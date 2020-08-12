Elderly parishioner finds family at Oviedo church

OVIEDO | Love is the simplest word to describe Teresa García. She embodied the word. She spread it everywhere she went. Those she encountered could not help, but to return it. When she died last month, July 27, 2020, it was no surprise that more than 100 people attended her funeral, despite no living relative, and in the midst of a pandemic.

At Most Precious Blood Parish in Oviedo, “Teresita,” as they called her, was a permanent fixture. “Teresita was always ready to go anywhere at any time, day or night – mostly Mass and church gatherings and events,” Father Josh Swallows said at her funeral. He noted he was proud to say, “Her family is Most Precious Blood.”

Claiming her feet could not reach the pedals, she never learned to drive. Parishioners were her magic carpet to Mass, the rosary ministry, to accompany them to visit friends, and to her favorite breakfast spot, McDonalds. What they experienced in return was a living testimony of faith.

“She had so much life, so much love to share, and loved God so much,” Father Swallows noted. She called God, “Lindo, Precioso” (Beautiful, Precious).

“She was full of God. It was obvious,” said Karin Richner, whose husband, Louis, took on the responsibility of helping her with her financial matters, especially as her memory waned over the last few years.

Born in Cajamarca, Peru, in 1930, Teresita was the youngest of five siblings. Losing her mother at age 12, her father sent her to a convent to be raised by nuns. Father Swallows laughed and said, “Obviously, she wasn’t nun material.” Teresita told stories of her mischievousness, leading to her arrival in New York to live with her sister, Esperanza, in 1953. She got a job at Columbia University and there got an education degree.

The Richners, immigrants themselves, instantly took Teresita into their family circle. With Karin’s mother living in the Dominican Republic, it was easy to adopt the small widow with no children or family.

Teresita’s small stature, barely 4-feet, 11-inches, was misleading. Her love of God exceeded all limitation. “She taught us to love life; enjoy every minute; and have a spirit of gratitude,” Karin said. Driving from place to place, “She would tell us, ‘Open your eyes and see the love of God that surrounds us.’” Karin added, “Because what she gave was love; she received it in return. Christ was present in her heart at all times. That is what she gave us.”

To hear parishioners of Most Precious Blood speak of this soul, calls to mind the Scripture from Hebrews “Do not neglect hospitality, for through it some have unknowingly entertained angels” (13:12). In fact, Father Swallows half joked that Teresita was so pure a spirit that perhaps she skipped over purgatory briefly, on her way to heaven.

“I don’t know if we adopted her or she adopted us?” Richner said, recalling all of her memories from 2008 to the present are filled with Teresita. She especially remembered Teresita’s 80th birthday party when her daughter, Nicole, baked her a cake, and Bishop-Elect Stephen Parkes came to see her. The two danced the entire night.

The community’s love and care was a shared opportunity to serve. Gloria Falero took on the task of getting her to doctor appointments, clothing her, and washing her laundry as Teresita’s mind began to slip due to senile dementia. Often found wandering the street, heading to church at night, Falero and many others would pick her up and take her home. As the community’s fear for her safety grew, Teresita’s response remained stalwart, “El señor provee” or “God provides”. It is one of the lessons Falero cherishes most.

When Gerry Pieper wasn’t taking Teresita to daily Mass, Oscar and Marta Rivera or the Moraleses were picking her up for lunch or a parish event. They were Christ to her, and in her face, they saw His reflection. Gloria said the reason for their response was simple: “He will answer them, ‘Amen, I say to you, what you did not do for one of these least ones, you did not do for me” Matt 25:45. “She was like a child. There was no question,” Falero said. “I believe it is a gift God gave us, to be able to help others.”

As Teresita’s illness progressed and it was no longer safe to live alone, the community came together to repair and prepare her home for sale. The proceeds would go to cover the cost of assisted living at Arden Court. Falero was sure to find a place nearby so that her “family” could continue to visit her. They even held an estate sale and raised other funds to help with costs.

A year later, funds were running low. While they brainstormed on ideas to support her, COVID-19 struck and all came to a halt. Conflicted with the decision, there was no choice left, but to move her to a less expensive facility further away. She went in July 1 and by July 13 she was in the hospital. She had contracted COVID-19. She died July 27, three days before her 90th birthday. Father Swallows had anointed her just a few months earlier.

Someone once asked her, “Are you afraid of dying?” She responded, “Not at all. If God wants me to live to a 100 years or just until tomorrow, it is His call, not mine and I will always praise Him no matter what”.

Her testimony, and that of the Most Precious Blood community, was a grace said Father Josh Swallows. He described grace as “a participation in the life of God.” As for Teresita’s, she was always sure to do her part.

Asking the community what they would remember of her, replies flooded his email. “Her smile, her faith, the love she had for all the children even though God didn’t bless her with one. Her humility, her compassion, her forgetfulness, her innocence like a child. Her love for God’s creation, her joyful spirit, and grateful heart.”

Teresa in Greek means harvest, noted the priest at her funeral Mass. Teresa planted seeds of love, which will be sown in the Most Precious Blood community for years to come.

Karin Richner hopes that the parish witness will move others to greater care of the elderly, motivated by the love of Christ, by love of neighbor. “To put someone in assisted living and never visit them, when possible, is not to love.” She said, “A call, a visit goes so far… God allowed us to take our talents, our treasures and share them with her as a service of love.”