Florida’s oldest priest dies, served throughout state

Brooksville | Msgr. George W. Cummings, a priest ordained for Florida’s mother Diocese of St. Augustine who served parishes across the Sunshine State, died Aug. 8, 2020, in Brooksville. He was 102.

Although born in Bridgeport, Connecticut before the end of WWI, he attended St. Paul School in St. Petersburg shortly after it was formed. Ordained Nov. 27, 1943, for the Diocese of St. Augustine, which covered the entire state of Florida at the time, the young priest first taught Latin and theology at St. James Cathedral School in Orlando. He then served as secretary to Archbishop Joseph Hurley for three years, before serving as pastor of Blessed Trinity Parish in Ocala.

During his 76 years of priestly ministry, Monsignor Cummings served under seven popes and seven bishops and witnessed the exponential growth of the Catholic Church in Florida from one diocese to its current seven. At the request of Archbishop Hurley, he was given the ecclesiastical honor of Domestic Prelate (now Honorary Prelate) by Pope John XXIII in 1959.

In 1947, the educator founded Our Lady of Good Counsel Camp for youth in Citrus County at which he served as director for many years. The camp is still open today and in an interview with the Florida Catholic in the early 1990s, the monsignor spoke about his love of the outdoors and how he never thought about any career or vocation other than the priesthood.

From 1957 to 1976, Msgr. Cummings served parishes that now encompass the diocese of Venice. There he founded St. Raphael Parish in Englewood, Epiphany Cathedral Catholic School in Venice, and San Pedro Parish in North Port.

After serving as Epiphany’s second pastor, he was assigned as Pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Citrus Park from 1976 until his retirement in 1991. He also served as Youth Ministry Director for the Diocese of St. Petersburg.

On his 100th birthday in 2018, a celebration was held for Msgr. Cummings at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, where he was joined by Bishop Gregory Parkes and 150 of his closest friends and brother priests from Citrus County and beyond.

Msgr. Cummings is survived by five nephews, one niece, many grand-nephews and grand-nieces, in addition to a multitude of friends, former counselors and campers at Our Lady of Good Counsel Camp and fellow priests. A Funeral Mass presided by Bishop-Emeritus Robert Lynch was held Aug. 13, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Jude the Apostle in St. Petersburg with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater.