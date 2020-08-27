Catholic Charities organize for elderly support during pandemic

ORLANDO | With mortality rates highest for the elderly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Florida’s Catholic Charities are eager to ensure proper care for the seniors in their dioceses. Through various projects and programs, the Dioceses of Palm Beach and Orlando continue to express their faith in Christ by helping the elderly in need. From food drives to budget planning, around the clock service, and genuine hospitality from the workers who watch over them, the elderly community is in good hands.

Communities Partner for Lakeland Elderly

At the Lakeland Activity Center for Seniors, Barbara Cage operates a slew of engaging games and daily duties for the elderly population. “We operate the Lakeland Activity Center for Seniors and 12 satellite sites throughout Polk County. All offer activities with a focus on nutrition, exercise, education and socialization,” said the program manager for Polk County Senior Services, which is a program of Catholic Charities of Central Florida within the Diocese of Orlando.

Keeping the seniors active as possible is vital to their longevity. With no need to use aerobic equipment to get the job done, Cage utilizes familiar objects. “Chair exercise is a big draw as it helps to keep older adults mobile and assists with balance. Socialization is a big issue for those seeking to avoid the pitfalls of isolation, so games and our educational sessions are popular.”

The coronavirus is a foreboding entity around the center in Lakeland and for its seniors. Able to navigate through the ordeal in various ways, Cage never gives up on her clients. “Isolation is the major hurdle for most older adults,” she said. “So, with COVID-19 and the necessity for them to ‘stay at home safe,’ we have to be creative in keeping them connected and engaged. Since many either do not have access to or are not familiar enough to use technology that allows virtual contact, we are even more constrained in safe ways to interact and stay involved with them.” To solve this problem, “We have been using phone and regular mail as much as possible. For those that do have access to internet and a device to use with it, our options are much more open, and we have been offering games, educational sessions and access to a Facebook page,” that is only available to the center’s clients.

Keeping their minds and bodies active is imperative to maintaining their healthy lifestyles. It is important for the elderly to mingle with others. “The obvious change (since the pandemic) is that our seniors are not able to congregate,” Cage said. “Therefore, we are doing our best to serve our seniors and prevent them from falling into complete isolation through other means like phone contact, mail and virtual communication. We have assisted with food deliveries and other minor emergencies as needed.”

ResultsTel, a community organizer specializing in food drives, helped Cage gather essentials for the elderly. “Most of these food supplies will be distributed to seniors that are visiting our Mission Market in Lake Wales,” Cage noted. “A few items will be used in our hurricane bags as well. ResultsTel connected with us through the local United Way Day of Caring and sent a group of volunteers out to us on March 13th to disinfect and sanitize all the surfaces in our Lakeland Activity Center. That was sadly our last day of full operation as a congregate site.” However, their goodwill never stopped. “Since then, they have continued to work with us to support our services to seniors. The food drive was one project. They have also written ‘cheer notes’ to our clients; provided a mail in Bingo game where clients participated in healthy activities at home and then mailed it back for a chance to win one of two $50 gift cards. Our next joint project with them will be sending out a ‘positivity jar’ (which is a Ziploc shaped like a mason jar) encouraging them to adopt the attitude of gratitude and put one positive outcome for each day.”

With Florida’s hurricane season in full swing, Cage prepares her seniors with supplies. “We have also worked with our SOUL (Senior Organizations Uniting Locally) partners to provide hurricane bags with supplies that will help in that event…We started this group to encourage collaborative efforts for a bigger impact. We set up a Facebook page that requires registration with us before accessing it,” she said. “We post information and encouragement, as well as announcing virtual educational sessions, etc. As the length of time that our seniors are ‘staying safe at home’ grows, so does the anxiety and other negative effects of that isolation. The calls we make are getting longer as the need for them to connect in some way becomes more urgent.”

To further express their dedication to helping seniors, Cage and the center partner with other organization to provide housing assistance. “We continue to financially assist seniors with their electric bills through a program with Lakeland Electric called Project Care. We also solicited and received a grant from United Way/Givewell that allow us to support seniors that may have still been in the workforce and lost their jobs to help cover mortgages/rent and utilities.”

Cage remains committed to helping her seniors. By simply making a phone call to her elderly clients is sometimes enough to let them know they are not alone. “I did spend nearly an hour on the phone with a client that had pressed the wrong buttons on his remote and then could not access the ‘old westerns’ that were keeping him occupied,” she said. “It illustrates the issues that our older adults face living alone without the skills to operate all the modern technology that could provide some relief.” She added that “We have also assisted seniors with accessing home delivery services for groceries and other supplies. We did provide mental health intervention fairly early on the stay at home orders to a couple of clients that needed immediate help.”

With the pandemic currently decreasing much of the contact Cage and her center provides, she is unsure of the future. In the recent past, “We had shown such a surge in growth of our programs relating to numbers of seniors reached; the variety of ways in which we could do that; and the diversity of our programs and the impact of those programs,” Cage said. “I do see the opportunities in virtual interactions, but we will need to find the funding to bring more seniors onboard with the technology needed to participate digitally.”

As with much of everything else, the center’s mobile service has been halted. “Our mobile services operate 1x weekly for 4 hours at each of 12 sites throughout Polk County. They are basically a mini version of our regular center with chair exercise, an activity or educational program, lunch and socialization activity offered each time…If we are able to return to congregate programming, we will continue to develop our mobile service model in areas where the services available to seniors are lacking. We are also working toward finding a facility that would have room enough for several of our community partners to coexist in the same building.”

