Mary statue stolen from Sebring Parish

This statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary was stolen from in front of St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Sebring July 13, 2020. (COURTESY)

SEBRING | A statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary was stolen from St. Catherine of Siena Parish in Sebring July 13, 2020.

It is not known why the statue was stolen, but the Church is asking for its return, or information of its whereabouts. The statue, which weighs about 200 pounds and was recently restored with fresh paint, has been located as part of a Memorial Rosary Garden in front of the Church for the past five years. It is valued at approximately $1,000.

The theft follows the destruction of a statue of St. Francis of Assisi on the St. Catherine Church property that took place June 26, 2020. St. Catherine Pastor, Father Jose Gonzalez, said both incidents are deeply disturbing and upsetting for the Faith community.

Police reports have been filed in both cases. While it is unknown why the statues were targeted, it cannot be ignored that many such religious symbols have been vandalized or damaged nationwide in response to the recent social unrest.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact the Sebring Police Department.