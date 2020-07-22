Concerts bring cheer to audiences during pandemic

DUNNELLON | In the small town of Dunnellon, slightly southwest of Ocala, there is a woman who proclaims her faith through music.

Since March, when Florida went on lockdown for the COVID-19 pandemic, Lisa Marie Nicole has offered hope and light through almost 20 “COVID concerts” on Facebook Live, often with up to 500 viewers.

“We were locked down and we weren’t allowed to leave the house. We weren’t allowed to do anything,” recalled the singer/songwriter from St. John the Baptist Parish. “I’m on social media all the time and I thought, I’m going to use this time during my lockdown to write some music and let God speak to me.”

Nicole wrote 10 songs during Florida’s shelter-in-place order. She has more than 1,000 followers on Facebook and ReverbNation, one of the largest music sites online and a venue for new artists. Some followers are from as far as Africa and Egypt.

“I was so blessed. He gave me music to give to the world right now,” she said. “A lot of (viewers) can’t leave their house at all. They said they started following me because my music was the only form of worship that they’re getting.”

Nicole always loved writing and often wrote poetry and novels. Raised in a devout Catholic family in New Jersey, she was faithful, but drifted from the Church for several years, until she moved to Dunnellon in 2009. There she found a parish by the same name as that of her home parish, St. John the Baptist. She felt God was calling her back to the Church.

In 2015, Father Jean Hughes Desir, asked her to sing for the youth Mass. A year later, she felt God nudging her to write again, but this time it was music. Always arriving early to set up for choir, she would sit and write. Parishioner Marie Buccheri, who often arrived early herself, would hear her singing and loved the songs. She was her sole audience at the time.

“I thought, maybe I should do something with this music,” Nicole recalled. “Then I realized my writing ability started coming back since I started singing. It took off.”

She said she began writing daily. Songs would come to her in her sleep.

“I had these songs in my head. I was singing to myself with the lyrics.” But she had no way to share them, other than singing, since she did not play an instrument. “I got annoyed that I kept hearing these things and I didn’t want to sell my stuff to people,” she noted.

Despite arthritis in her hands, but fueled by her frustration, she began to teach herself how to play guitar via YouTube, so she could share her music. Fellow musician and recording companion, Michael Chauncey, helped her simplify chords to ease the pain in her joints. More and more, she would wake up with a melody in her head.

“I would pick up the guitar and play the melody and the words would just come to me. It was amazing. That’s how I wound up writing 100 songs in two years,” Nicole said, adding she writes the music and lyrics simultaneously. “God just says, ‘Here you go” or these words start coming to me out of nowhere,” she explained. “Then, I make this beautiful song out of it.”

Her success led her to podcast interviews with Deacon Harold Burke, NFL Hall of Famer and evangelist Richard Lane, and Catholic author and theologian David Gray, where she shared her suffering from fibromyalgia and other ailments. Nicole finds her unique mélange of blues and folk with a contemporary sound, is therapeutic for her and others. The lyrics echo her daily strife to overcome and thrive with God steering her way.

“I think he’s using me to get to people who are suffering; to let them know there’s hope and to trust in God and not blame him. To trust and lean on him for help and strength,” Nicole said. “I’ve had a lot of people tell me they listen to my songs when they need it.”

One follower posted: “I am also a chronic pain warrior (fibromyalgia) and am so thankful to know Jesus (Who is my strength)! God bless you, dear sister in Christ!”

Nicole admitted she listens to her own music to carry her through tumultuous days, especially her song, “Lord, I Worship You.” The song ranked number one on ReverbNation’s Christian song list from March to May. She said she listened to it to her remind herself of why she wrote it.

She wrote “Forgive Us Oh Lord” specifically for the pandemic. She plays it at all her concerts and is in the process of getting it professionally recorded.

“Everybody was complaining that maybe God sent us this (pandemic) like a plague,” she said. “Nothing is His fault, but I thought, if we all got together as a country and prayed for our sins, for what we’ve done and what we’re doing to this world, maybe He’ll step in and do something. That’s where the lyrics to that song came in.”

Guided by her favorite verse, Phil 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me,” Nicole put out her first professionally recorded CD in August 2019 called “Grace Heal My Soul.” Until then, she used her home recording studio to release music.

Her end goal: “To write music that brings people to God.” She especially wants to reach those suffering. “I talk to so many people who feel lost and despair. I try to tell them we need to trust in God… that He’s still in control, even though it doesn’t look like it right now. I want to write music to tell the world not to give up. That’s why I’m writing as many songs as I can right now, to bring people to Him and to let them know that He’s still there. Trust in Him and pray.”

That is also the driving force behind her COVID concerts.

“If this many people keep coming to me and telling me my music has touched them, then I’ve done my job,” she said.