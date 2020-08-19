Local case manager provides shelter to those without

Maria Melo is a case manager in the Disaster Relief Program of Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Melo has been working with partner agencies to meet the needs of the community, especially the vulnerable and at-risk. Above, Melo assists with a food distribution at the St. Francis Center in Riviera Beach, where she handed out donated groceries to a car line of families facing unemployment due to COVID-19 layoffs. (CECILIA PADILLA-| FC)

Riviera Beach | “When you find yourself isolated in the middle of a pandemic and in a strange, new place, knowing someone cares about you is everything,” said Patrick Warren of his recent weeks in quarantine.

For Warren, the “someone who cares” is Maria Melo, a case manager with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach. At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Melo partnered with the Palm Beach County Health Department to place those in need of a safe quarantine space in temporary housing. She also worked with a variety of agencies to coordinate social services and the donation of goods to these individuals while in isolation.

Warren, a military veteran, had just moved to West Palm Beach from Illinois when he began feeling unwell. He decided to visit the West Palm Beach Veterans Medical Center, where he tested positive for COVID-19. Warren had yet to secure housing upon his move and was worried about how he would quarantine for the next few weeks once discharged from the hospital. That’s when the VA hospital social work team reached out for help through Palm Beach County, who then placed Warren in contact with Melo at Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach.

“From the minute I spoke with Maria, she was compassionate, respectful and completely aware of all my needs,” Warren said. “She arranged for my transportation from the hospital to a hotel and called me along the way to make sure I was ok and found the right place.”

A hot meal, toiletries and clothes were waiting upon his arrival.

“When a client is assigned to me, I not only arrange for all the practicalities, but I become their only point of contact with the outside world during their quarantine,” Melo said. “I’m here for them whenever they need me. It’s a 24/7 job.”

Once settled into their housing, Melo guides her clients through the proper safety procedures, arranges follow-ups with nurses if need be and coordinates with doctors to administer a new COVID-19 test after the required days of quarantine. Melo’s clients range from veterans, single mothers, homeless individuals and married couples with young children who are at risk.

“Anyone can be affected by the virus; it does not discriminate. For this reason, I’ve had to be flexible in accommodating clients. This is a work in progress; the virus situation is not only new for me, it’s new for the community,” Melo said.

Since late March, Melo has taken on 44 clients in need of temporary housing. Many of which have been released from quarantine upon testing negative for COVID-19. One of these individuals is James Corr, an electrician and general handyman from West Palm Beach.

Corr was diagnosed with the virus and spent a week at JFK Medical Center in Atlantis. “In order to be discharged from the hospital, I had to be able to quarantine safely from others until I recovered. I live with roommates and didn’t want to infect anyone else, but I didn’t have anywhere else to go,” Corr said.

Melo was subsequently contacted through the Palm Beach County Health Department and took on Corr’s case for temporary housing. Like Warren’s situation, she provided for Corr’s immediate needs and comfort.

“I couldn’t believe how Maria took care of everything; I wanted for nothing. Except maybe a razor, which I asked for and she delivered it right away,” Corr said with gratitude.

Before becoming ill, Corr was furloughed from his job and was struggling to provide for his housing. Once able to come out of quarantine, he still faced unemployment. Melo shared that part of her job entails assisting clients with finding a job through online resources, word of mouth or referrals.

“Reintegrating clients back into the community can be difficult for many reasons. Some of my clients do a lot of manual labor for a living that is tough on the body. After they recover from the virus, they are still weak and might not be able to work at full capacity. For instance, working as a handyman you’re in the sun—it’s strenuous work—and the body needs time to get strong again,” said Melo.

Corr has since called Melo several times to express his gratitude, saying that she “made going through this a lot easier” and that “she called me every day and always had kind words. I felt like she really cared about me.”

Warren similarly echoed, “I am so fortunate to have received Maria’s services. Her and all those involved in providing these resources got me through a very scary and uncertain time.”

While Melo is thrilled that her clients have had such positive experiences, she noted that the important part for her is that “the clients in need were assisted with no restrictions and they knew they were important for us and not just another case in our data.”

For more information on the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Palm Beach Disaster Recovery Program, visit ccdpb.org/programs/disaster-recovery or call 561-345-2000. Clients will be assisted following a verification and approval process. Assistance is for short-term housing only, for a maximum of 14 days.