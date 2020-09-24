State, U.S. conferences help Catholics form conscience on election issues

Key dates to remember:

• Last day to register to vote before the Nov. 3 general election: Oct. 5

• Early voting is as early as Oct. 19, 2020 in some counties, Oct. 24 all counties

• Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Oct 24

ORLANDO | The U.S. bishops’ quadrennial document on political responsibility, “Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship,” has been widely embraced and shared by dioceses hoping to inject wisdom and clarity into the run-up to the November general election.



The bishops first issued the document in 1976 and it has been updated periodically. What began as a 3,400-word document first titled “Political Responsibility: Reflections on an Election Year” and addressed only eight specific issues is today a 53-page document mentioning dozens of issues.



Across the United States, some bishops and state Catholic conferences offer resources to help Catholics reflect upon how their faith intersects with public policy issues and develop well-formed opinions on these issues. The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops — the legislative lobbying arm for Florida’s episcopal shepherds, offers such resources.



One of the first resources voters should know about is the Candidate Questionnaire Project, which was the source of a two-part series by the Florida Catholic. Each election cycle, the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops conducts the “CQP” to assist Catholics and the broader community with the obligation to become active citizens and informed voters. The CQP is available at www.flaccb.org/cqp.



“Catholic faithful are called to political engagement shaped by the moral convictions of well-formed consciences and focused on the dignity of every human being, the pursuit of the common good, and the protection of the weak and the vulnerable,” the conference stated.



The two-part series can be found at www.thefloridacatholic.

org/candidate-questionnaire-poll. While there, visitors can click on the two informative stories about the project, find informative election links, and gain access to the CQP and the responses from candidates for the offices of state senator and representative and U.S. House of Representatives.



Deadline for responses from candidates for the CQP is Sept. 29.



The Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops also provides an Election and Political Activities Guide, which is available by clicking HERE. The conference explains the guide, which was approved by the bishops of Florida, is “intended to encourage Catholic clergy and laity to facilitate the involvement of their faith communities in appropriate election related activities. These activities are designed to increase parishioner interest in the policy issues that will characterize this election year’s debate, to focus their attention on candidate positions, and encourage them to exercise their right to vote.” The document, saved as a PDF, includes live links for its resource lists, which includes Vatican documents and resources offered by the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.



The state conference also has a minimum wage statement, found by clicking HERE. The document concerns the November ballot initiative for the state Constitution (Amendment 2). This document outlines what is the current minimum wage and how the amendment to the state Constitution would affect that status. It also explores how families are struggling to survive economically, despite being members of the workforce. It reports how, in 2018, 13% of Florida households lived below the Federal Poverty Level even with record low unemployment. Another 33% earned above the Federal Poverty Level but did not earn enough to afford basic household necessities.



“Human work has inherent dignity, and just wages honor that dignity,” it states, adding although Florida’s minimum wage is higher than federal law requires, it “falls short of this standard of a just wage.” “A full-time worker paid the minimum wage does not earn enough money to raise a child free from poverty,” it states. “This is unacceptable.”



The conference has also released and made available a “Presidential Candidate Comparison” document. Complied by the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, the document’s information was gathered from policies, public statements, official and campaign websites, and other resources, as of Sept. 1, 2020, to “help voters form their consciences before voting in November. The issues that appear here do not represent a complete list of issues that may be of importance to Catholics.” The document also reminds readers that the conference itself neither supports nor opposes any candidate for public office. The document is found by clicking HERE.



The faithful might soon read a bulletin insert titled, “Simply Catholic.” Developed by the South Carolina Catholic Conference, Florida’s bishops and archbishop approved of the document and asked their Florida conference to brand it to be used as a bulletin insert. The document — which is available by clicking HERE — explains the seven themes of Catholic Social Teaching as they relate to legislative issues. It also explains Catholic citizens should remember three things:



“Respect for the dignity of each person is the core of Catholic social and moral teaching. This is our most basic principle.”



“We focus on the common good, not our own personal interests. We ask, how can we make the world a better place? Not, how can I improve my own personal situation?”



“We have a responsibility, a true obligation, to form our consciences and participate in the civic life of this nation.”



The conference will also offer information on the “Catholic Across the Aisle” podcasts on faithful citizenship and the CQP. More information on this or any of the above documents, visit the Florida Catholic at its election link — www.thefloridacatholic.org/candidate-questionnaire-poll; or the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops election resource site — www.flaccb.org/election-materials-and-guidelines.



The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops also has several election resources for the Catholic electorate. Its “Civilize It” pledge — found at www.wearesaltandlight.org/civilize-it — promotes human dignity by asking participants to disagree respectfully with those of differing political opinions, asks them to root their political viewpoints in Gospel teachings and to treat others with compassion.

Catholic News Service was used in this report.