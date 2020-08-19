Mission celebrates 25th anniversary with ‘joyful social distancing’

Fort Pierce | Aug. 16, 2020, was a special day for Notre Dame Mission in Fort Pierce. It was the mission’s 25th anniversary celebration of serving and ministering to the diverse Haitian, Hispanic, Anglo and African American communities in the northern deanery of the Diocese of Palm Beach.

Mission parishioners and guests — some associated with helping the mission over the years — were in attendance. Faithful wore masks and practiced social distancing following the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s safety protocol for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the coronavirus, the children’s procession, liturgical dance and reception were removed from the mission’s previous anniversary plans. However, there was still much joy to be celebrated.

“Even though we have no big celebration this year, we have what is really most important, the Eucharist, Jesus Christ,” said Myrline Alcidor, youth ministry and liturgical coordinator. “We say thank you to God and all glory goes to him.”

The event began with Mass celebrated by Father Yves Geffrard, administrator of the mission, in honor of the feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, which is officially observed Aug. 15. During the Mass, the Notre Dame Mission Haitian and English choir sang.

“The 25th anniversary celebration is an important one because Notre Dame Mission is the only Catholic church in the northern deanery where there is a Mass in Creole,” Father Geffrard said. “This community was founded first for the Haitian community in 1995, and now we have the English community working together with the Haitian community to build God’s kingdom in love and justice.

“As a priest working in the Haitian community, it is very uplifting to see both language communities working together to beautify our church and support it as well,” he continued. “I am happy working with both communities of faith and for the different outreach programs we provide for the community regardless of race, gender, color or religion. We are trying to follow the Lord’s example of true Christian stewardship.”

Since 2008, Father Geffrard has been ministering to the faithful of Notre Dame Mission. He said the parish’s mission allows him to fulfill “a dream I have had since I was 10 years old, to serve the people of God as a priest; helping them, through the power of God, in their journey as human beings through their difficulties.”

Jerry Skarlet, a convert to the Catholic faith, credited his conversion to Father Geffrard. “Father Geffrard baptized me seven years ago to the Catholic faith. This church has been welcoming to me on my Catholic journey.”

Speaking from the church podium, 12-year-old altar server Nahum spoke about why he felt so blessed.

“For 25 years, each generation of our membership has been a bold witness to the powers of Almighty God. Our history is very rich,” he said. “Our future promises to be even richer. It has been an honor for me to serve as an altar server of this great church for the past two years.”

For more information about Notre Dame Mission in Fort Pierce, visit notredamecc.com or follow the mission on Facebook @notredamecc.