most underserved at this time. Many have not had a day off in weeks and are working 16-hour shifts,” Hinson wrote. “No online thank you’s by celebs or flyovers like nurses and doctors get. The Secretary of DOC has tried to get more personnel, and the Governor has been helpful. However, it takes time to recruit and train more workers.”

According to News Service of Florida, seven prisons — Dade Correctional Institution, Everglades Correctional Institution, the Reception and Medical Center, Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, the South Florida Reception Center, Suwannee Correctional Institution and Wakulla Correctional Institution — have had more than 100 worker cases since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the spring.

News Service of Florida also reported that in mid-September the Florida Department of Corrections would move forward with the switch from 12-hour to 8.5-hour shifts at 17 prisons, despite objections from the union representing correctional officers and a Leon County judge. The change comes in the midst of pandemic outbreaks, staff shortages and high turnover rates.

HOPING TO RETURN TO MINISTRY

As inmates, Hinson and Zeigler, and ministers, Deacons Dodd and Farias, await a return to normal, Kayla McLaughlin, press secretary for the Florida Department of Corrections applauds how each stay devoted to practicing their faith.

“Catholic ministers are still able to have a broad impact on the inmate population via inmate tablets,” she said. “This way, inmates of all faiths can watch and participate in Catholic services remotely and safely. Many Catholic ministers have donated religious and educational materials to various institutions through (the department’s) chaplaincy program, allowing inmates to check out religious books from the chapel library.”

The Catholic faith is never gone in the Florida’s prison system—it is merely, for now, strained. It will return to normal by keeping the faith in the Lord and practicing healthy habits.

“The situation in prison ministry is more challenged than ever,” Deacon Dodd said. “But we are a Catholic people of faith called in hope to persevere. I encourage all with whom we work in this and other ministries to recognize that the fruit of our work is in the Spirit where Christ can be seen.”

Deacon Dodd wants all Catholics, and anyone connected to the inmates in the Florida prison system to continue to help them by keeping the Lord near.

“Pray for those waiting to receive their brothers and sisters in Christ who may be at risk of thinking they are forgotten. Support the efforts of our partnership with Catholic Charities, the St. Vincent de Paul Society and the affiliated prison ministries of your parish,” he said. “These are times of great obstacles to ministries to the incarcerated. We will work through them. “Although it may appear that God is working too slowly in the resolution of this pandemic, it will pass. We will again be present to those whom we are called to serve,” the deacon continued. “Until then I encourage others to pray that the gift of the Eucharist we receive will hold them, their families and their ministers in its grace and the strength of God’s love.”

Until prison visitation returns to normal, perhaps Florida’s inmates and their families can find peace within another New Testament passage in Romans 12:12: “Rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, be constant in prayer.”