Faith formation continues on parish level during COVID

ORLANDO | When Florida shut down in March due to COVID-19, many residents of the Sunshine State hoped the pandemic would run its course by now. But it hasn’t.

A heavy topic on the minds of much of the population centers around education. Remote learning or brick and mortar learning are the two choices faced by parents, educators and students.

Just as many public schools have opened its doors, so have Catholic schools, which educate students in both religion and academia. But what about those students who seek religious education and faith formation through their parish? How have those programs been affected by the pandemic, and how will they continue to educate the faithful? The Florida Catholic spoke to faith formation and religious education directors of the dioceses of Orlando, Palm Beach and Venice to ask those questions.

The Future is Virtual

Social distancing, one-way aisles at the supermarket, designer shark-toothed facemasks, and mandatory temperature checks at gathering spaces are fixtures of present-day America, whether people are going to schools, parishes, resorts or restaurants. This overwhelming threat of catching the coronavirus while in public is why some parents and their children have opted for virtual instruction.

John Molloy, director of Children’s Ministry at the Diocese of Orlando, recognizes the overall importance of learning religious material online, but has his reservations if it will work effectively.

“In the fully remote option, all the learning happens at home, facilitated and/or monitored by a catechist. Web-conferencing and/or learning management software (LMS) are used and the catechists follow online safety requirements. While this option provides learning Catholic content, it can miss the in-person dimensions of community and personal presence and witness,” Molloy said. “There are also the challenges of ‘Zoom-fatigue’ and online engagement, especially if kids have been participating in some form of remote learning all day for school.”

The constant drone of computer screens and freedom of online classes might produce an atmosphere for a student to generate subpar results and a resistance of learning immediacy that in-person classrooms provide when studying Scripture.

Anne Chrzan, director of religious education at the Diocese of Venice, took the bull by the horns and created her own set of new lessons that students used during Lent. The diocese established free Zoom accounts and other online platforms, such as Skype, to continue virtual learning.

“We recognized that many parishes had Children’s liturgy of the Word, so I developed an online lesson each week during Lent and Easter Season correlating to the livestream Mass on Sunday. Now, the families can watch the livestream Mass together and complete lessons online using the Nearpod platform,” she said. “Most (directors of religious education) were saying that they saw a significant increase in Mass attendance online watching the livestream using Facebook Watch.”

For this virtual method to work properly, a combination of student, teacher, and parent must now act together.

“There are many options for involving parents in the formation process in addition to virtual meetings,” said Cathy Loh, director of Marriage, Family Life, Faith Formation and Youth Ministry at the Diocese of Palm Beach. “Some parishes have access to online resources such as formed.org, and many publishers offer online tools and resources…each parish has to assess the particular needs, opportunities and online access capabilities of their families.”

In-person education

Although virtual learning is the common choice, some parish religious education programs might opt for in-person formats. To do so, Molloy said the parishes need to guidelines set both by local government authorities and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

“Generally, that means upon arrival in the space that children sanitize hands, masks/face shields are worn by catechists and children, surfaces wiped down after use, shared surfaces minimized or eliminated, group sizes reduced to allow for appropriate spacing and room capacity limits,” he said.

With the amount of disinfectant sprays, wipes, and sanitizers used in just one classroom daily throughout the school year, cleaning supplies can get costly.

“Supplies are supplied by the parish and the cleaning is done by staff or a professional service. Because of the pandemic, there has been an overall decrease in the number of catechists who are able to help with this option,” Molloy said. “Additionally, with the COVID-related restrictions, some parishes are challenged with enough space or time to make a fully in-person option possible.”

If, while attending class on campus, a student shows signs of the coronavirus, a set of rules are in place at the Diocese of Palm Beach.

“Each parish is developing its own protocol, but parents are advised to keep children who are sick or exhibiting any symptoms at home,” Loh said. “Many parishes are checking temperatures at the door and sending children home who have elevated temperatures.”

