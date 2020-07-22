Catholic schools to delay opening

Students of Catholic schools in the Diocese of Orlando return to campus Aug. 26, 2020 with a few changes in place. To maintain the health of faculty and students, appropriate social distancing, mandatory masks, temperature checks in carline, and no volunteers on campus are just a few of the notable differences to kick off the on-campus experience during this time of pandemic. A livestream option is available for families still wishing to keep students home. (MARIA DEL AMO | FC)

ORLANDO | Superintendent of Catholic Schools, Henry Fortier, announced July 20, 2020, that Catholic schools in the Diocese of Orlando will open Aug. 26, 2020, two weeks later than originally planned.

“The two-week delay will allow us to monitor the situation, in central Florida, of positive cases and make necessary adjustments to keep our faculty and students safe,” Fortier said. “It also gives teachers more time to set up classrooms for social distancing, establish school-wide new routines for the safety of the students, and professional development in the new technology, allowing use to livestream the classes.”

Fortier assured the necessary protocols will be in place to keep children safe. “Masks will be mandatory in all schools at specific times throughout the school day,” he said. “There will be a virtual option for students to livestream into their classes and virtual students will be able to still participate in extracurricular activities and sports. Principals are currently preparing their campuses for the return of students based on the CDC guidelines.”

Fortier explained the collaboration between schools, the Florida Department of Education, the Florida Catholic Conference of Bishops, along with local health officials and staff enabled the re-opening of Catholic schools and a campus presence for students. Temperature checks for all students and staff will help sustain the health of those on campus. Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees F or above will be sent home. Increased cleaning protocols will be enacted. School Masses will only include faculty and the student body. For the moment, there is a suspension of volunteer assistance on campus.

Janet Peddecord, principal of Our Saviour Catholic School in Cocoa Beach said her teachers are looking forward to the new school year and they are ready. “We’ve had some time so we’ve done a lot of deep cleaning,” she said. The school also completed its conversion from media center to STREAM library, equipped with Smart™ boards and tools for livestreaming. A new teacher will facilitate its use.

“We are blessed with wonderful outdoor space, huge rooms and areas where we can spread out. We have removed a lot of the extras from the classrooms to spread the desks out. Our maintenance people have been working non-stop, building plastic dividers for our tables in our VPK and kindergarten classrooms,” Peddecord noted.

Among the changes implemented at the school are new, clear privacy shields on desks so students and teachers may see each other. Also purchased were electrostatic misters and UV sanitizers and added hand sanitation stations throughout the school. The purchase of additional Chromebooks and iPads will avoid the need for sharing. Two outdoor classrooms are also being set up.

In a video released July 21, Fortier commented that virtual learning happened almost overnight, maintaining the spirit of community, bringing Christ into the home through Zoom lessons and activities. He explained how schools are continuing to prepare for the return of teachers and students to campus. Classroom setups, change of schedules, and airflow were just a few issues addressed. Fortier said families still uncomfortable with on-campus attendance, who choose to livestream classes, “will still have the interactive connectivity with the students in the classroom,” noting this is different from what was previously available.

Peddecord is on board, having swivl™ cameras installed in all classrooms to enable teachers to be followed throughout the room as they teach, giving more of an “in-class” experience to distance learners. “We just want to be back with our students,” Peddecord said. She added, “There’s been no hesitation from my teachers.” The principal told parents, July 20, “They chose Our Saviour because they had faith in our education, both academically and spiritually, as well as a place where their child was safe. We will continue to do our best to live up to that.”

Bishop John Noonan acknowledged teachers’ eagerness to see their students in a video message to them. “I am sure you are ready to get back into the classroom to experience the reality of seeing the faces and working with your students,” he said. The bishop acknowledged the difficulty and challenges of the past several months, calling to mind the need to go virtual due to the pandemic and the many classes that occurred via Zoom. He emphasized the importance of “renewing ourselves with the gifts of good, truth, and beauty.” In a time when finding the silver lining may be an effort, he encouraged that teachers highlight the good “to reveal the goodness of the Lord, at every moment of the day and in everything that you teach.”

In his digital message to families, Fortier began by citing Rom 15:13: “May the God of hope fill you all with joy and hope and peace in believing, so that you may abound in hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” He emphasized his hope for the new school year and the potential it offers. “As a people of faith, hope is the core of what we do and how we act,” he said, noting the importance of keeping one’s eyes on God and trusting His providence. Fortier said his goal is, “to maintain the Christian environment that binds us together.” To do so, Fortier asks for flexibility “to be prepared for what may come” as it is unknown.

Peddecord echoed the uncertainty of the road ahead, but stressed, “We know that our teachers are here because this is where they want to be. It’s a different mindset. We’re ready to carry on.”