Man drives car through Ocala church doors and starts fire, FBI investigating

The front of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala after a suspect crashed his van through the doors. COURTESY PHOTO)

ORLANDO | Early Saturday morning, a man crashed his van through the doors of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala. Once inside, the church’s pastor says the man set the interior of the church ablaze and drove off.

Father Patrick O’Doherty, pastor of Queen of Peace Catholic Church for over 30 years, was taking a stroll around the property, preparing for the upcoming morning Mass. “I was walking around about at a quarter of eight when a white van drove into the front door, broke the door down. The driver exited the vehicle and entered farther into the church. When he came out, a fireball came out behind him … but there were no explosive sounds,” Father O’Doherty said. “I was 10-feet away from him. Luckily, Mass hadn’t began yet and the pews weren’t packed. There was about five individuals in there, saying their rosaries before Mass.” There were no injuries reported.

As a result, Queen of Peace Catholic Church may make further security adjustments in the future. The church is already equipped with cameras and yellow barriers in the parking lot for designating the flow of traffic, an obstacle, Father O’Doherty said, the suspect ignored when navigating towards the doors of the church.

This year has been one to remember. With COVID-19 infections rising at a geometric rate daily and political turmoil engulfing nearly every conversation, Father O’Doherty isn’t surprised. “I knew this could happen in this political and religious climate,” he said. Father O’Doherty isn’t sure if the suspect was a disgruntled parishioner. However, “One of the other parishioners had claimed that she saw the suspect’s van many times in the parking lot in the last three months.”

Masses at Queen of Peace will be held in the parish hall in the interim, as the church building is closed during the investigation.

Even though his parishioners may be frightened and confused, Father O’Doherty wants his parishioners to know that they are all in his prayers. “I am here, always,” he said

“We praise God that no one was injured,” said Jennifer Drow, senior director of communications for the Diocese of Orlando. “We join in prayer for Father (Patrick) O’Doherty, the parishioners of Queen of Peace Catholic Church, our first responders and the gentleman who caused the damage. May we come to know the Peace of the Lord.”

Church video shows the suspect, Steven Shields, 24, pouring gasoline into the foyer area of the church and igniting the blaze by hurling a lit shoe onto the gasoline. Shields quickly fled the scene in his van, crashing into other vehicles, and evaded Marion County police until Deputy Josue Gonzalez was able to force Shields’ van to a halt using the PIT maneuver (Precision Immobilization Technique). Shields was apprehended and taken into custody immediately on South Highway 441. He currently resides in Marion County jail being held without bail.

“Our freedom of worship granted in the Constitution is a freedom that we all hold dear,” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods said. “My deputies and I are sworn to protect that right and will always ensure our citizens can worship in peace. I’m proud of my deputies for capturing this man so quickly and we appreciate the assistance from all of the state and federal agencies that worked alongside of us during this investigation.”

Shields has been charged with a slew of felony charges including Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Arson to a Structure, and Felony Fleeing or Attempting to Elude, and several more.

The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are working together in their investigations.