Catholic Charities still serves elderly in isolation

Palm Beach Gardens | Even before the pandemic hit, many elderly of the community experienced the frightening reality of social isolation, financial insecurity, lack of housing and food, the need for assistance with daily living and even funeral planning. The elderly are also easily-targeted by those scammers who might call over the phone, contact through the internet and knock on the front door.

Add to that the fact that, according to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s related dementia and more than 10% of the US population aged 65 and older has dementia. The Catholic Charities of Palm Beach Elder Affairs Program is often called upon by family members, parishes, the Department of Children and Families or county courts to step in and provide guardianship of individuals with dementia.

“Catholic Charities becomes the legal guardian for these individuals,” said Amy Fariello-Hansen, elder affairs program administrator. “Like taking care of a grandparent, we help manage our clients’ finances, medical decisions and living arrangements.”

While most of the program’s 50 or so current clients are over the age of 65, Fariello-Hansen mentioned that some clients come to them at a much younger age because of early-onset dementia, mental health or other reasons which preclude them from being able to handle their own financial needs.

“We minister to seniors, elderly, and vulnerable, and we carry our clients through the duration of their lives until natural death,” Fariello-Hansen said. “There is often extended family or children who are estranged and unable to step in.”

Many of the clients served by the program are in assisted living facilities or nursing homes, so basic needs such as meals and hygiene are met. But there are a few clients living alone in their own homes who need daily attention, which has only been exacerbated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is an executive order which precludes us from meeting with clients in person,” Fariello-Hansen said. “So we have to work through FaceTime and work with the nurses who help facilitate this. We stay in touch with the nurses and the facilities, many of which do regular testing and help us to ensure clients’ well-being. One client is afraid to leave her home because of the pandemic, so the case manager has had to become a little creative in how to manage that client’s needs, like having groceries and necessary items delivered to her doorstep.”

Fariello-Hansen said clients come from a wide variety of situations and experiences.

“Many come from financial exploitation from family, and there are some cases of self-neglect and isolation. Some of our cases involve hoarding, too, and we have found individuals living in deplorable conditions,” she said. “However, through the proper channels of guardianship, a level of rapport and trust is achieved. The guardian can come in, clean up the home environment and help with a proper placement if needed. Generally, the client improves as a result of that care and guardianship.”

Although delivery of services has been steady despite the changes brought on by COVID-19, Fariello-Hansen said the pandemic serves as a reminder that there are seniors being put in vulnerable situations all the time. The program’s mission goes beyond full guardianship, however.

“We are here to serve the community,” she said. “If the service is not guardianship, there is still a wealth of knowledge and skill in our offices, and we can help families navigate those services and provide direction in nearly every case.” Fariello-Hansen shared her office receives multiple calls each week from family members who live outside the area but have parents in Palm Beach County in need of service. The program’s case managers work to help connect families with home health care for their loved ones, housecleaning and other needs that can be addressed before they become problems. “We work with a number of agencies to which we can refer individuals or families for help, and I hope people will feel comfortable contacting us with any questions they may have to help ease the aging process for their loved ones,” said Fariello-Hansen.