Essentials collected for victims of human trafficking

Since attending the Human Trafficking Task Force Symposium last year, Laurie Ulseth, president of the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, has kept the cause of anti-human trafficking victims close to her heart.

The symposium was hosted by Catholic Charities of Palm Beach and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at the Palm Beach County Police Benevolent Association in West Palm Beach. The event was funded through a grant from the Department of Justice awarded to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and Catholic Charities to combat human trafficking in the community.

In conjunction with the Catholic Charities Bakhita Empowerment Program — recently renamed for St. Josephine Bakhita, the patron saint of trafficked victims — Ulseth facilitated a service project to collect essential items for victims of human trafficking who are transitioning back into society.

Parishes in the northern, central and southern deaneries of the diocese who have affiliated councils came together to procure clothing, personal hygiene products and free or reduced social services for human trafficking victims being assisted by the Catholic Charities Bakhita Empowerment Program.

“Some of the items we have collected are flip-flops, T-shirts, gift cards and cash, and donated or reduced services such as dental care, tattoo removal or rent assistance. We are currently looking for donations of $10 or $15 gift cards to Publix, Walmart, Target, and the like,” Ulseth said.

Sandra Perez, program administrator for the Catholic Charities Bakhita Empowerment Program, is grateful to the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women for their support.

“Even though we depend on federal grants, funds are limited. We try to offer the best services to our clients to help them fulfill their needs; and with help of donations and low-cost or free services, we are able to offer more needed items and services to our clients,” she said. “We have seen an 80% increase in our total units of service provided to our clients since 2018.”

Perez described human trafficking as one of the fastest growing criminal industries. Also known as “modern-day slavery,” people, mainly children and young adults, are groomed to perform sexual acts. Because of Florida’s proximity to Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean, many immigrants and migrant workers often become targets for traffickers taking advantage of Florida’s tourism and agricultural industry. However, human trafficking can affect all races, ethnicities and economic standings. Often times, traffickers become romantically involved with women who they then emotionally manipulate to get what they want by capitalizing on their romantic relationship. This leads to a psychological grooming process that dehumanizes victims through domestic violence and control through fear. Many victims find themselves cohabitating with their trafficker and are afraid to leave because of threats to themselves, housing uncertainties and feelings of doubt about being able to make it on their own.

Pat Carol, recording secretary and service chair for the Palm Beach Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, said, “Human trafficking right here in Florida is a big problem. Our state is third in the world in human trafficking. These women and men need our help. They have nothing.”

In his address to participants at the International Conference on Human Trafficking, April 11, 2019, Pope Francis remarked that human trafficking is a “crime against humanity” because it is “an unjustifiable violation of the victims’ freedom and dignity, which are integral dimensions of the human person willed and created by God.”

Myrna Wong, province director elect of the Florida Council of Catholic Women and speaker at many diocesan council meetings on human trafficking, is inspired by the Holy Father’s remarks on human trafficking and prays every day for its end and healing for those affected by it.

“Human trafficking is one of the biggest blights in our world and I ardently pray that there will, at some point, be an end to trafficking. There have been too many lives lost and changed forever. These women and men are harmed, and it lives with them forever.”