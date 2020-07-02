Home helps trafficking survivor begin again

A sign on human trafficking is seen at the Motel X interactive exhibit at the National Underground Freedom Center in Cincinnati. (Liz Dufour, The Enquirer via Reuters | CNS)

ORLANDO | On May 28, 2020, Elle opened the front door to her new home, and felt hope rise within her once again.

The human trafficking survivor began struggling at 17, soon after her mother died. Strewn with pregnancies, financial hardships and a job interview gone wrong that eventually landed her in prison, the last 10 years almost snuffed her ability to dream of a brighter future. With a full-time job and the keys to a place she now calls home, thanks to Catholic Charities of Central Florida, Elle is actually excited about her prospects.

After Elle’s mother died, Elle quickly discovered she was alone. “My stepfather was an alcoholic and he was there, but he wasn’t. I had no choice but to go out and get on my own,” she said.

She was 21 years old and had four children when she decided to answer a classified ad on backpage.com, a site taken down two years ago by the federal government because of its links to human trafficking. The “job” was not what she thought.

“It launched me into a whole other world,” Elle recalled. She became a pawn, sexually trafficked for three years.

Pregnant with her fifth child and two weeks from delivering, she attempted to leave that life behind and make her own way in 2016. She escaped to Georgia and lived with a girlfriend, but her past caught up with her and she was arrested due to a trafficking related event. She was extradited to Orlando and sat in jail for 18 months while she awaited sentencing.

“By the grace of God, I got arrested,” Elle said. “That’s what really turned my life around.”

Part of her sentence required a year of human trafficking survivor rehabilitation in a safe house. There, Elle received counseling, financial guidance, support and life skills needed to get back on her feet. Then, it was time to resume a normal life.

First, she had to find a job, which she described as “a God thing.” She was hired at a family-owned business. Step two entailed finding a place to live so she could begin the process of reunification with her children, three of whom were in foster care and two who lived with family members.

“My worries of finding affordable housing were above the roof,” she said. She needed a home that would be suitable for her family and approved by the Department of Children and Families.

“Of course, housing is not easy to find, especially here in Orlando. Being a single mom, it’s very hard,” Elle said. After numerous dead ends, her house manager at the shelter contacted Catholic Charities of Central Florida and put her in touch with Adriana Valencia, director of property management services. She and Gil Desjardens, an assistant manager working with Valencia, helped Elle with the application process. Six weeks passed.

“I was on the verge of giving up. I felt like I had hit every kind of brick wall that you could think of. Just looking for housing and trying to get my kids home,” Elle recalled. “That’s when Gil called me and told me a house was available. It changed everything.”

On May 28, 2020, Desjardens handed Elle the keys to her three-bedroom, two bath home. “It was beautiful. It was not what I expected at all,” she said. “I plan on staying here as long as I can to get stable and situated. Right now, my goal is to make it a home.”

Adding to Elle’s joy, the state approved the house, enabling reunification with her three oldest children. “(Without Catholic Charities), I’d probably still be looking for housing. I probably would still be on the edge, waiting to be reunited with my kids,” she said. “Catholic Charities has helped me with so much. Even after moving in here, they’re still asking me if I need anything.”

Elle’s home is part of a program focused on making affordable housing available to those making 50% or less of the median income. Currently Catholic Charities Property Management Services owns seven homes granted them by the City of Orlando, which also provided the funds for renovations. The homes were vacant for some time and in disrepair. Three homes are fully updated, including new appliances, and four are still undergoing modifications. Elle’s home was the second to be rented out.

Elle said she was most excited about the washer and dryer. “That was something I had a concern about due to having so many kids,” she laughed. She is also glad to be living near her 2-year-old, who lives with her aunt, and near the shelter that helped her get back on her feet. “Once you graduate (from the shelter), the support is still there. Whatever they can do to help – and especially to keep you on the right path to make sure everything is okay, that’s what they do. They want to make sure they build us up for success and not leave us out there for failure.”

Valencia and Desjardens worked toward the same goal. They supplied Elle with a lawn mower, furniture, home basics, and check in periodically to make sure she has all she needs.

“We’re doing the Lord’s work,” Desjardens said. “The affordable market is very tough, so it feels nice to do the little bit that we can. It’s good to see people so happy. (Elle) was very excited to have her own home.”