Chrzan and her team at the Diocese of Venice stay committed to the strategic plan, which includes involving parental input. They developed a “return to religious education plan,” which began with a survey sent to all parents. Just as with other dioceses, the plan includes cleaning, social distancing and following CDC guidelines for temperature taking and screening. As with the Palm Beach and Orlando diocesan parishes, Chrzan said each parish of the Venice Diocese are “responsible for the materials needed for cleaning and protecting the children.”

“All children are asked to wear masks,” she said. “Clear signage is used for hallways, classrooms, and activity rooms.”

She added that all parish religious education leaders were asked to submit a plan by mid-August that could include additional procedures and guidelines for the staff and students.

The Hybrid Alternative

For Molloy, a fused version of virtual and on-campus instruction is much more important than simply learning from different locations. He entrusts parents to teach the Catholic faith to the child when learning from home.

“The preferred option is the hybrid/family-based, where the parish intentionally equips parents to lead lessons and activities at home, accompanies families to grow in faith together, and gathers them on regular occasions for support and community connection,” he said. “Parents have always been the first formators of their children, but we’ve often done a poor job of treating them as such and equipping them for the task of handing on the faith in the home, supplemented by our programming. The challenge with this option is overcoming the inertia of what has become familiar and patiently walking with parents as they present the faith and, in some cases, re-discover its richness alongside their children.”

The main concern for Loh is how to still provide religious education in a safe manner. “We have encouraged our directors of religious education to look at it as a moment of opportunity to do things differently and focus on the family as a whole, the domestic church,” she said. “This may involve in-person instruction or distance (virtual) instruction or some combination of the two, but there is a unique opportunity to include the parents in the formation process.”

Catechists are crucial for the continuing instruction of students, and for the hybrid plan, these catechists might only serve as in-class or online tutors. In the Diocese of Venice, the plans include both an in-person and a virtual plan.

“Each parish was asked to reopen the classrooms in person but if there were parents who were not comfortable with the in-person class, they were to be given an alternative plan,” Chrzan said. “Most virtual plans consist of an in-person class being recorded or filmed simultaneously. This allows only one catechist to teach the class instead of having two separate catechists (one virtual and one in person). There are a few catechists unable to return because of COVID-19 concerns. Some of these catechists are being asked to serve as a virtual catechist for the parish.”

Even with the restructuring of Catholic schools during the pandemic, Florida’s Catholic students will always receive a religious education that is just as important to their future as a productive Catholic now, as it was a few months ago.

Hope is Never Lost

In the Diocese of Orlando, Molloy views these times as a temporary setback but also a moment to gather up new ideas. “In order for children’s ministry and formation to continue, parishes have to seek out and embrace new ways to present the Gospel to families and walk with them as they discover its richness, as a family,” he said of the diligence it will take to get through this. “This is a challenge because our traditional training and models have been parish-centered, focused almost exclusively on bringing children and families onto our campuses to be spiritually fed by a designated ‘expert.’ When the pandemic closed down our campuses, traditional models were no longer an option and parishes were forced to focus their efforts on equipping families to live and grow in the faith at home. Forging ahead requires that we improve our innovation in this area (family faith-life) rather than simply reacting and longing for a return to what we have known as ‘normal.’ It is a challenge of being maintenance-minded or mission-focused.”

When the shutdown first occurred in March, Chrzan said the diocese “scrambled” to find effective material for the families. And directors of religious education met daily through Zoom to pray and update each other on what was happening in the schools, parishes and agencies.

“We gathered together as a community lifting each other up and helping each parish to provide resources and ideas to foster the faith life of the families at home,” Chrzan said. “This is continuing now but we are meeting twice a week because the resources and assistance are still important with each other.”

While some Diocese of Venice catechists are not returning to work due to coronavirus concerns, some will deliver the catechist instruction virtually. Because of the pandemic, scheduling sacraments were necessary. Postponed sacraments have been scheduled between June 1 and December 2020.

“Confirmations are being rescheduled for the fall,” Chrzan added. “The first Communions were held mostly in the summer and the children wore masks. All the first Communions were limited to 12 to 18 children and the church could only be filled at 50% capacity.”