Child’s faith leads to family’s conversion

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS | Maddox is described as having a heart for God. It wasn’t until he stepped into St. Joseph Parish in Orlando, seeking to sign off a Cub Scout requirement at age 11, that he recognized where God had been leading him his entire youth.

“From the moment I walked in, I got a feeling. I just knew this is where I belonged,” said the now 14-year-old. “I sat through the service and got this feeling, which is hard to describe. It was warm. At that moment, I knew. It took a little while, but here I am.”

Slowly, his attendance piqued the interest of his mother, Monica. Almost two years later she was welcomed into the Church with her three youngest boys. The following year, her husband, Josh, and Maddox celebrated their Sacraments.

“I give it up to Maddox,” Josh said. “He’s been a great example of a disciple, leading us this way – first his mother, then his brothers, then me. It’s been really special.”

Their eldest son, Ethan, has chosen not to become Catholic, but Josh is certain he is on his own path, led by Christ.

Maddox’s parents were both raised in faithful homes. Josh celebrated a rich devotion to Judaism and Monica grew up Episcopalian — a compromise between her parents. Her father was a Baptist pastor and her mother was Catholic. While Monica’s parents found common ground, she and her husband found it more difficult to achieve that faith balance.

“Before we were married, my intention was to raise the kids Jewish,” Josh recalled. “(Monica and I) discussed that and ultimately she wasn’t comfortable with it.”

They agreed to the foundational belief of a loving God and Creator and shared that love with their children.

Silvia, is a neighbor to the family, who later served as Maddox’s Confirmation sponsor she said recalled taking Monica to a few Ash Wednesday services, but when Maddox started attending Mass weekly, Monica joined him. When Silvia’s family began attending Annunciation Parish in Altamonte Springs, Maddox said his mother Monica fell in love with the parish just as he had.

“When Monica started coming (to Mass at Annunciation) and wasn’t Catholic, we used to joke that the homily was called ‘Conversations with Monica,’” Silvia said. “It didn’t matter if (Pastor Father Stephen Parkes) was talking about hot dogs. He was talking to her.”

Maddox said that love for the parish “snowballed,” and soon his mother decided to convert to Catholicism. Monica also wanted her three youngest (of their five boys) to be baptized, but Josh would have to agree.

“I decided, it was better for them to be raised with some faith, than with no faith at all — even if it wasn’t the one I would choose for them,” he said. “So, I was open to them being raised Christian so they had a faith community and knew what that was like.”

Although Josh celebrated Christmas with his family and neighbors, he said many times he had no intention of becoming Catholic. Maddox laughs as he recalls his father’s intentions, especially when in 2018 the family celebrated “Cuban Christmas Eve” with Silvia’s family.

“(My dad) was cutting the roast pork and said, ‘Alright. I’ve made the decision that you all can become Catholic, but let it be known that, even though I may be coming to Church, I have no intentions of becoming Catholic,’” Maddox said. “And here we are, dad.”

Silvia is still most stunned, however, with Josh’s conversion. “I never thought it would happen, in a million years.” Despite that, she recalled how three years ago she was attending an event at Annunciation with friends and stayed for Mass one Saturday night.

“I was sitting in the second row, on the right, and I was praying,” she recalled. “A flash in my mind’s eye was of Josh sitting on the altar steps with a grin on his face.”

While she shook off the notion thinking that would never happen, she felt God saying, “You’ll see.”

Like Maddox and Monica, Josh acknowledged the first thing to open his heart to the process was the welcoming nature of Annunciation Parish. When Father Parkes would welcome those visiting from any other faith background, it immediately put Josh at ease.

In April 2019, Monica, 11-year-old Finnigan, 9-year-old Liam and 4-year-old Holden were welcomed into the Church at the Easter Vigil.

Josh found watching his wife and children receive the Sacraments profoundly moving. When Maddox chose to go through inquiry the following month, Josh joined him “to see how it goes.”

“I took the process seriously and tried to let it be a journey… It was really powerful for me,” he said. “Lent in 2019 and 2020 were very meaningful for me, and that was part of the process in 2019 that made me feel I should consider going on this journey.”

“(Inquiry) was a big contender in supporting my initiation of becoming Catholic and allowing my father to understand, and influencing his decision to also become Catholic,” Maddox said. The two continued with the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults in the fall.

“The table discussions and all the people leading the groups were great,” recalled Josh fondly. “We really missed it when COVID came.”

It was during a faith formation session that Josh experienced his second “a ha” moment he explained in podcast, Hope in Turmoil (Diocese of Orlando YouTube, Episode 24). The class had studied Scripture with Lectio Divina, and they were looking at the Old and New Testaments. When Mary gave her fiat, Joseph had to go along with the plan, and Josh realized how that resounded with his own journey. He saw it as a transition from the Jewish law to its fulfillment.

“It was a transition of love that Joseph made. He could have said no. He chose love over the law,” Josh said. Because of that, he chose Joseph as his confirmation name.

As the final day approached, stories of a worldwide pandemic spread. In mid-March, Maddox and Josh learned their Sacraments would be delayed, but the two learned to surrender to God’s will in the waiting. “Because Lent was so powerful for me in 2019 and 2020, there was a little bit of disappointment because it would have been such a crowning event at Easter Vigil,” Josh admitted. “But on the other hand, the waiting just became part of the process too, and made it more meaningful. It was a recognition that this was going to happen in God’s time – that He had a plan. It was an extension of the process and the journey.”

Maddox agreed. “I realized all this waiting would make it that much sweeter. I realized that God wouldn’t have it any other way. He planned it this way.”

For Josh and Maddox, the crowning moment arrived June 19, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus. Allowing only 20 candidates to receive Sacraments at one time, to comply with social distancing requirements, the setting was intimate. As he prepared to be baptized, Josh was ready, already facing the bowl filled with holy water as he answered the question: “What do you ask of God’s church?”

“I just had this grin on my face from ear to ear. Having Father Parkes, who I feel so connected to and trust in his guidance, was really special,” Josh recalled. “It was almost like a wedding. We were being celebrated and welcomed into the Church. It felt like this great peace and attachment and recognition that I had accepted Jesus and I could rely on Him for anything for the rest of my life.”

Maddox, who had desired the Sacraments for so long, and whose journey of faith enfolded his family, was exhilarated. “The entire process was so moving. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Whenever I think of it, I get a smile on my face because it’s so satisfying, and it brings so much joy to me,” he said. He remembered receiving Holy Communion for the first time and turning to see his father receive. “He was literally glowing.”

The following day, Finnegan and Liam would receive First Communion. It was to be an epic Father’s Day weekend. A father, coming to the Father with his children.

Looking back on the Rite of Election in February, Silvia, who served as sponsor for both Monica and Maddox, recounted how Bishop John Noonan told each candidate, “God bless you,” and said their name as he blessed them. When he looked at Maddox, Silvia recalled how the bishop put his hand on the young man’s shoulder and said, “Thank you, Maddox.”

“He didn’t say that to anybody else,” Silvia emphasized. “I looked at Maddox and said, ‘Did you hear that? That’s in persona Christi. (God) is speaking through him.”