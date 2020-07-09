Florida Catholic honored by fellow Catholic professionals

ORLANDO | The Florida Catholic newspaper garnered 15 awards, including first, second and third places, at the 2020 Catholic Press Association awards.

“This year was an amazing year for us,” said Ann Borowski-Slade, associate publisher of the Florida Catholic. “We were recognized in so many different categories — layout and design, writing, reporting, ad development, photography — representing all departments of our staff. I’m proud of the staff, and they should be proud of their accomplishments.”

The awards were announced by video July 2, 2020, and cover work done from January to December 2019. The Catholic Press Association represents 199 member publications in the U.S., Canada and Ireland, including newsletters, magazines, diocesan, national and international newspapers. They submitted around 3,100 entries for this year’s contest.

The Palm Beach edition of the Florida Catholic was honored with a third-place ranking in the category of “newspaper of the year.” The judges remarked, “Excellent local and international coverage on hurricanes and how the church can help rebuild a community and a nation. The use of color and graphic design also made this entry stand out.”

Graphic designer Michael Jimenez continued his streak of ad design awards with three wins this year. He was awarded first place for best single black and white ad for Holy Land Pilgrimage. The judges remarked, “Packs a lot of good information in a tight space. Good visual. Strong call to action. Compelling. Makes me want to go.” Jimenez was also awarded an honorable mention in that same category, and an honorable mention in best, original house ad.

Florida Catholic staffers were awarded several honors for its reporting and writing. Maurice Beaulieu was awarded first place for local politics with a package of stories that covered a variety of topics related to Florida’s legislature. Judges remarked, “A dozen stories, almost all locally generated, kept Florida Catholic’s readers informed throughout the year on political issues ranging from abortion to a food program for Florida’s farmworkers. Good writing that carefully explained some complicated issues for readers.”

Beaulieu and fellow writer and editor Jean Gonzalez won second place on stories for the publication’s Long Sleeve Relief campaign was recognized in the category of “Reporting on social justice — dignity rights of the workers.” “The shear comprehensiveness of this coverage makes the piece stand out. Authors truly bring to life the nature of this work towards the rights of workers.

Gonzalez also garnered two other second places for her articles, including in sports journalism for her profile of the girls’ weightlifting team of Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota. “The challenges that these strong women face was compelling and vividly told. Great reporting, imagery that brought the reader into the room.” Gonzalez was also awarded honorable mention for a photo of one of the weightlifters used with the story.

Gonzalez also garnered second place in personality profile on a lawyer in Tampa. “Highly descriptive profile of the struggles of a Florida defense attorney who opposes the death penalty. This is far from a feel-good profile, and the reporter does a wonderful job of portraying the attorney’s incredible challenge of representing clients who often end up on death row and who, in some cases, have been executed. The reader can feel the struggle through the reporter’s portrayal of the profile subject.”

Orlando reporter Glenda Meekins garnered two third place for best news writing on a national or international event and best personality profile with her coverage of an interfaith service in the wake of the Sri Lanka bombing. Judges remarked the article was “insightful” and “wonderful.” She also garnered a third place in best reporting on senior citizen with her article on a Holocaust survivor. Judges remarked the piece was a “heart-wrenching story that was well told.”

Two columnists for the Florida Catholic’s Sunday Word page garnered honors. Father Ben Berinti, pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Melbourne Beach, won second place in the category of Scripture columns, and Father David Scotchie, pastor of Nativity Parish in Longwood, won third place in that category.

In layout and design, Jean Gonzalez was recognized with a first place honor for coverage of “Lenten nails,” a story in the Palm Beach edition of the paper. In photography, freelancer Linda Reeves, former Palm Beach editor, garnered honorable mention for color photography for her photograph of the Marian Festival in the Palm Beach Diocese.

“While it is great to be recognized for our work by our fellow Catholic journalists, the crux of our mission is to inform and inspire our readers,” Borowski-Slade said. “And I hope readers believe we are successful in that mission. We are working through a moment in our history that in unfamiliar, but we are going to continue to engage in our mission — whether we offer our content digitally or in print. No matter the medium, we are dedicated to our mission for the betterment of our readers and the betterment of our Church.”

Reeves also won a second-place award for writing for the Miami Archdiocese edition of the Florida Catholic. The archdiocesan newspapers — La Voz Católica and the Florida Catholic Miami edition — received a combined 17 awards for excellence in journalism in the 2020 contest sponsored by the Catholic Press Association, with Archbishop Thomas Wenski adding one more with a first-place win for his Twitter account. The Diocese of Orlando was also awarded top honors with second place in best diocesan website, which judges said was especially timely with its livestreams of Mass services. “The homepage carousel has many useful links presented invitingly through color and excellent graphics,” judges remarked, adding the diocese has an “excellent” social media presence and internal pages that are “modern and easy to navigate.” “In the age of coronavirus, keeping isolated parishioners connected to the church is vital.” Katherine Laguna earned a second place as “social media professional of the year,” as judges remarked, “Impressive social media strategy and utilization of multiple platforms, messaging styles and engagement techniques. Demonstrated strong growth and continuous engagement with target audiences. Stellar professional work.” Jen Drow, communication director of the Orlando Diocese, also garnered third place in “communication director of the year.”