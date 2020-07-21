Christ statue beheaded at Miami church in new Catholic statue attacks

MIAMI | In mid-July, the Archbishop of Miami told local police that the desecration of the statue of Christ should be treated as an act of hatred for the Church and faith.

According to Mary Ross Agosta, communications director for the Archdiocese of Miami, some time between late Tuesday night, July 14, 2020, and early Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020, a statue of Jesus Christ as the Good Shepherd Parish in southwest Miami Dade County was desecrated, as the “head of Jesus was separated from its body.”

“The police were notified and Archbishop Thomas Wenski is asking this investigation be treated as a hate crime,” Agosta said.

Father Edvaldo DaSilva, parochial vicar of Good Shepherd, discovered the knocked over statue and it’s missing head on the morning of July 14. He told local media that he did not believe the damage could be accidental, as the pedestal’s screws had been tampered with.

“They had some powerful hands to remove it. Seeing what is happening in our country, I presume (it was deliberate), but we don’t have 100% assurance,” Father DaSilva told WSVN television news of Miami. He added he is praying for whoever desecrated the statue. “As a Christian community, we pray for those that have done this, that the Lord may forgive them and grant them the gift of conversion,” he said.

Surveillance cameras from the parish are being examined to see if they caught the vandalism on tape. The area around the statute’s former pedestal now features a sign put up by parishoners reading “GOD wins over evil.”

Other Catholic statues have been damaged across the United States in recent weeks. A statue of the Blessed Virgin at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Colorado Springs was tagged with red paint in an act of vandalism. A statue of the Blessed Mother was decapitated in Tennessee. In Boston, a statue of Mary was set on fire, and in Brooklyn, a statue of her was tagged with the word “IDOL” in black spray paint. In recent weeks, Catholic religious statues in California, Missouri, and other places have been toppled or vandalized by protestors including several of St. Juniperio Serra. In most cases, the vandals and perpetrators have not been identified.