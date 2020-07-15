Parishes, Carmelites honor feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel

Father Antony Pulikal, pastor of Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach, left, stands with the parish’s parochial vicars Father Tony Madathiparambil and Father Antony Lopez. Also pictured are Father George Kodiyanthara, parochial vicar of Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie, and Father Edwin Edezath, parochial vicar of St. Mark the Evangelist Church in Fort Pierce. (ALEEN STANTON | FC)

WEST PALM BEACH | The feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, July 16, 2020, is special this year at Holy Name of Jesus Parish in West Palm Beach and Holy Family Parish in Port St. Lucie.

Holy Name of Jesus now has three Order of Discalced Carmelite friars with the same first name —Father Antony Pulikal, pastor, Father Tony (Antony) Madathiparambil, parochial vicar and the newest addition, Father Antony Lopez, parochial vicar, formerly of St. Bernadette Parish in Port St. Lucie.

In addition, Father George Kodiyanthara, formerly a parochial vicar at Holy Name of Jesus Parish, recently joined the parish family as the parochial vicar of Holy Family.

The Florida Catholic asked Father Pulikal, “Why are there so many Father Antonys in the Order of Discalced Carmelites?” “All of us are formerly from south India, which is very Catholic and has a strong devotion to St. Antony,” he replied, referring to the saint Americans know as St. Anthony. “There are so many shrines and churches dedicated to him so, many mothers have a devotion to the saint. It is normal to have an Antony in almost every Catholic family in India.”

In addition to being a doctor of the Church, the saint is also the patron saint of lost things.

“People in the parish are saying that now we are not going to lose anything because we have three intercessors to St. Antony,” Father Pulikal joked.

To avoid confusion, each friar has a different spelling or nickname. “Father Madathiparambil is Father Tony, Father Lopez will go by his last name and I am Father Antony. Only the pastor can be called Antony,” Father Pulikal said, laughing.

According to an article released by Catholic News Agency regarding the origins and history of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, the Carmelites trace their roots to Mount Carmel in the Holy Land, which “overlooks the Mediterranean Sea, and on which the prophet Elijah successfully challenged the priests of Baal and won the people to the true God.”

In 1251, Our Lady of Mount Carmel appeared to St. Simon Stock, father general of the Carmelite Order. The Blessed Mother handed him a brown scapular with the promise, “Whosoever wears this scapular shall not suffer the fires of hell.” Following this directive, a group of religious men—later known as the Brothers of the Blessed Virgin Mary of Mount Carmel—gathered to live a simple life of prayer near the holy site. The first church they constructed was dedicated to the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Two Carmelite communities serve the Diocese of Palm Beach. The Order of Carmelites (OCarm) serve St. Jude Parish, Boca Raton, and the Order of Discalced Carmelites (OCD) serve Holy Name of Jesus and Holy Family parishes. Father Pulikal explained that as time progressed, “there was renewal in the Carmelite Order with St. Teresa of Avila and St. John of the Cross, which is where our order — the Order of Discalced Carmelites — began.”

Father Lopez quoted St. Teresa of Avila, who set a spiritual example for the Carmelite order. “What a great thing God’s mercy is…. the more I receive it, the more deeply I fall into his debt.”

The Discalced Carmelites are men and women in religious consecration and lay people who dedicate themselves to a life of contemplative prayer. Their mission is “to know God so that God can be known.” The Secular Order, consisting of laity, follow this contemplative call in their everyday activities. Devotion to Our Lady is a characteristic of Carmelites and is symbolized by wearing the brown scapular.

Father Kodiyanthara pointed to the upper part of his brown cloth habit. “This part of my habit is called the scapular. I always wear my scapular.”