With the pandemic affecting everyone, Cage’s schedule hasn’t slowed. “We are as busy or busier than before with a center full of clients. It is a challenge, but one we are enthusiastically embracing as we continue to think out of the box!…I am so happy to be able to be a part of taking care our seniors in an organization that continues to work to support dignity and grace for all.”

Cage wants everyone to take precautions when and if interacting with a senior may happen. She wants to remind the readers of the Florida Catholic that although the seniors are isolated and safer than when around others, they still need to hear the voice of their loved ones.

“I would just encourage everyone to make sure that they realize that the older adults that are most at risk from COVID-19, are also most susceptible to suffering negative effects from the very isolation that is protecting them from contracting the virus. Reach out to family members, friends, neighbors during this time to make sure they stay connected.”

Guardian Angels of Palm Beach

Amy Fariello-Hansen, program director of Elder Affairs for the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach, told the Florida Catholic she knows her own personal involvement in the program for the elderly is her destiny from God, making her profession all the more special to her.

“Social work was a calling to be in a position to advocate and assist individuals and families in need,” she said. “By chance, my first position out of college was working for the vulnerable elderly. The challenges of the aging process were a learning process which I have turned into opportunities of advocacy in my position with the program.”

Hansen’s fate directed her to the Catholic program that has been helping seniors in the Palm Beach area for over 40 years. Established in 1978, the Elders Affairs Program assists the elderly in a variety of ways, including protection of personal possessions, budget planning, funeral planning, and much more.

“The multi-dimensional program provides comprehensive guardianship and case management services and linkage to community supports for individuals 65 years of age and older, residing in Palm Beach County who are at risk physically, mentally, emotionally, financially and/or spiritually,” the program director said. “It is the goal of the program to deliver services that deal with the realities of human suffering and to advocate for justice for elderly persons burdened by poverty and the effects of societal indifference.”

The Elders Affairs Program consists of two parts made to serve its seniors to the best of their ability. The Guardianship Services and Case Management Services prepare the elderly individual for protection of his or her real estate property, including any personal items or assets, as well as assistance with any mental, physical, or medical needs. Once under the care of these services, they provide long-term budget planning to ensure medical bills and various others are handled correctly. Moreover, the program helms contact with family members, legal advisors, and medical officials. Preparation for when the individual passes away is also managed by the program, including funeral arrangements and will readings.

“Many elderly are without support and are unable to manage their personal affairs leaving them vulnerable to exploitation, abuse and neglect,” Hansen said. “Many lack the financial resources to provide for the basic necessities of living. … Through guardianship and case management services, the program is able to provide vital services to the most vulnerable and needy in our community.”

Training to work for the Diocese of Palm Beach Elders Affair Program is a worthwhile profession that has been around since the early ‘90s. “The Guardianship Training Program began in 1992 in response to revision of the guardianship statutes (chapter 744) by the Florida Legislature in 1989. The revision required all guardians to pass a course of study approved by the Chief Judge of the Circuit Court,” Hansen said. “Catholic Charities in collaboration with the Palm Beach County Bar Association and Guardianship Education Committee present this course four times each year and is held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. The program provides a complete course of study for newly appointed guardians in Palm Beach County. Participants receive a Certificate of Attendance certifying 8 contact hours and completion of education requirement.”

Although safe and surrounded by caregivers who enjoy assisting them, the elderly members of the program still may face problems, specifically regarding sufficient monetary needs. “The availability of low-cost services such as home health care or room and board to a facility within the aging population are often challenges we face in the care planning for our clients,” Hansen said. “Seniors are living much longer and often outlive their life savings very early. Many are left to depend on subsidized programs for their needs with limited options.”

The onset of the coronavirus has altered the way clients, visitors, and staff communicate. With the elderly at an extreme risk for contracting and falling victim to the virus, precautions were created and are in effect until further notice.

“Clients of the program are visited regularly and since late March 2020, case managers have not been able to visit clients in person,” Hansen said of the lack of physical interaction between workers and the elderly. “The program often serves as a pseudo family for these individuals and they look forward to the connection and visit with staff. We have had to reevaluate how to continue this connection and communication and have successfully done so by way of frequent video chats with those clients that are able to do so. In addition to connecting with the facility, case managers are connecting with clients through telephone calls, video chats and letters through the mail. The program is fortunate to have volunteer ‘Friendly Visitors’ who are calling clients on a weekly basis to be connected and let them know they are not forgotten.”

Nonetheless, the Elders Affairs Program is thriving. Program services are continuing to help those involved the same today as they did many years prior. “Elder Affairs is in its 42nd year of operation,” said Hansen, a near-21 year employee of the program. “What is unique about the program is that it has not had to reinvent itself. The very services offered 42 years ago, Guardianship and Case Management, continue to be the core services offered today. This truly speaks to the need for these services in the vulnerable elderly population. The program will continue to serve those in need making a significant positive impact on the quality of life of those served.”

The key to the program’s success is one of faith. While clients’ religious affiliation range, it is with the core of Catholic faith that the program exists and wants to help the needy. “The program follows the teachings of the Catholic Church in that all clients are served regardless of their religious affiliation or economic status,” Hansen said. “The program is in a unique position to be an advocate for clients and ensures the clients live the remainder of their lives with dignity.”