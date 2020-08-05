Cemetery constructs new columbarium

All mausoleums are open-air amid lush landscaping, paved walkways and remarkable statuary. The new expansion includes two garden mausoleums dedicated to the Holy Family and Divine Mercy. (COURTESY)

ROYAL PALM BEACH | Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery in Royal Palm Beach recently completed the expansion of its columbarium to include two garden mausoleums dedicated to the Holy Family and Divine Mercy.

While death might not be a pleasant subject to ponder, Catholic Christians believe death is a new beginning. In the words of St. Paul, “But we would not have you ignorant, brethren, concerning those who are asleep, that you may not grieve as others do who have no hope” (1 Thess 4:13-14)

To ease the stressful process of end-of-life planning, staff at Our Lady Queen of Peace Cemetery emphasize that it is prudent to be informed about burial rites and the process of a Christian funeral. These steps may include cremation which, the cemetery assures, is an accepted practice by the Catholic Church.

In the time of the early Christian martyrs, Romans cremated Christian bodies and scattered the ashes in malevolence. Romans believed the God of the Christians was unable to unite body and soul once the ashes were scattered, thus denouncing the resurrection of the body. As a result, early Christians rejected cremation as a form of disposing the body after death. The system of catacombs for burial quickly became a solution due to overcrowding and a shortage of available land. By the late 1800s, the Church allowed cremation in the case of urgent disposal of bodies during an epidemic or major disaster where public health safety was in question.

Although there exists a complex view of cremation, today it is an accepted practice formalized by the Catholic Church and allows for financial flexibility as well as responsible environmental stewardship.

“The desire to allow for cremation led to Canon 1176 in the 1983 Code of Canon Law,” said Rt. Rev. Archimandrite Glen J. Pothier, judicial vicar for the diocesan Office of Tribunal. “The rationale is denial of resurrection of the body.”

Catholic teaching does stress the preference for burial or entombment of the body promptly after the funeral. Families choosing cremation should avail themselves of the full course of the Order of Christian Funerals: the vigil service, the funeral liturgy and the rite of committal.

Obtaining a worthy vessel to contain the ashes is also required. Ashes must be kept intact — like the body would be — and not divided among family members or placed into jewelry to be worn. Additionally, they need to be blessed by a member of the Catholic clergy and buried on sacred ground. Cremated remains are treated with the same respect given to any deceased person, including the way they are cared for and transported to the final placement.

The Catholic Church considers scattering a loved one’s ashes to be unacceptable and keeping ashes in an urn at home is also prohibited. The act of scattering cremated remains at sea, from the air or on the ground, or retaining them at home are not the reverent disposition that the Church requires.

The Order of Christian Funerals, 426 states: “Whenever possible, appropriate means for memorializing the deceased should be utilized, such as a plaque or stone that records the name of the deceased.”

Today, cremated remains may be buried in a grave or entombed in a mausoleum or columbarium. Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery’s new columbarium consists of niches for cremated remains and crypts for full body interment. There is also a prayer gazebo dedicated to Padre Pio at the center of the structure. The new facilities allow for two urns in each niche, with the option of single or tandem crypts. Also available are custom family estate mausoleums and wall niches.

The cemetery’s professional staff includes the Family Service Advisor team who are fluent in Spanish, Polish, Russian and Creole. They are available to answer pre-planning questions Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Regular funeral services are being conducted according to all Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.