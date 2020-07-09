Center connects through creativity

North Palm Beach | The story of Zacchaeus from the Gospel of Luke is familiar to many, reflected Father Junesh Xavier of Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center.

Zacchaeus, the tax collector in Jericho, wanted to see the man called Jesus, but the crowd was too large. Undaunted, Zacchaeus ran ahead of the crowd and climbed a sycamore tree to see Jesus from above. When Jesus reached the spot, he looked up and called Zacchaeus to come down from the tree and even invited himself to stay at the tax collector’s home.

Zacchaeus may not have met Jesus in the same way as everyone else in Jericho, but by using his creativity and overcoming obstacles he had a chance to get to know Jesus in his own way. Father Xavier said that kind of creativity and faith are how many in the Diocese of Palm Beach are finding their way to deeper spirituality and closeness with the Lord during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For 300 years, the Congregation of the Passion – the Passionists—have made it their mission to “preach in the community and to invite members of the community to join them in retreat at their monasteries and retreat homes.” The Passionists of Florida, part of the Eastern Province of Passionists of St. Paul of the Cross, have been serving the Diocese of Palm Beach since 1961 at Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center, providing private and group retreats for all ages and levels of faith. The center offers programs for young adults and seniors, including retreats for parishes, clergy, couples, silent retreats, charismatic retreats, recovery and healing retreats, Divine Mercy retreats, as well as days of reflection and regular celebrations of the Mass.

“When we are open, we are action-packed,” Father Xavier said.

Since mid-March, however, Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center has been a different kind of retreat center and has had to follow Zacchaeus’s lead, relying on its own creativity to serve the community. To ensure the safety of its participants during the pandemic, the center has had to close its doors to the public and open its cameras to livestream the daily Mass via Facebook. According to Father Xavier, the team at Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center learned to be creative and find a way to reach out to the people who needed them. Before long, the team started scheduling virtual retreats through Zoom, the video conferencing tool which has helped millions stay connected during the pandemic. The results, shared Father Xavier, have been incredible and inspirational.

“We found that people were really feeling spiritually disconnected,” he said. “COVID-19 affected all of us mentally, emotionally, physically and financially. Many who contacted us felt as though the burden was too great and nothing really mattered anymore. We were touched by these feelings of anxiety and sadness, and we knew that we needed to help reclaim the connection through our faith. We created virtual retreats to cover a wide variety of topics and are available for all to participate in.”

Beginning in June and running for 10 Saturdays, Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center began hosting “Spiritual Connect — a Virtual Fest,” featuring 10 weekly sessions that attendees could join in totality or piece by piece. The one-hour, highly interactive virtual sessions feature spiritual leaders from around the country sharing presentations, songs, faith, prayer and question and answer interactions live and in real-time. Father Xavier said the early sessions have been well received and that many of the participants are pleasantly surprised at how intensely personal and spiritual the programs are.

He added the biggest hurdle is convincing individuals that virtual retreats and days of reflection are as rewarding and spiritual as in-person retreats. Many people, especially those over the age of 50, have trepidation about the online atmosphere and are hesitant to give it a try. Once they do, Father Xavier shared, they come away feeling relaxed, rejuvenated and wanting to know when the next session is.

The fears they had of not feeling comfortable, of not feeling like they were part of the program, and that they might not be technically savvy enough to navigate the experience disappear completely. Most said that being able to participate from the comfort and familiarity of their own home enhances the retreat’s spirituality and benefits.

Patrice Cheviot, a resident of Jupiter, can attest to that personally. “We are so used to being in the room and together physically that being online made me hesitant to participate. I was happily surprised, and so was everyone I spoke with after. I felt like I was being addressed directly, like the speaker was talking specifically to me. I felt like I was able to engage and connect with others, and it was funny to learn that we had all been hesitant and didn’t know what to expect.”

For Cheviot, participating in the virtual retreat from the comfort of her home was relaxing and personal. “Because I was comfortably at home, my total concentration was on what I was hearing and looking at – it was automatic. I would encourage anyone who is hesitant to participate. As soon as you try it, you’ll like it instantly, and I would be surprised if you came away feeling anything less than joyful. It is simple, user-friendly and feels like watching a great television show designed solely for you.”

The pandemic has had an immediate and profound impact on Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center. Funded primarily through retreats and programs, the center’s largest annual fundraiser, Spiritus Dei Gala, was canceled. The virtual retreats and days of reflection are the only things keeping Our Lady of Florida Spiritual Center in operation.

When asked what the center’s greatest needs are, Father Xavier said, “People can help us most by taking care of their own health. Health is our wealth right now. When we begin the new season in September, we hope to reopen and continue with overnight programs. In the meantime, like Zacchaeus, we are trying to run ahead of the crowd, climb the sycamore, and come up with new and creative ways to help people meet and experience the love of Jesus.”