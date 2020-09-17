Human trafficking victims afforded dignity through grant

Riviera Beach | In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, many assistance programs are struggling to meet the needs of the community, especially as they face unprecedented long-term effects due to a shortage in monetary giving and volunteer limitations.

However, Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach celebrated a grant awarded to the Anti-Human Trafficking/Bakhita Empowerment Program, which operates out of the St. Francis Center in Riviera Beach. Awarded by the Office for Victims of Crimes, a component of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs, the three-year grant will fund the Anti-Human Trafficking/Bakhita Empowerment Program with $494,667 to support the housing needs of victims of human trafficking. Housing assistance provided through this grant includes six to 24 months of rental assistance and/or placement in transitional housing through partners at the Salvation Army Palm Beach County Area Command and Village of Hope.

In a statement released by Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, Courtney Tellier, marketing and fundraising manager wrote, “Since 2017, our Bakhita Empowerment Program has provided long-term intensive case management to help survivors obtain self-sufficiency. The goal of this award is to provide safe, stable housing to victims of human trafficking and support their self-sufficiency goals.”

The Anti-Human Trafficking/Bakhita Empowerment Program aids victims of all types of trafficking within Palm Beach County. This assistance includes intensive case management, emotional support, safety planning, and advocacy. Catholic Charities participates in the Palm Beach County Human Trafficking Task Force, which is co-led by Palm Beach Victims Services and the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office to enhance collaboration of service providers, law enforcement and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sandra Perez, program administrator, expressed her eagerness to put the grant to good use. “This is the first grant we have received for transitional housing for our clients,” she said. “It is an unexpected blessing for us and the victims of trafficking, whom we support every day.”

Perez explained that a Catholic Charities case manager typically coordinates a wide range of services a victim of human trafficking might require. These include housing referrals, legal services, medical services, repatriation, reunification, counseling services, education and employment services, translation services, substance abuse services, dental services and branding (tattoo) removal.

Victims are provided with basic needs and financial assistance to help them create a life away from their trafficker. Case managers also provide transportation to appointments and assist with replacing documentation often lost/stolen while they were trafficked.

“In order to allow for most of the funding to go directly to housing assistance for victims, all responsibilities associated with implementation of this grant will be absorbed by the already existing staff of our Bakhita Empowerment Program,” Tellier continued in her statement.

Hazel Matic, a victim advocate for the program, emphasized what a “huge deal” this is for the program, particularly because Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach does not own a permanent housing facility for clients. Matic shared that they work to secure landlords who will rent to program clients out of compassion or take a referral from a program case manager.

“Housing is our biggest struggle when it comes to helping victims of human trafficking transition into society,” she said. “If you ask a victim why they stayed with their trafficker for so long, they will tell you it’s because they had no where else to go. This grant will provide clients with the means to live in a proper home while they find work or go to school. This is important in giving them a sense of dignity.”

To learn more about the Anti-Human Trafficking/Bakhita Empowerment Program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, visit ccdpb.org/programs/anti-human-trafficking or call 561-345-2000. Follow the organization on Facebook @CatholicCharitiesPB.