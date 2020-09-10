Local parish continues Bahamian relief efforts

Richard Schlitt, Youth on a Mission volunteer from St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach, unloads furniture donated by City Furniture waiting transportation to the Bahamas. (COURTESY)

Vero Beach | St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach continues to assist the victims of Hurricane Dorian through its Youth on a Mission ministry program, which consists of high school and college students, as well as young adults from throughout the Vero Beach area.

Recently, Youth on a Mission received a donation of 150 pieces of furniture from City Furniture, which filled three shipping containers headed for the Bahamas. This donation will furnish a residential building for individuals with disabilities, a sister project to the parish’s continual support of Every Child Counts, a school for children with special needs in Marsh Harbor.

Youth on a Mission visits the school every year to maintain its upkeep and provide donations from the Vero Beach parish to the Bahamian school.

Richard Schlitt, a volunteer with Youth on a Mission and parishioner of St. Helen Church, packed the furniture in preparation for their trip to the Bahamas, Sept. 12. Youth on a Mission purchased the shipping containers, which will be transformed into storage or used as space where students can learn vocational occupations.

“It is incredible to see these young people give of themselves for the Bahamian effort,” Schlitt said. “Some of our volunteers are young adults who have transitioned to full-time jobs and they give of their time to make Youth on a Mission a priority.”

To learn more about St. Helen Parish in Vero Beach, visit sthelenvero.org or follow the parish and school on Facebook @sthelenvero.