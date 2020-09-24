New bleachers installed at Cardinal Mooney

These are the newly installed electronically operated bleachers at the Sarasota high school, as seen Sept. 11, 2020. (COURTESY PHOTOS)

Sarasota | The gymnasium at Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School in Sarasota has seen many feats of athleticism and the students in the bleachers have been witnesses to times of great joy and triumph.

Therefore, the replacement of the bleachers was considered a key part of a 10-year strategic plan to upgrade various academic and athletic facilities at Cardinal Mooney.

In early September, the manually operated bleachers installed in 1994 were torn out and replaced with electric one’s. This is just the latest in a series of exciting work being done at Cardinal Mooney, explained Director of Development Tara McLean.

Within the past several years there have been numerous upgrades to infrastructure at Mooney not just to athletic fields but to classrooms. This effort improved access to the latest technology in the classroom and has enhanced the academic opportunities for all students, helping to prepare them for the modern world. Meanwhile, there was a full renovation of the south classroom building and Learning Center (formerly the library), as well as the addition of a new regulation track and turf athletic field. Currently under construction is a new batting and training facility for the softball and baseball teams.

The students have responded to the upgrades and new facilities with excitement and grateful hearts. The fields on which an athlete competes are a source of pride for the entire Mooney community. The improvements to the home court/field create an advantage making it truly “Cougar Country.”

“The upgrades and new additions made to our athletic facilities over the last three years affects all of our student athletes” said Athletic Director Larry Antonucci. “With the improvements, our student athletes are afforded the opportunity to practice and compete in top notch facilities, which in turn will help propel them to reach their goals as individuals and teams.”

Principal Ben Hopper credits the commitment of the entire Cardinal Mooney community for helping to make the vision of the strategic plan become a reality. These efforts are ensuring that all students receive a rigorous academic experience and that the facilities, whether classrooms or fields, are of the highest quality.

“We are always grateful to have the continued support of our current families, our alumni and the generous benefactors in our community,” Hopper said. “Their generosity continually reinforces our commitment to excellence in service, academics, athletics and the arts that would otherwise not be possible without their support.”

While the bleachers are completed and the baseball/softball facility work continues, next on the agenda are renovations of the theatre and music hall building as well as new roofs on three other classroom buildings.

To learn more about Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School, visit www.cmhs-sarasota.org or call 941-379-2647 ext. 2.