Students embody optimism and hope for next generation of Catholics

PALM BEACH GARDENS | The Diocese of Palm Beach Office of Catholic Schools is the recipient of a grant from the Gerstner Family Foundation, which provides academic scholarships to students exhibiting high academic achievement, a heart for service and exemplary leadership. During the 2019-20 school year, 22 students from Cardinal Newman High School, John Carroll High School and Saint John Paul II Academy were honored as Louis V. Gerstner Jr. Distinguished Scholars.

The scholarships were awarded through an application process that required recipients to write a letter to Louis Gerstner sharing with him their experiences from the past year. These letters provided excellent insight into how Catholic school students navigated the pandemic over the last quarter by utilizing the support of parents, teachers, friends and their faith.

Gary Gelo, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Palm Beach, stated that although the optimal learning environment necessitates students and teachers work together in the classroom, students found that virtual learning afforded some excellent academic and spiritual opportunities as well.

These range from spending more time with family, opportunity for spiritual reflection and the blossoming of creativity through the use of technology and art while in quarantine.

“The resilience and positive attitude of these students can be a great inspiration to all of us,” Gelo said. “They are a true testament to the value of our Catholic schools and the faith communities formed through them by the families who choose to attend.”

Gelo also shared that, during these difficult times, he is hopeful for the future of the Church as lived through the lives of these promising young people.

The quotes that follow, which the Florida Catholic compiled, are excerpts from some of the scholarship applications submitted to the Gerstner Family Foundation.

Gabriella Funderlich Class of 2023

“The coronavirus pandemic has had a drastic effect on my family, as it has for many others. Even though we have been abruptly thrown into this situation, we have created something positive. With my sisters home from college, I have been able to spend more time with them. We workout, go biking and bake more than we ever have before. My family has movie nights and we can finally eat dinner all together. I’m glad we have had this time; I just wish it was under better circumstances. This time at home has strengthened our bond and deepened our love for each other.”

CARDINAL NEWMAN HIGH SCHOOL SCHOLARS

Isabel Gonzales

class of 2023

“The pandemic has thrown a fork into the path of all Catholics, but we have found ways to make the best of the situation. My family and I have been watching the televised Mass every Sunday and have been praying the rosary every evening. I do miss going to actual Mass and receiving the Eucharist. During my first televised Mass, I couldn’t help but feel a little sad. I really hope that this pandemic will end soon and that things can go back to normal. On a positive note, I am very thankful that we can all remain connected, despite being apart. In a way, the pandemic has brought us closer together spiritually, despite being separated physically.”

Marty Mennes Jr. class of 2023

“Continuing my Catholic education is very important to me. God has always been a big part of my life, and it is nice to give thanks during Mass and in prayer before class. I have grown in my faith at Cardinal Newman High School and hope to continue to obtain a better understanding of God and strengthen my relationship with him. During these challenging times is when I feel God is with us the most. He is certainly helping me through it. I feel he is helping me keep focused on my priorities and, because of him, I have been very productive. I know he is also helping teachers plan what to do for this new style of distance learning. I am enjoying it, but at the same time miss seeing everyone at school. I know God has a plan and will help us get through this.”

Catherine Owens

class of 2020

“There are many benefits to a Catholic education. Growing up in a Catholic family, I became accustomed to living my life through my faith. In addition to the faith I have received at home, going to school with the similar, if not the same environment, really showed me how important it is to incorporate your faith in all that you do. Without my faith, I would feel lost and astray from my life aspirations. In times like this, faith, especially comes into effect. With the outbreak of COVID-19 apparent worldwide, my faith aids in giving me assurance that all will be alright and fall into place with God’s will. As it has also had an effect on my education, this time in my life has shown me that I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.”