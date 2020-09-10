Childcare center opens at parish

Ellen Bradley prepares for the opening of the Ryan Center for Young Children at Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie. (ALEEN STANTON | FC)

Port St. Lucie | Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie opened enrollment for the new Ryan Center for Young Children, an early childhood development center offering affordable, high-quality care and instruction of a preschool curriculum for ages 2 to 5.

The Ryan Center for Young Children is under the umbrella of the parish’s religious education program and received its license by the Department of Children and Families, Aug. 21, 2020. The faith-based preschool officially opened Sept. 1, 2020.

“The purpose of the preschool is to build a strong faith foundation for young children as they grow up. Like Jesus said to Peter, ‘On this rock I build my Church.’ The children are the rock, the future of the Church. We need their faith to be strong,” said Father Tri Pham, pastor of Holy Family.

Ellen Bradley, director of the Ryan Center, is a former Head Start Program teacher and childhood development services manager for the Agricultural and Labor Program, Inc. at the Queen Townsend Head Start Center in Fort Pierce, where she served for seven years.

“After 25 years of teaching high-quality early childhood development, I am looking forward to helping families who are in search of quality faith-based preschool instruction here at the Ryan Center,” said Bradley.

The Ryan Center for Young Children, although licensed to register 72 children for its program, intends to enroll only 30 children.

“I want it to be small and special, a high-quality program,” Bradley said. “You can only get that when you keep the numbers low, focusing on the needs of each child.”

Upon entering the Ryan Center, a plaque reads: “This building is named in honor of Msgr. John Ryan and Msgr. Leo Ryan, who have faithfully served Holy Family Parish.” Bradley explained the name Ryan honors the memory of those two former priests, now deceased, “who had such a positive impact on the growth of the parish.”

The preschool is in full compliance with all security and safety protocols as required by the Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Catholic Schools, as well as the Florida Department of Children and Families. Hours of operation are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., with an option of extended hours to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Childcare for half-day, half-day with lunch, or full-day are also available.

For more information on the Ryan Center for Young Children, visit holyfamilyccpsl.com or call 772-337-2504. For details about open teaching positions, preschool applications or a tour of the facility, email Ellen Bradley, director, at ebradley@holyfamilyccpsl.com.